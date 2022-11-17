Disney World Selects Developer for 80-Acre Affordable and Attainable Housing Initiative in Central Florida

Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Here's how much you need to make to buy a home in these popular Florida cities
The typical homebuyer now needs to make $107,000 annually to afford the "typical" U.S. home according to a new report by Redfin. That number is a 46% increase from one year ago. The average monthly mortgage payment is $2,682 according to the report citing that mortgage rates have more than doubled over the last 12 months. Mortgage rates began rising last year because of the pandemic home buying boom and rapid rise in prices.
thrillgeek.com
Universal Orlando Resort Introduces Brand-New Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience
Universal Orlando Resort guests can take their Mardi Gras celebration to the next level with the new Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. This new offering is available on select dates from February 4 through April 16, 2023 and includes the exclusive opportunity to be a part of the festivities by reserving a spot to toss beads from a Mardi Gras float during the event’s dazzling parade. Plus, guests can enjoy a 3-course meal with selections from the full menu at one of four participating restaurants – The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill and Brew, Finnegan’s Bar and Grill or Lombard’s Seafood Grille.
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
thrillgeek.com
Universal Orlando Resort Debuts Limited-Time Holidays Theme for The Red Coconut Club
Starting today, guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season can enjoy the limited-time The Green and Red Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk. An imaginative seasonal transformation of the existing Red Coconut Club, The Green and Red Coconut Club offers immersive retro holiday décor and themes in every corner of the venue, including a cozy family living room complete with a traditional fireplace full of presents and rustic décor, a special area with tons of holiday figurines, and more. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment and a selection of new, holiday-inspired cocktails and mocktails.
Spotted lanternfly confirmed in these 16 NY counties; residents should destroy eggs
In New York, the beautiful but invasive spotted lanternfly is not just a New York City problem. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of spotted lanternflies – by using community reports and digital mapping – shows that at least 16 New York counties have confirmed sightings of the bug to date.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
click orlando
Where drinking is a pleasure: Publix offering in-store bar at 3 Central Florida locations
Publix is now offering a new amenity to customers at five Florida locations, the ability to tie one on while shopping. Publix Pours will offer beer and wine, along with coffee, tea, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
thrillgeek.com
“O Wondrous Night” Returns To SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration
Back by popular demand, the Christmas show “O Wondrous Night” will return to SeaWorld Orlando. After a two-year hiatus, this incredible story takes center stage at Nautilus Theatre several times a day on event days. Guests will experience a nativity only SeaWorld can bring to life, complete with more than 30 carols, life-sized puppets, and much more in this spectacular Christmas show. Told through the eyes of those that were there, “O Wondrous Night” is a touching, light-hearted, and glorious musical with a host of angels, music, and the true glory of Christmas.
villages-news.com
At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages
Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
11 Famous Dicks from New York State
Alright, get your head out of the gutter. We're not talking about that. We're taking a look at the most famous people named Dick (and Richard) from New York state. You'll have to open an Incognito window for that other type of search. (Also, Tommy Lee was born in Greece, not New York.)
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
South Florida chills out as cold front sets in
South Floridians enjoyed a rare, almost crisp fall morning Thursday, the beginning of a weak cold front that will stay for the weekend, then leave. “Most areas will have high temperatures 10-15 degrees lower than what they were yesterday,” the National Weather Service Miami said in a tweet. Even in the midst of the front Thursday, South Florida also still recorded the warmest high temperature ...
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's largest offshore wind farm takes key step
New York regulators have granted approval for a 25-mile transmission that will carry power from the state's largest offshore wind farm to a substation in Suffolk County, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday announced. The transmission line approval by the New York State Public Service Commission is an important development...
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
