Orange County home sales, prices drop in October

ORANGE, Calif. (CNS) — Sales of existing homes and median prices in Orange County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday. In October, home sales countywide were down 17.6% compared to September and were 39% lower compared to a year ago, according...
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million

A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
CHINO, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Stater Bros. Markets Takes Delivery on First Autocar All-Electric Terminal Tractor

Autocar LLC, a manufacturer of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, has delivered its battery-electric terminal tractor, the E-ACTT, to supermarket chain Stater Bros. Markets. The grocer has implemented its first all-electric terminal tractor into its distribution fleet to meet corporate environmental goals. Autocar delivered the E-ACTT to the Stater Bros. distribution...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Palm Springs Airport increases baggage capacity ahead of holiday travel rush

Thanksgiving is just a week away, which means a big holiday travel rush is fast approaching. Travelers arriving and leaving the Palm Springs International Airport are moving steadily through check-in and baggage claim. First-time visitor Alyssa Bungo came to Palm Springs for a girls trip. She tells us it was smooth sailing for them after The post Palm Springs Airport increases baggage capacity ahead of holiday travel rush appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Riverside state of the county scheduled

Riverside County will hold its annual state of the county event next month. The gathering, which typically attracts hundreds of local officials from the public and private sectors, is scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. December 8 at the Morongo Resort in Cabazon, according to county’s website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Hundreds affected by outage in Thousand Palms

Hundreds of customers are without power in Thousand Palms. As of 5:00 p.m., the outage is affecting 353 customers in the area of Watt Court to Manufacturing Road. We've received some reports that some businesses along Varner Road, including In-N-Out Burger. The Coachella Valley Brewing Co. announced they closed for the night due to the The post Hundreds affected by outage in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
Palm Springs International Airport Preparing for Record Thanksgiving Travel

It’s that time of year. “As we move out of the pandemic, the travel volume for this Thanksgiving is expected to be the highest on record for Southern California,” Corporate Communications and Programs Manager with AAA, Doug Shupe, shared. Family gatherings bring busy airports and highways as Thanksgiving...
Mayor's Message: Shop MoVal

The holiday season is here, and people across Moreno Valley are beginning to think about the perfect holiday gifts for their loved ones. This season, I encourage you to Shop MoVal. Moreno Valley has over 50 exciting shopping destinations to choose from, with more options than ever before. We have...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy

Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Authorities seize $1 billion worth of fake designer goods in Southern California

Seaport officials seized $1 billion worth of counterfeit products in 2022, marking a new record. Officials with the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport hit the historic mark on Sept. 15, hitting the record number in less than a year. The most popular counterfeit items include apparel, accessories, handbags, wallets, footwear, watches, jewelry, and consumer electronics. Images […]
Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public

According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Southwest Chooses Variability, Route Cuts in Orange County Shuffle

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California has a very confusing and strange slot program. Each year, there is a passenger cap that requires juggling flights based on a variety of factors. Oddly enough, it rewards airlines for not filling airplanes. The 2023 plan has been released, and it’s another bad year for Southwest. The airline has been forced to make deep cuts, and those were filed by the airline last weekend. As always, it’s fascinating to see which flights got the axe.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend

A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

