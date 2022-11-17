ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Rabo Agrifinance joined students in making food baskets

By Jillian Butler
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNuAm_0jDfSQeu00

A local business and FFA students came together to help provide meals for central coast residents in need this Thanksgiving.

Rabo Agrifinance and Arroyo Grande FFA students assembled food baskets with various items, which will be delivered to 150 local families at the high school and elementary levels.

"We are so proud at Rabo Agrifinance to be feeding the world and helping our farmers and local communities in doing that. And so this project is near and dear to our hearts and our mission at Rabo Agrifinance," said Jill Jelacich, Rabo Agrifinance General Manager.

More than 175 Rabo AgriFinance employees collaborated with students in teams.

"I'm so happy that I get to be here and help families in need because I know what it's like to be in need and helping these people. I know it'll make their Thanksgiving amazing," said Arroyo Grande High School Junior Brooklynn Noble.

Rabo Agrifinance is a financial services provider for agricultural producers and agribusinesses in the U.S.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc’s Produce on Wheels

Food access is a passion for Shelby Wild, founder of Lompoc’s Route One Farmers’ Market. Before launching the market in 2020, Wild was a garden teacher for the Lompoc Unified School District and Explore Ecology, educating youth on cultivation of food and food systems. “The literal and figurative...
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Locals on the Central Coast decide if cooking or ordering in is more economical for Thanksgivng dinner

Inflation has hit the nation from gas prices to food and the Central Coast is no exception to the increase of prices. Locals in Orcutt are deciding on what options are more economical for Thanksgiving dinner. The post Locals on the Central Coast decide if cooking or ordering in is more economical for Thanksgivng dinner appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ORCUTT, CA
smhsbreeze.com

Andrew Eisner – New Educator on Campus

While it may be that the world has a lot of perspective on many topics and ideas, let’s not forget that these stem from mentors or people of higher knowledge passed down from generation to generation, which is why teachers and mentors are very crucial to society. They help us understand the world for what it is. Which is also a reason why I chose to interview a teacher at our welcomed school grounds here at Santa Maria High School to have better insight onto what goes on inside the individuals in charge of our future.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy