Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
The Ringer
Week 11 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Let me steal a line from Mark McGwire to get this column started: I’m not here to talk about the past. Yes, last week was a bloodbath. It happens. But we’ve got 14 new games on the Week 11 schedule, and it’s time to bounce back. Let’s just get to the picks. My confidence is fragile right now.
Justin Jefferson Reveals Who Called Him After Epic Catch
Justin Jefferson made the catch heard around the world on Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills. With the game on the line, he reached up with one hand and somehow caught a Kirk Cousins pass that would've been incomplete 99.9% of the time. It kept the drive alive before the Vikings were able to score the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute left in regulation.
NBC Sports
Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles
Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
Justin Jefferson says he talked to Odell Beckham Jr.
"He was watching the game and we was talking about all of the things that we're excited for in the future."
NBC Sports
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
PurplePTSD: Eagles Do It Again, Ex-Vikings TE Suspended, Anthony Barr
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Eagles added a Pro Bowl free agent for the...
Arizona Cardinals Announce Significant Quarterback News
The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for this Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. They have not yet named a starting quarterback. Kyler Murray is listed as questionable for Week 11 with a hamstring injury. Colt McCoy, meanwhile, was not listed on the injury report. Murray...
NBC Sports
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
NFL Reportedly Considering Alternate Sites For Notable Week 11 Game
An insane winter weather forecast in Buffalo keeps getting worse, with meteorologists now calling for three to six feet of snow to fall between Thursday and Sunday. Yes, you read that right. Not inches, three to six feet. With the Buffalo Bills scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the ...
Four Cardinals Upgraded in Friday Injury Report vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals have released their injury report for Friday ahead of their primetime clash with the San Francisco 49ers, and the team saw some big names take a step forward in their hopes of being available on Monday night. Limited- Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Max Garcia, Kyler Murray. Today,...
Broncos Coach Gets Baited into Fiery Media Exchange Over PS2
Dwayne Stukes wasn't having it at Denver Broncos HQ.
NFC East continues to have best record in NFL
The NFC East has each team at .500 or better. Incidentally, in the AFC East, each team has a winning record. However, seeing both Philadelphia and New York have better records than all AFC East teams, the NFC East still has the best overall record through Week 10. Dallas led...
NBC Sports
Bills, fans mobilize to get players to airport
The Bills will be playing tomorrow’s home game in Detroit. If they can get from their homes to Detroit. “We are doing everything we possibly can to pull this off and get to the airport and get to Detroit this afternoon,” Bills COO Ron Raccuia said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “Every aspect of the organization is a part of this effort.”
PurplePTSD: History on the Line for Justin Jefferson vs. Dallas, Injuries, Mock Draft
2 – Alas, Christian Darrisaw and the aforementioned Jefferson had injury designations removed on Friday. 3 – PPTSD takes an early look at a mock draft for the Vikings. 4 – In the daily video segment, Dustin Baker defines eight Vikings-Cowboys storylines. 5 – And a Vikings-themed...
NBC Sports
Williams believes play-tipping accusations are 'nonsense'
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — After gaining attention on social media, Trent Williams dismissed the notion that his stance is tipping off defenders what plays the 49ers offense is running. The veteran left tackle explained that with the exorbitant amount of plays that Kyle Shanahan has in his arsenal,...
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Placed on Injured Reserve List
The wide receiver will miss at least the next four games, including the team’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Chargers this week.
Justin Jefferson Has Message For Fans Worried About Injury
Over the weekend, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson cemented his status as one of the best wide receivers in the league. Jefferson torched one of the best secondaries in football on Sunday afternoon. He racked up 10 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown during Minnesota's 33-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
NBC Sports
NFL fines Washington player who facemasked Dallas Goedert
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, whose violent facemask on Dallas Goedert Monday night forced a fumble and sidelined one of the Eagles’ best players for at least a month, has been fined more than $10,000 by the NFL. Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave...
Comments / 0