USF vs. Tulsa Prediction: Golden Hurricane Host the Bulls in a Matchup of Struggling AAC Teams on Friday Night

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will host the USF Bulls on Friday night for a matchup between struggling teams trying to avoid last place in the American Athletic Conference.

The 2022 college football season has been nothing short of a disaster for USF. Starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon was lost to a season-ending shoulder injury in mid-October. Head coach Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Bob Shoop were both fired on Nov. 6. And things have gone from bad to worse, as the snake-bitten Bulls dropped their eighth consecutive game last week to SMU, spoiling Daniel Da Prato's debut as interim head coach. USF also lost yet another starting quarterback, Katravis Marsh, to a season-ending neck injury in the 41-23 home loss to the Mustangs. Now 1-9 overall and 0-6 in conference play, the Bulls will make the journey to Tulsa in hopes of securing their first conference win of the season to climb out of the AAC cellar.

The 2022 campaign hasn't been kind to Tulsa and head coach Philip Montgomery either, particularly of late. The Golden Hurricane have lost three games in a row and six of their last seven, including last week's 26-10 road loss to Memphis. Now officially eliminated from bowl consideration — Can the 3-7 (1-5 AAC) Golden Hurricane emerge from their slump to avoid falling into last place in the conference standings?

USF holds a slight 3-2 edge in the series all time. However, Tulsa has won each of the last two meetings.

USF at Tulsa

Kickoff: Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Spread: Tulsa -13.5

When USF Has the Ball

True freshman quarterback Byrum Brown entered last week's game against SMU on the final drive in relief of the injured Marsh, leading the Bulls' offense to a touchdown. While somewhat promising, it's difficult to gauge how the young signal-caller might fare in his first-ever start on Friday, with just five career pass attempts under his belt. One thing is for certain, Brown will need all the help he can get against a Tulsa defense that ranks in the top 20 nationally against the pass, giving up just 185 yards per game. Brown should be able to rely on a solid offensive line that has allowed only 12 sacks in 10 games against a lackluster Tulsa pass rush. But wide receivers Xavier Weaver (53 rec., 718 yds., 6 TDs) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (26, 459, 3) will need to step up to give the first-time starter a fighting chance.

While unlikely, a big performance from the USF passing game would obviously go a long way in helping the Bulls pull off the upset. However, the run game will provide the South Florida offense with its best chance for success on Friday night. The Bulls feature one of the better rushing attacks in the AAC, averaging 180.4 yards per game. That effort is spearheaded by running back Brian Battie (138 att., 873 yds., 6 TDs), who has exceeded the 100-yard rushing mark in each of his last three games. That bodes well against a Golden Hurricane defense that ranks No. 122 in the FBS against the run, surrendering 211.6 yards per game.

When Tulsa Has the Ball

The Golden Hurricane have their own issues at quarterback with starter Davis Brin still on the mend from a shoulder injury. Brin started last week's game against Memphis but struggled mightily before giving way to backup Braylon Braxton. Brin is currently listed as day-to-day but will likely get the nod against USF barring any setbacks. That said, Brin could find himself on a short leash. Following a strong start to the season, the senior quarterback has completed just 55 percent of his pass attempts for six touchdowns and seven interceptions in his last six games.

Brin does have the luxury of having a strong corps of receivers at his disposal. That group is headlined by Keylon Stokes — one of just six wide receivers in the country to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark so far this season. The biggest liability for the Tulsa passing attack is an offensive line that has played a key role in allowing 42 sacks — by far the most in the AAC. Regardless, Brin and Co. should have little trouble moving the football through the air against an abysmal USF pass defense that ranks No. 124 nationally, allowing 288 yards per game.

The matchup against an equally terrible run defense, which ranks No. 125 in the country, appears very favorable as well. However, running the football is not exactly a strength for the Golden Hurricane, who average just 127.8 yards per game on the ground, placing them at No. 95 nationally in that category. They hope to improve on that Friday night, utilizing a committee approach at running back with Deneric Prince (84 att., 469 yds., 3 TDs), Steven Anderson (74, 300, 5), and Jordan Ford (52, 278).

Final Analysis

The Tulsa offense has been in the dumps of late and question marks remain at the quarterback position. But a matchup against arguably the worst defense in the nation should help remedy that concern. USF ranks dead last out of 131 FBS teams in total defense, and the Bulls have allowed no less than 41 points in each of their last four contests.

USF might have a shot at its first conference win with consistent success from its ground attack against a bad Tulsa run defense. However, the Golden Hurricane should be able to place most of their defensive emphasis on slowing down the run against the Bulls' one-dimensional offense. And with true freshman quarterback Brown making his first-ever start (on the road no less), it will be a real challenge for USF to rack up enough points to secure the upset. Tulsa snaps its three-game losing streak at home to avoid last place in the AAC.

Prediction: Tulsa 34, South Florida 20

— Written by Rob McVey, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Follow him on Twitter @Rob_UTVOLS .

