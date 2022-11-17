ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

USF vs. Tulsa Prediction: Golden Hurricane Host the Bulls in a Matchup of Struggling AAC Teams on Friday Night

By Rob McVey
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGwMJ_0jDfR9wp00

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the USF (South Florida) Bulls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane American Athletic Conference (AAC) game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will host the USF Bulls on Friday night for a matchup between struggling teams trying to avoid last place in the American Athletic Conference.

Related: College Football Predictions for Every Game in Week 12

The 2022 college football season has been nothing short of a disaster for USF. Starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon was lost to a season-ending shoulder injury in mid-October. Head coach Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Bob Shoop were both fired on Nov. 6. And things have gone from bad to worse, as the snake-bitten Bulls dropped their eighth consecutive game last week to SMU, spoiling Daniel Da Prato's debut as interim head coach. USF also lost yet another starting quarterback, Katravis Marsh, to a season-ending neck injury in the 41-23 home loss to the Mustangs. Now 1-9 overall and 0-6 in conference play, the Bulls will make the journey to Tulsa in hopes of securing their first conference win of the season to climb out of the AAC cellar.

The 2022 campaign hasn't been kind to Tulsa and head coach Philip Montgomery either, particularly of late. The Golden Hurricane have lost three games in a row and six of their last seven, including last week's 26-10 road loss to Memphis. Now officially eliminated from bowl consideration — Can the 3-7 (1-5 AAC) Golden Hurricane emerge from their slump to avoid falling into last place in the conference standings?

USF holds a slight 3-2 edge in the series all time. However, Tulsa has won each of the last two meetings.

USF at Tulsa

Kickoff: Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
Spread: Tulsa -13.5
Tickets: As low as $5 on SITickets.com *

When USF Has the Ball

True freshman quarterback Byrum Brown entered last week's game against SMU on the final drive in relief of the injured Marsh, leading the Bulls' offense to a touchdown. While somewhat promising, it's difficult to gauge how the young signal-caller might fare in his first-ever start on Friday, with just five career pass attempts under his belt. One thing is for certain, Brown will need all the help he can get against a Tulsa defense that ranks in the top 20 nationally against the pass, giving up just 185 yards per game. Brown should be able to rely on a solid offensive line that has allowed only 12 sacks in 10 games against a lackluster Tulsa pass rush. But wide receivers Xavier Weaver (53 rec., 718 yds., 6 TDs) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (26, 459, 3) will need to step up to give the first-time starter a fighting chance.

While unlikely, a big performance from the USF passing game would obviously go a long way in helping the Bulls pull off the upset. However, the run game will provide the South Florida offense with its best chance for success on Friday night. The Bulls feature one of the better rushing attacks in the AAC, averaging 180.4 yards per game. That effort is spearheaded by running back Brian Battie (138 att., 873 yds., 6 TDs), who has exceeded the 100-yard rushing mark in each of his last three games. That bodes well against a Golden Hurricane defense that ranks No. 122 in the FBS against the run, surrendering 211.6 yards per game.

When Tulsa Has the Ball

The Golden Hurricane have their own issues at quarterback with starter Davis Brin still on the mend from a shoulder injury. Brin started last week's game against Memphis but struggled mightily before giving way to backup Braylon Braxton. Brin is currently listed as day-to-day but will likely get the nod against USF barring any setbacks. That said, Brin could find himself on a short leash. Following a strong start to the season, the senior quarterback has completed just 55 percent of his pass attempts for six touchdowns and seven interceptions in his last six games.

Brin does have the luxury of having a strong corps of receivers at his disposal. That group is headlined by Keylon Stokes — one of just six wide receivers in the country to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark so far this season. The biggest liability for the Tulsa passing attack is an offensive line that has played a key role in allowing 42 sacks — by far the most in the AAC. Regardless, Brin and Co. should have little trouble moving the football through the air against an abysmal USF pass defense that ranks No. 124 nationally, allowing 288 yards per game.

The matchup against an equally terrible run defense, which ranks No. 125 in the country, appears very favorable as well. However, running the football is not exactly a strength for the Golden Hurricane, who average just 127.8 yards per game on the ground, placing them at No. 95 nationally in that category. They hope to improve on that Friday night, utilizing a committee approach at running back with Deneric Prince (84 att., 469 yds., 3 TDs), Steven Anderson (74, 300, 5), and Jordan Ford (52, 278).

Final Analysis

The Tulsa offense has been in the dumps of late and question marks remain at the quarterback position. But a matchup against arguably the worst defense in the nation should help remedy that concern. USF ranks dead last out of 131 FBS teams in total defense, and the Bulls have allowed no less than 41 points in each of their last four contests.

USF might have a shot at its first conference win with consistent success from its ground attack against a bad Tulsa run defense. However, the Golden Hurricane should be able to place most of their defensive emphasis on slowing down the run against the Bulls' one-dimensional offense. And with true freshman quarterback Brown making his first-ever start (on the road no less), it will be a real challenge for USF to rack up enough points to secure the upset. Tulsa snaps its three-game losing streak at home to avoid last place in the AAC.

Prediction: Tulsa 34, South Florida 20

Podcast: Week 12 Preview, Predictions, and Picks Against the Spread + Reaction to CFB Playoff Top 25 Rankings

— Written by Rob McVey, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Follow him on Twitter @Rob_UTVOLS .

*Price as of publication.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach

This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
NORMAN, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins vs. Stillwater in 6A-II Playoffs

Bartlesville High football is traveling on the road to the No. 1 ranked team in the state, the undefeated 10-0 Stillwater High Pioneers in the 6A-II quarterfinals. Stillwater beat the Bruins 55-7 during their regular season matchup on Oct. 13, also at Pioneer Stadium. The rematch provides the Bruins with an interesting challenge, playing a team for the second time this season.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Fall in 6A-II Quarters at Stillwater

Bruin football had its run in the 6A-II postseason come to a close, as Stillwater exerted its will over BHS in the quarterfinal matchup at Pioneer Stadium on Friday night. Stillwater topped Bartlesville 56-0 to end the Bruins season. The Pioneers improved to 11-0 and will move on to take on Deer Creek in the 6A-II semifinals next weekend.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
TULSA, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma universities named as best in the region

Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Long time Tulsa restaurant employee awarded Distinguished Service Award

TULSA, Okla. — After serving up Coney dogs for more than four decades, 73-year-old Joe Bear has been awarded with the Distinguished Service Award from the Oklahoma Restaurant Association. Bear, who has served in the restaurant industry for fifty years, has spent the past forty-four years at Coney Island...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bristow man found guilty of 2018 Jenks murder

JENKS, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed Justin Dale Little, 29, of Bristow, Oklahoma was found guilty of first degree murder of his former girlfriend’s new partner. On April 22, 2018, Jonathon Weatherford was found dead, laying on train tracks in Jenks, Oklahoma with a single...
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Second floor of Tulsa’s Promenade Mall turns into Christmas Wonderland

TULSA, Okla. — Santa Claus will soon be living on Tulsa Time. The second floor of the Promenade Mall will soon transform into the Christmas Wonderland Village. Visitors will be able to walk to different exhibits, which includes Santa’s Post Office and Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen. You’ll be...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Ronald Johnson – A True Pioneer

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. As published in the Claremore Daily Progress on November 19, 2011 by Larry Larkin, Progress Correspondent. A true pioneer was laid to rest this past week. Claremore’s own Ronnie L. Johnson, the first Oklahoma Highway Patrol black trooper died November 13. He was 79. “Lieutenant Johnson was a trailblazer who led the way for countless other African American troopers to serve with distinction,” Governor Mary Fallin said in a news release, “The law enforcement community and the entire state of Oklahoma owe him a debt of gratitude for his service, his commitment to law enforcement, and the courage he displayed by being the first of a long and still growing list of African-American state troopers.”
CLAREMORE, OK
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy