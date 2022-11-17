ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: SWAT situation ensues Downtown after shooting suspect flees from crash

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Law enforcement is seeking a man wanted in connection to a recent shooting after his presence caused a SWAT situation Downtown on Wednesday.

Cincinnati police said in a news release that Jvonnie Chandler was involved in a traffic crash at Fifth Street and Central Avenue around 4:25 p.m.

Police were already looking for him on a felonious assault warrant.

He fled from the crash on foot to the area of Sixth and Plum streets, where it's believed he went into a parking garage.

A SWAT team responded to search the garages. In the release, police said the SWAT team got involved because of the "serious nature of Mr. Chandler's warrants."

Officers couldn't find him.

Police are advising the public to call 911 if they know of his whereabouts.

The Enquirer will update this story.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

