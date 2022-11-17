ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral High School, FSW grad helped make Artemis mission possible

By Sean Martinelli
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – When JC Perez was in fifth grade at Trafalgar Middle School in Cape Coral, his teacher gave him an assignment to write to a potential future employer.

JC chose NASA.

“If I was going to hear back, I was shooting a long shot,” JC said. But a few weeks later he did hear back when NASA sent a packet filled with information about space.

From that moment on, the ten-year-old was determined to work for the agency.

Nearly two decades later, after graduating from Cape Coral High School and then Florida Southwestern State, JC is now a NASA engineering project manager.

He has played a role in making rockets like Artemis, which headed to the moon early Wednesday morning, possible.

“There’s a sense of awe and wonder when you see a rocket launch,” JC said.

And while JC has fulfilled his dream, he still has more goals he wants to achieve. “I’ve got a lot more ahead of me,” he said.

Fort Myers, FL
