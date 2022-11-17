Derrick Lewis believes his back is “against the wall” ahead of UFC Vegas 65 main event against Serghei Spivac: “I’m almost at the end of my career”

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Islambek Baktybek Uulu lands perfectly timed soccer kick knockout to win Octagon heavyweight title
Islambek Baktybek Uulu brought back a taste of Pride to Kazakhstan. In the main event of Octagon 37 in Almaty, Baktybek Uulu captured a heavyweight title with a blistering — and perfectly legal — soccer kick knockout of Vladimir Rudak. Watch the unbelievable finish above. Baktybek Uulu started...
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
Sean O’Malley explains why he “liked” referee stoppage in Alex Pereira’s TKO win over Israel Adesanya: “Dude, that was trending in a bad way”
Sean O’Malley has explained why he was a fan of the referee’s stoppage during the closing moments of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya. In the main event of UFC 281, Alex Pereira shook up the middleweight division. He secured a TKO finish in the fifth round against Israel...
Alex Pereira blasts Israel Adesanya’s comments about premature stoppage at UFC 281: “Stop making excuses”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy about Israel Adesanya‘s post-fight comments. At UFC 281 last Saturday night, the two middleweights collided. ‘The Last Stylebender’ and ‘Poatan’ famously faced off twice in kickboxing previously. On both occasions, Pereira won, even finishing Adesanya by brutal knockout in the rematch.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 288’s Usman Nurmagomedov out to make history by defeating ‘old’ Patricky Pitbull
Patricky “Pitbull” Freire wasn’t exactly thrilled at the prospect of having Usman Nurmagomedov challenge him for his Lightweight title in the co-main event of Bellator 288 tonight (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022). According to the champ, Nurmagomedov slid his way into the title fight as a result of the last name he carries.
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya says he’ll rematch Alex Pereira with or without the belt: ‘I’ll probably fight him 2 more times’
Israel Adesanya believes he and Alex Pereira are not done with each other. At UFC 281, Adesanya and Pereira faced off for the third time in combat sports, and once again, things did not end well for Adesanya. Though he was behind on the scorecards entering the final round, Pereira pulled off an incredible comeback, hurting Adesanya with a left hook and then pouring on shots until referee Marc Goddard jumped in for the standing TKO.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed off’ KSI knows he and Deji could beat ‘borderline disrespectful’ Floyd Mayweather
J.J. “KSI” Olatunji wasn’t pleased to see his brother, Deji Olatunji, toyed with against boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in their recent exhibition match. This past weekend (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mayweather had his most fun time performing in an exhibition yet. The all-time great faced basically zero resistance from his novice counterpart en route to a sixth round technical knockout (watch highlights). Despite the result, KSI still feels his brother has what it takes to beat someone of Mayweather’s greatness.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 preview: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a heavyweight main event between Top 15 title hopefuls Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for early 2023 and beyond.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
Video | Greg Hardy, Hasim Rahman Jr. have an intense faceoff, forced to be separated ahead of their fight
Greg Hardy and Hasim Rahman Jr. went face-to-face ahead of their boxing match on Saturday. Hardy and Rahman Jr. are set to meet on KSI’s Misfits 003 card in Austin, Texas. Originally, Rahman Jr. was supposed to headline the event against Vitor Belfort but the former UFC fighter was forced out of the matchup after testing positive for COVID-19. Another former UFC fighter then stepped in as Hardy took the fight on less than a week’s notice.
Video: Dillon Danis Gets Cracked By Anthony Taylor in Heated Altercation with KSI at DAZN event
Dillon Danis got into a scuffle with KSI and took a punch from Anthony Taylor at a DAZN event. Danis, a former training partner, and friend of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has found himself in hot waters again. Just last week, the controversial Brazilian jiu-jitsu veteran got into a brawl with mixed martial arts fighter Nate Diaz outside Madison Square Garden after the latest pay-per-view of UFC 281.
MMAmania.com
Chaos! Welterweight champ loses title following disastrous ONE on Prime 4 weigh ins
For the second straight “Prime” event, ONE Championship has been forced to strip a champion on the scale. Less than a month after John Lineker coughed up his bantamweight crown, ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov said goodbye to his welterweight title at the ONE on Prime 4 weigh ins, failing his hydration test on his first attempt, then coming in heavy on his second.
UFC Fight Night 215: Official scorecards from Las Vegas
Check out the official scorecards from all 11 fights at UFC Fight Night 215 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Gallery will be updated throughout the event.)
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury: Jake Paul is Not in My League, I Don't See It Going Past Four
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) believes that he will blast out Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) in four rounds or less. The two sides are in talks for a potential showdown in the UK, with a date in February being eyed. Last month, Paul dropped and decisioned...
Aljamain Sterling confident he can outwrestle Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo: “He’s just so much smaller”
Despite Henry Cejudo being a credentialled wrestler, Aljamain Sterling fancies his chances in beating the Olympic gold medallist in a freestyle match. Sterling recently made the second defence of his bantamweight title at UFC 280 by stopping TJ Dillashaw in the second round. The victory marked the 33-year-olds eighth consecutive win in the division. The bantamweight division is arguably the most stacked in the UFC at the moment, which leaves fans wondering who will embark as the next contender for the 135-pound strap.
Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)
Former UFC fighters Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran collided in tonight’s BKFC 33 main event in Omaha, Nebraska. Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) entered the contest sporting a 2-0 record in Bare Knuckle boxing. The 50-year-old veteran had most recently competed in May of this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Jay Fish.
Dana White pens emotional message for UFC fan who passed away at the age of 16
UFC president Dana White has written an emotional tribute to a UFC fan who passed away earlier this week. While he may be a controversial figure, Dana White certainly cares about the fans. He gives mixed martial arts enthusiasts the very best fights he can make, and he does so on a regular basis.
Sean Strickland goes to battle with professional boxer in heated sparring session (Video)
Sean Strickland has gone to battle with a professional boxer in a heated sparring session. It was Denis Douglin who called out Strickland on social media for a sparring session. ‘Tarzan’ complied with the request, and it was Douglin who paid the consequences during a recent bout at Xtreme Couture.
BoxingNews24.com
OFFICIAL: Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Las Vegas!
The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs). Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.
