The Ringer

Week 11 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Let me steal a line from Mark McGwire to get this column started: I’m not here to talk about the past. Yes, last week was a bloodbath. It happens. But we’ve got 14 new games on the Week 11 schedule, and it’s time to bounce back. Let’s just get to the picks. My confidence is fragile right now.
The Spun

Justin Jefferson Reveals Who Called Him After Epic Catch

Justin Jefferson made the catch heard around the world on Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills. With the game on the line, he reached up with one hand and somehow caught a Kirk Cousins pass that would've been incomplete 99.9% of the time. It kept the drive alive before the Vikings were able to score the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute left in regulation.
NBC Sports

Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles

Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
NBC Sports

Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories

The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Announce Significant Quarterback News

The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for this Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. They have not yet named a starting quarterback. Kyler Murray is listed as questionable for Week 11 with a hamstring injury. Colt McCoy, meanwhile, was not listed on the injury report. Murray...
NBC Sports

The Bills have made it to the team facility

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
All Cardinals

Four Cardinals Upgraded in Friday Injury Report vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have released their injury report for Friday ahead of their primetime clash with the San Francisco 49ers, and the team saw some big names take a step forward in their hopes of being available on Monday night. Limited- Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Max Garcia, Kyler Murray. Today,...
NBC Sports

Bills, fans mobilize to get players to airport

The Bills will be playing tomorrow’s home game in Detroit. If they can get from their homes to Detroit. “We are doing everything we possibly can to pull this off and get to the airport and get to Detroit this afternoon,” Bills COO Ron Raccuia said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “Every aspect of the organization is a part of this effort.”
NBC Sports

Williams believes play-tipping accusations are 'nonsense'

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — After gaining attention on social media, Trent Williams dismissed the notion that his stance is tipping off defenders what plays the 49ers offense is running. The veteran left tackle explained that with the exorbitant amount of plays that Kyle Shanahan has in his arsenal,...
The Spun

Justin Jefferson Has Message For Fans Worried About Injury

Over the weekend, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson cemented his status as one of the best wide receivers in the league. Jefferson torched one of the best secondaries in football on Sunday afternoon. He racked up 10 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown during Minnesota's 33-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
NBC Sports

NFL fines Washington player who facemasked Dallas Goedert

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, whose violent facemask on Dallas Goedert Monday night forced a fumble and sidelined one of the Eagles’ best players for at least a month, has been fined more than $10,000 by the NFL. Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave...
