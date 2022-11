BGSU Volleyball put on their most dominant performance of the season on both sides of the court, winning by at least ten points each set as the Falcons (20-9, 15-3 MAC), won their 20th game of the season, defeating the Miami RedHawks (7-22, 2-16 MAC) in straight sets, 25-7, 25-15, 25-11.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO