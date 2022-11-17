Read full article on original website
Magoffin County High School Officials Report Threatening Statement From Student To Law Enforcement
Earlier this evening [November 16th], Magoffin County High School received a report that a high school student had made a threatening statement. School officials immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police to complete an investigation. The student in question will not be allowed on school property until the matter has been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.
Another student hurt in Ky. school bus crash released from hospital
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Another student hurt in the Magoffin County school bus crash has been released from the hospital. In a Facebook post, Magoffin County Schools says the student was released Thursday night. As of Friday, six students and the driver are still in the hospital in various...
Perry County Central High School on soft lockdown
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High School. Schools officials posted Thursday morning that the school was placed on the soft lockdown. They say all students are safe and secure. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says a man was...
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Stuart Howell, of Mt. Sterling. According to police, they were called around 7:30 Wednesday evening to a home on Wyandot Way...
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital. 11/17/22, 8 a.m. One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night. The shooting...
Donations coming into Magoffin County after bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations continue coming in for victims of the Magoffin County bus crash. Gift cards, checks and more are getting into the hands of families impacted. Most of it is filing into the Magoffin County Board of Education. “We are pretty well the central intake for those....
First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area
RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive. Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home. According […]
Drug-Trafficking Organization Taken Down In Mingo County
A drug-trafficking organization was recently taken down in Mingo County. The overnight operation was the result of an investigation that had been active for over two-years. Several agencies made a coordinated effort in this operation, including the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, CUFFED Task Force, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the DEA alongside the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force.
1 dead, Carter County, Kentucky Judge-Executive injured in Rowan County crash
At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.
Investigators Releasing Information About Fatal Plane Crash in Harlan County
Federal investigators are releasing information concerning the deadly plane crash that happened in Harlan County November 3rd, near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. A man originally from Middlesboro, 55 year old Dr. David Sanford was killed in the crash. Sanford was living in Knoxville. He was the only person on the plane during the crash.
Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege. “I guess this is just a culmination of...
1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision
Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead. 1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in …. Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on...
BOP meets with community members and local leaders in Letcher County, gathers feedback for proposed federal correctional facility
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) held a public scoping meeting at the Letcher County Central High School cafeteria on Thursday evening to gather comments regarding the proposed building of a federal correctional facility in Letcher County. “The public scoping meeting allows the public to...
River walk project unveiled in Va. town
HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi, Virginia had a groundbreaking ceremony for its river walk project on Saturday. Haysi is the nearest town to the Breaks Interstate Park on the Virginia side. A Facebook post from the park said the river walk project is part of an ongoing...
Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line
PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
School bus safety questioned following Kentucky crash
Monday's Magoffin County school bus crash begs the question of how to improve school bus safety.
US Marshals and Mingo County Sheriff’s Office Take Down Drug Trafficking Organization
WILLIAMSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, multiple people have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, and the...
