Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
ComicBook
Marvel Confirms an Avenger Is Officially Changing Their Codename
An Avenger that has gone by several different codenames has just chosen a new one. Monica Rambeau is one of many heroes to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel. With Carol Danvers adopting the Captain Marvel name and Kamala Khan becoming Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau was left to come up with her own unique moniker. She settled on the name Spectrum when she joined the Mighty Avengers since her powers are also light-based. Whether she's Captain Marvel or Spectrum, Monica Rambeau has fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The announcement of Monica Rambeau's first solo series alluded to another new codename for the Avenger, and another Marvel limited series officially confirms it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
The Avengers: Endgame moment that teased Namor's arrival in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Back in Avengers: Endgame, the Sub-Mariner's appearance in the MCU was teased – but not confirmed because of a larger issue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known for its Easter eggs – just think back to how Stephen Strange was first mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Solider, itself released before a Doctor Strange movie was confirmed to be in development. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that Namor's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was signposted back in Avengers: Endgame.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Another New Comics-Inspired Costume
Marvel's Avengers has rolled out a number of new costumes lately, and developer Crystal Dynamics continues to dig deep into the back issues to find obscure options. Today, the game debuted another new design, this one for Iron Man. The Cold Iron armor first appeared in Iron Man volume 5, #24. In that issue, Tony used a special set of armor to infiltrate Svartalfheim, better known as the home of the Dark Elves. The issue was illustrated by Luke Ross, who presumably designed the armor in question.
Collider
'Legion of Super-Heroes' Trailer Shows a New Generation Fighting for Justice
DC is introducing the Legion of Super-Heroes in a new trailer for the upcoming animated film. The project sees Supergirl/Kara (Meg Donnelly) heading to the Legion Academy in the 31st century at the behest of her cousin Superman (Darren Criss) in order to hone her powers and adjust to life after Krypton's destruction. During her time there, she makes new friends among the other up-and-coming superheroes, finds a new enemy in Brainiac 5 (Harry Shum Jr.), and gets wrapped up with the Dark Circle, a group pursuing a weapon locked away in the Academy's vaults.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
ComicBook
Chris Hemsworth Endorses Marvel vs. DC Movie, Wants to Fight Jason Momoa's Aquaman
Thor and Avengers movie star Chris Hemsworth is ready for a major Marvel vs. DC crossover event, and he even has Thor's first target picked out: Jason Momoa's Aquaman! While doing an interview with Geek House Show, Chris Hemsworth was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy (Holiday Special) director James Gunn's new position as head of DC Studios, and Marvel vs. DC: The Movie actually being a more realistic possibility. Long story short: Hemsworth says "It would be cool," and his "good friend" Jason Momoa would be the one he wants to fight!
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
ComicBook
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Lost Deadpool Movie Killed by Disney-Fox Merger
Before Disney and Fox completed their merger, Ryan Reynolds was lucky enough to star in two Deadpool films and will finally get to finish his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios will be producing a third Deadpool movie starring Reynolds, and it will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While this film sounds like the best move for the third Deadpool movie, it turns out that before the merger the people behind the first two Deadpool movies had a different idea for a third film. During a recent interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote a Christmas movie that would star Deadpool, but it was ultimately scrapped due to the merger.
ComicBook
Blake Lively Delivers Touching Tribute to Husband Ryan Reynolds at American Cinematheque Awards
Blake Lively had a lovely speech for her husband Ryan Reynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards. The actor was being honored at the ceremony with the 36th American Cinematheque Award. Lively is currently expecting their fourth child together. She singled out Reynolds's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, and his unmatched work ethic." The two of them have proved to be quite the duo in Hollywood as their ascension together comes as a result of collaboration and juggling duties. The Hollywood Reporter captured the moving speech and commenters on social media could not help but swoon over the love shown on stage. It's been a massive fall for their family with the baby on the way and Deadpool 3 announced to a chorus of cheers. Hopefully, Spirited's run will deliver one more surprise as well. Check out what she had to say down below!
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Alternate Choices to Kevin Bacon
James Gunn is having a pretty busy month after it was revealed that he and Peter Safran will become the new Co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn is currently finishing up his final two Marvel Studios projects with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The former of the two will premiere on Disney+ next week, and the first reactions to it have been pretty good. Gunn will also introduce his favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character, with Kevin Bacon appearing as himself in the special presentation. If you were wondering if there were any other options if Bacon couldn't appear, the director has an answer for you. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn revealed that if the actor couldn't appear, MC Hammer would be the other choice.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Kevin Smith Lobbies for Letita Wright's Oscar Nomination
Marvel Studios has officially released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the film is getting a ton of positive reactions. Wakanda Forever introduces us to a new Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, and it just so happens to be Shuri (Letitia Wright). While the film is certainly filled with a ton of masterful performances, including that of Angela Bassett's powerful portrayal of Queen Ramonda, Wright was no slouch in the film and it seems that Kevin Smith agrees. During a recent episode of Smith's Fatman Beyond podcast, the actor revealed that he believes that Wright should be nominated for an Academy Award. You can check out just what he had to say in the video below.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Demand Jeremy Renner Bring Back His App to Replace Twitter
Twitter's apparent meltdown has some fans looking for Marvel's Hawkeye to save them. Tons of users on the social media site are hoping that the Jeremy Renner App can make a resurgence. Its a hysterical callback to the actor's social media platform that he used to share life updates with friends. Back in 2019, the app basically looked like Instagram at the time, in which Renner would post selfies and stuff. People loved how deranged some of the comments became below these entries. Not that Twitter needs anymore chaos after a tumultuous week… Still, it's been fun to see some users throw it back to the before times. Check out what they're posting down below while it lasts!
ComicBook
Marvel's Black Panther is the #1 Movie on Disney+, and It's Not Even Close
Marvel Studios finally released their last film in their Phase Four lineup with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever introduced us to a new Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, and it's the character that everyone expected to take up the mantle. We also get introduced to the first live-action interpretation of Namor the Submariner, who was played by Tenoch Huerta, as the sequel's main antagonist. The film handled Boseman's passing with grace and definitely delivered some tear jerking moments. Fans are either preparing for the movie by rewatching the first film, or they loved the sequel so much they're revisiting it to see which was better. Now, it has been revealed that the first Black Panther movie is the number one movie on Disney+ by a huge margin.
ComicBook
Marvel Producer Reveals Kevin Feige Shot Down Original Idea for Captain America 3
After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released last year, it was confirmed that Anthony Mackie would be starring as the titular character in Captain America: New World Order. This will mark the fourth Captain America movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first since Chris Evans still held the title in Captain America: Civil War, which was released back in 2016. Recently, Marvel producer Nate Moore talked to The Town podcast (via The Direct) and revealed the original idea for the third Cap movie was shut down by Kevin Feige.
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-star epic that’s an ‘Avengers’ movie in everything but name makes its annual streaming splash
If you were called upon to name a 2012 big budget blockbuster that featured a recognizable cast of stars inhabiting a myriad of iconic roles partnering up to do battle against a pale-skinned threat with designs on taking over the universe, then we’d feel pretty confident Rise of the Guardians wouldn’t be the first title on your lips.
Comments / 0