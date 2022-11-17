ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma Santa Parade – Save the Date!

Submitted by Greg Christenson. The Tacoma Santa parade will be held on Sunday December 4 This year’s theme is Christmas Around the World. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa. The festivities start at noon, with the parade (along South Tacoma...
Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal during the upcoming holiday

With Thanksgiving coming up, here are a list of places serving free meals and/or turkeys for the upcoming holiday. Uplift Northwest will be partnering with Operation Sack Lunch to serve more than 300 Thanksgiving Day meals in the Seattle neighborhood of Belltown. Address: 2515 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121. EASTRIDGE...
WSP seeks help finding missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer's

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer’s. According to the WSP, 65-year-old Ebrima Secca was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say he was last seen leaving his home near 40th Ave. SW.
Snohomish County shelters brace for a cold, wet winter

EVERETT, Wash. — Six winter shelters are opening in Snohomish County this week, a total of 157 additional beds. But with so many people in need, it's being called a "stopgap" measure. "We need more year-round shelter beds," said Tyler Verda of Snohomish County Human Services. Fifty-five beds are...
Friends of Spanaway Lake respond to County’s Community Village proposal

Submitted by Penny Howard, Friends of Spanaway Lake. Proposal website: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/7845/Pierce-County-Village. The board of Friends of Spanaway Lake (FOSL) takes this opportunity to address the fervent opposition to Pierce County’s proposed plan to construct a permanent micro-city for chronically homeless located in the middle of a federal and state identified wetland complex. This wetland site is protected per federal and WA State codes. The county’s village proposal relies on septic tanks for the 300-400 permanent homes. FOSL opposes the installation and use of septic systems located at the head waters of Spanaway Lake. Pierce County Spanaway Lake Technical Memo (Executive Summary) based on the Oct. 2014-2015 lake analysis stated pollutant sources of which there are 4 to Spanaway Lake, SEPTIC SYSTEMS are a major contributor…septic systems installed in shallow groundwater areas close to the lake contribute Phosphorous (P) and have the potential to contribute fecal coliform bacteria to the lake via ground water transport.
Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations

SEATTLE — A Washington teen was arrested on charges of theft at Nordstrom’s that totaled about $165,000, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. According to police, detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 2, where they believe the teen used Nordstrom cash registers to perform fraudulent returns. The teen would then place the money into active bank accounts.
King Co. Regional Homeless Authority in tight spot after budgeting mistake

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A mistake in budgeting and then reaction time to said mistake, puts the King County Regional Housing Authority (KCRHA) in a tight spot. KCRHA discovered some funding included in its budget was a one-time amount that runs out at the end of the year. Now KCRHA is looking for ways to make up for that $9.4 million.
77th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting in the Theater District Tacoma Concert Band Holiday Music Showcase

Tacoma City Theaters announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, marking the official start of the holiday season, is set for Sunday, November 27 at 4 pm at the Pantages Theater at South 9th Street and Broadway Plaza. A full schedule of events begins at 2 pm with the Tacoma Concert Band performance of Sound the Bells. Tickets for the performance are available at ticketmaster.com. Tickets for guests 18 and under are free and available at the Pantages Theater Box Office. The tree lighting ceremony and community open house in the Pantages lobby are free to the public and tickets are not required.
Memorial held for slain Ingraham High School student

SEATTLE, Wash. — A memorial was held on Saturday, Nov. 19 to commemorate the life of the slain teenager, Ebenezer Haile, in the school shooting at Ingraham High School on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The memorial was held at 2 p.m. at Northwest Church in Lynwood Washington. On Nov. 8,...
No More Personal Checks at King County Transfer Facilities

King County’s Solid Waste Division will soon join the growing number of businesses and service providers that no longer accept personal checks as payment for services. The new rule goes into effect on Monday, Dec. 5, when cash, credit card, or debit card will be the only accepted forms of payment for waste disposal fees at King County transfer stations and drop boxes.
Walrus half-siblings arrive at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

TACOMA, Wash — Two walrus half-siblings born just weeks apart moved to Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium this week from Aquarium du Québec. Six-year-old male walrus Balzak and female Lakina have the same father but different mothers and have lived with each other their whole lives.
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
