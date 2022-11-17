ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

KTRE

Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer

DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show

SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SOWELL, ALFONZO JERMAINE; B/M; POB: TOPEKA KS; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: TOPEKA KS; OCCUPATION: BARBER/SELF...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
KOKI FOX 23

Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV

ATMORE, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas laws allow teachers to carry guns at school with little regulation

Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Guns in the Classroom" in the video player above, or stream the premiere on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. or 2 a.m. ET on the free CBS News app.Since January, 50 people have been killed and 122 injured in at least 152 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the U.S. To respond to the threat of such attacks, some districts — in at least 29 states that allow it — have taken the controversial step of authorizing school staff, other than security guards, to carry firearms on campus. Texas is one of...
TEXAS STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago

TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
fox4news.com

2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash

KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
KENNEDALE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
tpr.org

A bill to abolish the 'pink tax' in Texas is filed for a fourth time

State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) has been introducing a bipartisan bill to lift taxes on menstrual products for three legislative sessions now, and every time it has failed to make it onto the House or Senate floor. This year, she’s giving herself a head start. Howard filed a bill...
TEXAS STATE

