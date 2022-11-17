Vince Morales excited for Miles Johns fight, plans to “do something spectacular” at UFC Vegas 65: “We will both meet in the middle and find right hands”

Read full article on original website
Alex Pereira blasts Israel Adesanya’s comments about premature stoppage at UFC 281: “Stop making excuses”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy about Israel Adesanya‘s post-fight comments. At UFC 281 last Saturday night, the two middleweights collided. ‘The Last Stylebender’ and ‘Poatan’ famously faced off twice in kickboxing previously. On both occasions, Pereira won, even finishing Adesanya by brutal knockout in the rematch.
Sean O’Malley explains why he “liked” referee stoppage in Alex Pereira’s TKO win over Israel Adesanya: “Dude, that was trending in a bad way”
Sean O’Malley has explained why he was a fan of the referee’s stoppage during the closing moments of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya. In the main event of UFC 281, Alex Pereira shook up the middleweight division. He secured a TKO finish in the fifth round against Israel...
Joe Rogan praises Israel Adesanya’s response to loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “The way he responded to that loss is better than anybody ever”
Joe Rogan has praised Israel Adesanya‘s response following his loss at UFC 281. Last Saturday night, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon for yet another title defense. Standing opposite Adesanya was former kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira. In kickboxing, the two men already faced off twice, with the Brazilian winning both times.
Israel Adesanya says he’ll fight Alex Pereira next, even if the Brazilian loses the belt in the meantime: “I know I can beat him”
Israel Adesanya wants to fight Alex Pereira, even if the Brazilian isn’t the middleweight champion. Adesanya suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Pereira at UFC 281 to lose his middleweight title. The setback marked his third loss to the Brazilian, as he lost twice to ‘Poatan’ in kickboxing. Since the loss, Adesanya has said he will take care of some health issues.
Video | Greg Hardy, Hasim Rahman Jr. have an intense faceoff, forced to be separated ahead of their fight
Greg Hardy and Hasim Rahman Jr. went face-to-face ahead of their boxing match on Saturday. Hardy and Rahman Jr. are set to meet on KSI’s Misfits 003 card in Austin, Texas. Originally, Rahman Jr. was supposed to headline the event against Vitor Belfort but the former UFC fighter was forced out of the matchup after testing positive for COVID-19. Another former UFC fighter then stepped in as Hardy took the fight on less than a week’s notice.
Sean Strickland goes to battle with professional boxer in heated sparring session (Video)
Sean Strickland has gone to battle with a professional boxer in a heated sparring session. It was Denis Douglin who called out Strickland on social media for a sparring session. ‘Tarzan’ complied with the request, and it was Douglin who paid the consequences during a recent bout at Xtreme Couture.
Houston Alexander stops Joey Beltran at BKFC 33 (Video)
Former UFC fighters Houston Alexander and Joey Beltran collided in tonight’s BKFC 33 main event in Omaha, Nebraska. Alexander (17-16-1 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) entered the contest sporting a 2-0 record in Bare Knuckle boxing. The 50-year-old veteran had most recently competed in May of this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over Jay Fish.
Paulo Costa claims he doesn’t have a deal to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284: “I don’t have a deal to fight in Perth”
Paulo Costa has claimed that he doesn’t have a deal in place to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 next year. For the longest time now, Paulo Costa has served as a part-time UFC fighter, part-time troll on Twitter. The Brazilian may be annoying to some, but to others, he’s absolutely hilarious.
Dana White pens emotional message for UFC fan who passed away at the age of 16
UFC president Dana White has written an emotional tribute to a UFC fan who passed away earlier this week. While he may be a controversial figure, Dana White certainly cares about the fans. He gives mixed martial arts enthusiasts the very best fights he can make, and he does so on a regular basis.
Aljamain Sterling confident he can outwrestle Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo: “He’s just so much smaller”
Despite Henry Cejudo being a credentialled wrestler, Aljamain Sterling fancies his chances in beating the Olympic gold medallist in a freestyle match. Sterling recently made the second defence of his bantamweight title at UFC 280 by stopping TJ Dillashaw in the second round. The victory marked the 33-year-olds eighth consecutive win in the division. The bantamweight division is arguably the most stacked in the UFC at the moment, which leaves fans wondering who will embark as the next contender for the 135-pound strap.
Vanessa Demopoulos doubts Maria Oliveira will want to go to the ground with her at UFC Vegas 65
Vanessa Demopoulos was very familiar with Maria Oliveira when she was offered to fight her at UFC Vegas 65. Demopoulos is coming off a split decision win over Jinh Yu Frey and wasn’t sure what was going to be next for her. But, she was adamant she wanted to fight one more time in 2022 which is what happened.
Dan Hooker explains why he was good with the referee stoppage in teammate Israel Adesanya’s title loss at UFC 281: “I’d rather it too early than too late”
Dan Hooker has explained why he was okay with the stoppage in Israel Adesanya’s main event loss at UFC 281. Last weekend, Israel Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira. The former champ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the fifth round, Pereira came on strong.
Rashad Evans reveals the brutal mistake he made during one of his previous weight cuts: “I was crying”
UFC legend Rashad Evans has spoken about the big mistake he made when cutting weight for one of his fights. The process of weight cutting in mixed martial arts is, more often than not, awful. It’s strenuous, it impacts the body, and it can have long-term effects. Alas, the...
Fernie Garcia says his “back is against the wall” against Brady Hiestand after “dissapointing” UFC debut: “I see a war”
Fernie Garcia believes the pressure is on him to prove to everyone just how good he is. Garcia lost his UFC debut by decision to Journey Newson back at UFC 274 in May. It was a disappointing performance for Garcia who was frustrated that he didn’t fight like himself.
Paige VanZant slated to return to BKFC ring on February 27th in New Mexico
Women’s featherweight contender Paige VanZant is set to return to the bare-knuckle ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision loss to Rachel Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021. That defeat set VanZant back to 0-2 in the bare-knuckle boxing promotion. She had previously lost to Britain Hart in February of that year.
Darren Till shares his thoughts on a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev: “That’s not a fight that Pereira is ready for”
Darren Till weighed in on the possibility of seeing his friend Khamzat Chimaev collide with the newly crowned champion Alex Pereira. Pereira done the unthinkable this past Saturday and claimed the UFC middleweight championship by dethroning Israel Adesanya. Unthinkable to many, but the Brazilian was filled with confidence having previously defeated Adesanya twice in kickboxing.
UFC Vegas 65 Bonus Report: Jack Della Maddalena one of four ‘POTN’ winners
The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak. Tonight’s light heavyweight main event resulted in a wild back and forth affair. Ion Cutelaba had a strong opening round, hurting Kennedy Nzechukwu and taking him down on multiple occasions. However, the ‘African Savage’ was able to weather the storm and wound up putting ‘The Hulk’ away with some nasty knees and punches early on in Round 2.
Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov reflects on 2015 loss to UFC champion Jiri Prochazka: “Maybe one day we’ll cross paths and fight again”
Bellator light-heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov could go for a rematch with UFC light-heavyweight titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The Russian is set to return tomorrow night at Bellator 288 against Corey Anderson. The bout will be a rematch of their first encounter from April, in the finals of Bellator’s light-heavyweight Grand Prix. In their first bout, ‘Overtime’ was dominating en route to a no-contest after a third-round headbutt.
UFC Vegas 65: ‘Lewis vs. Spivak’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his most recent efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement fight against Ryan Bader to headline Bellator 290 on CBS in February
Bellator’s debut on CBS next year has some serious star power. ‘The Last Emperor’ has been out of the cage since his knockout win over Timothy Johnson in October 2021. Following the victory, Emelianenko revealed he would only compete one more time. He subsequently called for a rematch with Ryan Bader.
