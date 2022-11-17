Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTRE
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
KXAN
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
Texas officials have responded with urgency to complaints about problems at the polls in Harris County, a response civil rights groups say is far different from when they report voting obstacles. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has called for a criminal investigation into problems in the largely Democratic county,...
Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show
SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
Former Governor Rick Perry Says This Needs to be Legalized in Texas
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry has assumed the role of spokesman for the Texas Betting Alliance, according to NBC DFW. Ironically, Perry once fought legalized betting in Texas. Why did he change his tune, you ask? He figures since people are already betting illegally, the state should make it legal...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SOWELL, ALFONZO JERMAINE; B/M; POB: TOPEKA KS; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: TOPEKA KS; OCCUPATION: BARBER/SELF...
KVUE
License to scan: Plate readers found across Texas are mostly unregulated
AUSTIN, Texas — More Central Texas cities and counties are using license plate readers (LPRs) to help solve crimes, but the KVUE Defenders found that there are virtually no State regulations for how those cameras – and the data they generate – are used. This year, many...
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
'High crime and taxes' push Texas lawmaker to propose bill that would dissolve city of Austin
This isn't the first attempt made by Texas Republicans to push similar measures. Those propositions never passed, though.
KOKI FOX 23
Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV
ATMORE, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections...
KVUE
Lawmaker files bills aimed at making language in Texas Constitution, Texas Penal Code more LGBTQ-inclusive
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Thursday, more than 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Food Benefits, Are You Eligible?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) that an amount of $1.4 billion will be given to Texas families. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Statement on $1.4 Billion Food Benefits. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has been given U.S. approval, according to...
Texas laws allow teachers to carry guns at school with little regulation
Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Guns in the Classroom" in the video player above, or stream the premiere on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. or 2 a.m. ET on the free CBS News app.Since January, 50 people have been killed and 122 injured in at least 152 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the U.S. To respond to the threat of such attacks, some districts — in at least 29 states that allow it — have taken the controversial step of authorizing school staff, other than security guards, to carry firearms on campus. Texas is one of...
KOKI FOX 23
Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago
TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
fox4news.com
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash
KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
Granbury ISD assistant superintendent used district’s private plane for family trip
GRANBURY, Texas — An hour southwest of Fort Worth, Granbury ISD is relatively small, serving 7,500 students. It’s also the only public school district in Texas WFAA can find that owns its own private plane. The district says its airplane was purchased for students to learn about aviation....
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
tpr.org
A bill to abolish the 'pink tax' in Texas is filed for a fourth time
State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) has been introducing a bipartisan bill to lift taxes on menstrual products for three legislative sessions now, and every time it has failed to make it onto the House or Senate floor. This year, she’s giving herself a head start. Howard filed a bill...
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas elects first woman to become second chief, a lifelong position
With more than 1,300 people living in the area, Mille Thompson Williams said she never saw a woman in leadership.
INTERACTIVE MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in the Texas gubernatorial election?
KXAN looked at precinct-level results in our 15-county viewing area to get a better picture of how Central Texans voted.
Comments / 0