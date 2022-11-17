Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
College football world reacts to huge Ohio State news
Last week, Ohio State got some really bad news at running back as star running back TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out before last week’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers and other star running back Miyan Williams left the game on a cart with an apparent leg injury. But the Buckeyes got some positive updates on Read more... The post College football world reacts to huge Ohio State news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Reviews Maryland Win, Praises Dallan Hayden, Updates TreVeyon Henderson's Health And Looks Ahead to Michigan
A win in College Park came tougher than expected, but Ohio State improved to 11-0 nonetheless on Saturday. After trailing at halftime, the Buckeyes battled back to beat the Terps 43-30 on the road behind a 33-point second half. Afterward, head coach Ryan Day met with media members to review the biggest moments from the victory, update the health status of several key players and look ahead to next week's all-important rivalry matchup with Michigan.
Michigan gets great injury news with Ohio State clash looming
It looks like Michigan will have running back Blake Corum available for the Ohio State game. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Blake Corum will be healthy enough to play in The Game vs. Ohio State next weekend in The Horseshoe. With the Wolverines surviving a home scare vs....
Ohio State makes massive change after ugly struggles
The Ohio State Buckeyes were struggling mightly during Saturday’s road contest against the Maryland Terrapins as the team trailed 13-10 at halftime. The team had particular problems moving the ball on the ground as running back TreVeyon Henderson had just 19 yards on 11 carries after returning from injury. As a result, the team made Read more... The post Ohio State makes massive change after ugly struggles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
The Battle of Los Angeles, a Mountain West Divisional Decider and Final Scouting Ahead of The Game
With Ohio State kicking off in the afternoon, let's take a look at a host of college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. Between yet another weak noon window for college football and with The Game looming only a week away, Ohio State fans would be smart to utilize this time before the Maryland game conducting surveillance on their arch-enemy one last time. At the beginning of the month, Michigan's showdown with Illinois was well within range of serving as a showdown between top-25 teams. However, late stumbles from the Fighting Illini have since evaporated the potential for such a meeting to take place.
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State's 43-30 Win over Maryland
It certainly was nerve-wrecking at times. But all is well that ends well for Ohio State as the Buckeyes moved past Maryland 43-30 in a road game on Saturday to move to 11-0 before the daunted matchup with 11-0 Michigan next week. Dallan Hayden was the star of the night,...
CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference
It’s no secret to anyone who has watched college football so far this season that Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire country. Harrison has made quite a few absolutely insane circus catches this season, including maybe his best one yet last week, and he Read more... The post CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Travel Roster for Final Road Game of 2022 Regular Season Against Maryland
Ohio State’s travel roster for its final road game of the regular season includes the vast majority of its regular contributors. With only nine Buckeyes unavailable for Saturday’s game, Ohio State’s travel roster is the healthiest it’s been for any of the Buckeyes’ four road games this year. Notable players who are absent are running back Miyan Williams, who will miss his second game of the year due to injury, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has missed every road trip this year due to his hamstring injury.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star WR I'Marion Stewart Enjoys Visit to Ohio State, Three-star Running Back Trey Cornist Reportedly Considering Visiting for Michigan Game
A four-star Illinois 2024 wide receiver was among several notable recruits in attendance for the Buckeyes' 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday. Chicago athlete I’Marion Stewart made his first gameday visit of the fall to Ohio State last weekend and relished the experience in Columbus. With 18 Division I offers, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Oregon and Penn State, among others, he hopes to add an Ohio State offer to his sheet later down the line.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Thinks a "Talented and Dangerous" Maryland Team Awaits OSU on Saturday, Wants Buckeyes to Play With An Edge This Weekend
After Ohio State's 56-14 win over Indiana last week, Ryan Day took to the airwaves to recap the game and preview his team's matchup with Maryland on Saturday. Here are some of the highlights from The Ryan Day Radio Show on 97.1 The Fan:. Ryan Day. On the running backs'...
Eleven Warriors
Hawaiian Homecoming Awaits Justice Sueing At Maui Invitational:
Ohio State will be swimming with sharks during next week’s Maui Invitational, which features five ranked competitors on an eight-team tournament bracket. If Justice Sueing had his way, the program would approach that concept in a more literal sense. The Buckeyes have a built-in tour guide on their roster...
Coming off lopsided loss, No. 20 Michigan faces Ohio
Call it a reality check or a lesson on a season’s ups and downs. Michigan clobbered Pittsburgh by 31 points
Ryan Day Reveals He's Not Expecting Ohio State Star To Return From Injury This Season
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is focused on getting his undefeated Buckeyes as far as possible in the upcoming playoffs, but it sounds like he has tempered expectations on having Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to contribute. "I wouldn't say expecting," Day told the press Thursday on the junior ...
Eleven Warriors
Maryland Game Trailer Tells Us Ohio State is Ready to Block Out the Noise and Play Its Best Football in November
The greatest teams play their best football in November. That's exactly what Ohio State is out to do, and that starts with beating Maryland on Saturday. However, the Buckeyes can't do it without blocking out the noise. What matters now is how they handle their business, no matter what people's opinions are on the outside.
WOUB
Ohio’s struggles continue in blowout loss
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – The beginning of the 2022-23 season has not been kind to the Ohio Women’s Basketball team, as they dropped their third game in a row to start the year against No. 8 Ohio State. After losing key seniors Cece Hooks, Erica Johnson and Gabby...
Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity crisis: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
614now.com
This Columbus diner is the best in the entire state, according to Google reviews
There are a whole lot of diners in the state of Ohio, but only one can be the best. According to more than two and a half thousand Google reviewers, that one is Tommy’s Diner. At the time this story was published, Tommy’s boats a net 4.7 stars across 2,600 reviews on the ubiquitous platform.
WHIZ
Girl’s Basketball Opening Night Scores
Girls high school basketball in our area tipped off tonight and we had three games on the schedule. Let’s look at the score from the first game of the early window between West Muskingum and Dover. WEST MUSKINGUM 44 Dover 23. The Tornadoes got into the win column and...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed
Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
Comments / 6