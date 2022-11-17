ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse’s Main Street to close to westbound traffic

By Charlotte Hansen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FF7D6_0jDfTv0M00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Starting on Nov. 17, La Crosse’s Main Street will be closed to westbound traffic between 7th and 6th Streets North.

Crews will be working on the pavement.

The road is expected to re-open on Nov. 19.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
news8000.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bundle up this evening. -Erik Dean

DISCUSSION: It was another chilly day across the Coulee Region. We had a high of 23° in La Crosse but we hit it at 5:53 AM. After that, the temperatures fell throughout the day. If you have any evening plans you will definitely need to bundle up. Temperatures will be in the teens with feels like temperatures well into the single digits. Some places could even have a wind chill below zero. Look at Eau Claire as well as Viroqua, down to -2°. Volk Field will go to -4° and Preston will go to -3°.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse hosts annual Turkey Trot

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Runners and walkers braved the winter weather for a Turkey Trot. UW-La Crosse held its annual Turkey Trot 5K. Event organizers say this event brings a big turnout from all over the region. “It means so much today that we’ve seen such a good crowd come out,” said UWL Rec Sport’s Coordinator of Marketing and Events...
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

1 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Rushford man was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Carl Schollmeier suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. He was driving a van on I-90 near mile marker 224 when it went into the...
RUSHFORD, MN
wizmnews.com

Dispute over recount in La Crosse sheriff’s race leads to slight delay in start of process

There was a contentious start to an election recount Friday morning in La Crosse County. As the canvass of the sheriff’s race was about to begin, attorney Keith Belzer, representing apparent sheriff-elect John Siegel, formally objected to the partial recount requested by runner-up Fritz Leinfelder. Siegel’s margin of victory in the early counts was 175 votes, and Leinfelder asked for recounts of 13 wards in La Crosse, generally in areas where college students vote.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Siegel confirmed winner of La Crosse County Sheriff’s race

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic Candidate John Siegel is confirmed as the winner of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Race. A recount was requested by Republican Runner-Up Fritz Leinfelder after losing by 175 votes in last week’s election. Leinfelder specially wanted votes recounted in 13 of the 26 Wards in the City of La Crosse.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge

(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
WINONA, MN
wiproud.com

Restaurant in Sparta closed after fire, investigation underway

SPARTA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Sparta Family Restaurant is closed following a fire earlier yesterday afternoon. The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to the restaurant around 12:50 pm for a reported fire. Heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building, and the restaurant was evacuated. Fire...
SPARTA, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office says a woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County yesterday. The accident occurred about noon on Highway 37 near County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The county sheriff’s office...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
visitwinona.com

Sugar Loaf Bluff Featured on “Off 90”

Winona’s Landmark, Sugar Loaf Bluff, was the subject of KSMQ’S “Off 90,” public television program. The bluff’s past and present was told by Cynthya Porter, Visit Winona‘s Marketing Specialist, Mark Peterson, both the former mayor of Winona and Executive Director of the Winona County Historical Society, and Eric Barnard, owner of Big River Climbing Guides. The bluff is part of the Driftless Area that was created by the meltwaters of the Mississippi River. It was originally called Wapasha’s Cap after the Native American Chief’s hat but when the bluff was quarried by a business owner to use for building structures in Winona, it was changed to Sugar Loaf because of its resemblance as lump of sugar. Today, it is a recreational feature used for rock climbing with a hiking trail up to its base. Barnard said ,”it’s an awesome resource.”
WINONA, MN
106.9 KROC

(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified

Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy