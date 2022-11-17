TSSAA playoffs: Ranking the top quarterfinal and semifinal matchups involving Midstate teams

Read full article on original website
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 14 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Page took home the win against Nolensville with a final score of 35-28.
Oakland Advances to the Semifinals of the TSSAA Playoffs After Beating Blackman
Blackman- 23 Oakland (12-1) beats Blackman (10-3) for the second time this season. The Patriots held a 14-9 lead at the halftime break. Eric Taylor scored the game’s only touchdown in the first quarter. He would go on to score again in the second quarter. Blackman answered back quickly...
dalehollowhorizon.com
TSSAA QUARTERFINALS: Dawgs “ready to get it on” against Gordonsville tonight
CELINA-Clay County (11-1) is set to host a TSSAA State Quarterfinal here tonight on John Teeples Field for the first time in school history, as they welcome arch-nemesis Gordonsville (9-3) to town the second time this season for a rematch of last month’s Region 4-A Championship game. And Bulldog...
Hendersonville, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Hendersonville, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Friendship Christian School basketball team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
Murfreesboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Murfreesboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Blackman High School football team will have a game with Oakland High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
Sidelines
MTSU suffocates Belmont in home opener
Murfreesboro- Air-tight defense and a dominant paint presence helped lead MTSU women’s basketball (2-1) past the Belmont Bruins (1-2) 80-62 Wednesday night at the Murphy Center. The Lady Raiders were like a boa constrictor all night on defense, forcing Belmont into 17 first half turnovers to help it gain...
Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
wilsonpost.com
Lebanon's Abston commits to Murray State
Lebanon High Class of 2023 quarterback Jaylen Abston verbally committed Saturday afternoon to continue his academic and athletic career at Murray State University. The son of Montes and the late Kim Abston, he is the most prolific passer in Lebanon's recent football history. The 2022 Region 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year threw for more than 5,000 yards in his Blue Devil career and 53 touchdown passes -- tops in both categories over at least the last 40 years.
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for DUI
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning. Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m. […]
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields
Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
Nashville high schools to receive new sports fields, improved athletic facilities through $15M project
On Wednesday morning, Mayor John Cooper announced Metro Nashville Public Schools' 15 high school sports programs will receive a significant amount of funding thanks to a partnership with The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. and the Tennessee Titans.
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill Inks 10-Unit Deal in Tennessee
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, has signed another milestone development agreement in 2022. LJSweets, LLC of Tennessee owners Ron and Amy Fausnaught will develop 10 Eggs Up Grill restaurants in Greater Nashville, Tenn. The Fausnaughts plan to open their first two locations within the next 12 months. In all, Eggs Up Grill has a pipeline of 150 restaurants open or in development across the southeast.
williamsonhomepage.com
Ravenwood High Principal named NASSP 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year
Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden has been named by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as the 2022 Tennessee Principal of the Year. According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, Vaden was selected by the NASSP's Tennessee chapter for "providing students with high-quality learning opportunities and demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession."
lakelandcurrents.com
How A Country Music Legend Got His Start In Lakeland
I’ve always loved Paul Harvey’s stories. How he untangled someone’s past and explained why that should matter to his listeners. Or, as he would famously say at the end, “now you know the rest of the story.” David Wills, a country musician and songwriter with five decades in the business, has a similar story. And that story would not have a beginning without Lakeland.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Waterfalls Near Nashville
If you want a waterfall to visit in Tennessee, you should head to Burgess Falls State Park. This 136-foot-tall waterfall is one of the state's true wonders. This mighty waterfall spills into a gorge made of limestone and is bounded by steep walls of up to 100 feet (30 m) in height.
theatlanta100.com
New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville
After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
tbinewsroom.com
Join our Team! New Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters in Nashville
The TBI is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our headquarters in Nashville. Responsible for conducting Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all TIBRS related questions. Teaches TIBRS Data Collection, Reporting Agency Contact (RAC) Orientation, TNCOP Software, and TIBRS Review classes. Prepares presentations for and teaches in the annual TIBRS Conference and other small conferences. Prepares and reviews materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state. Assists in data analysis.
wpln.org
Nashville’s fierce drag culture
Nashville’s drag scene is thriving and as active as it’s ever been, from club shows, to brunches, to transportainment. It’s also a scene with a history that stretches back decades, with origins in Printer’s Alley and some of the city’s earliest LGBTQ clubs. A proposed state law would criminalize engaging in “an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”
nscc.edu
Nashville State Announces Director of Nursing
Nashville State’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the field for years, with expert instructors who have years of clinical experience and a vast network,” said Nashville State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Carol Rothstein. “Beth has a tremendous amount of experience in academia and on the clinical side, which will serve the program well as it continues to maintain its level of excellence and possibly expand.”
