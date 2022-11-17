WATCH: Josh Heupel Shares South Carolina Notes

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel spent some time with the media and discussed what he thinks of this South Carolina squad.

Head coach Josh Heupel mans one of the best programs in college football. Tennessee is out to a roaring start, and much of that success can be attributed to Heupel's offensive innovation.

He inherited a talented but unproven roster . Heupel has actively attacked the transfer portal and recruited well. As a result, they have quickly improved a hapless defense and become one of the most efficient offenses in the country.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker is a legitimate Heisman contender, flourishing in a pro-style offense with college foundations. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is the runaway leader for the Biletnikoff Award and they top college in scoring.

Heupel and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer are both second-year SEC coaches, and there's mutual respect between the two. Both have shared complementary notes, as they are among the hottest names in college football.

Each defense is a new challenge, which Heupel preaches weekly . He noted that South Carolina runs an aggressive style that should generate big plays for either side. Additionally, he had positive things to say about their team dynamic, as the Gamecocks are at their best in situational moments.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .