La Crosse’s Main Street to close to westbound traffic

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Starting on Nov. 17, La Crosse’s Main Street will be closed to westbound traffic between 7th and 6th Streets North.

Crews will be working on the pavement.

The road is expected to re-open on Nov. 19.

