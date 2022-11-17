ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
q95fm.net

Magoffin County High School Officials Report Threatening Statement From Student To Law Enforcement

Earlier this evening [November 16th], Magoffin County High School received a report that a high school student had made a threatening statement. School officials immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police to complete an investigation. The student in question will not be allowed on school property until the matter has been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.
wymt.com

Perry County Central High School on soft lockdown

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High School. Schools officials posted Thursday morning that the school was placed on the soft lockdown. They say all students are safe and secure. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says a man was...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Body found in Clay County identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Stuart Howell, of Mt. Sterling. According to police, they were called around 7:30 Wednesday evening to a home on Wyandot Way...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Victim of Mt. Sterling shooting identified

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) Stuart Howell has been identified as the man killed in the shooting. He was 44. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, Howell was pronounced dead at the hospital. 11/17/22, 8 a.m. One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night. The shooting...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
wymt.com

Donations coming into Magoffin County after bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations continue coming in for victims of the Magoffin County bus crash. Gift cards, checks and more are getting into the hands of families impacted. Most of it is filing into the Magoffin County Board of Education. “We are pretty well the central intake for those....
SALYERSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
HAZARD, KY
q95fm.net

Drug-Trafficking Organization Taken Down In Mingo County

A drug-trafficking organization was recently taken down in Mingo County. The overnight operation was the result of an investigation that had been active for over two-years. Several agencies made a coordinated effort in this operation, including the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, CUFFED Task Force, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the DEA alongside the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Investigators Releasing Information About Fatal Plane Crash in Harlan County

Federal investigators are releasing information concerning the deadly plane crash that happened in Harlan County November 3rd, near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. A man originally from Middlesboro, 55 year old Dr. David Sanford was killed in the crash. Sanford was living in Knoxville. He was the only person on the plane during the crash.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege. “I guess this is just a culmination of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision

Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead. 1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in …. Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on...
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

BOP meets with community members and local leaders in Letcher County, gathers feedback for proposed federal correctional facility

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) held a public scoping meeting at the Letcher County Central High School cafeteria on Thursday evening to gather comments regarding the proposed building of a federal correctional facility in Letcher County. “The public scoping meeting allows the public to...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

River walk project unveiled in Va. town

HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi, Virginia had a groundbreaking ceremony for its river walk project on Saturday. Haysi is the nearest town to the Breaks Interstate Park on the Virginia side. A Facebook post from the park said the river walk project is part of an ongoing...
HAYSI, VA
wymt.com

Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line

PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
PERRY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy