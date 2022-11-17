ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Shaharzad Chaiツ
3d ago

Sure..we’re supposed to believe hospital stats or worse based on “accurate” PCR or Antigen tests??!!🤨👎🏼 Fear mongering BS…spin up dire need…go get your 8th booster!!!🤣😵‍💫🤬

theavtimes.com

2,200 new COVID cases logged in LA County, with 8 more deaths

Los Angeles County continued reporting inflated numbers of COVID-19 cases Friday, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday, Nov. 18, gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098. According to state figures, there were 666 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, up from 648 on Thursday. Of those patients, 74 were being treated in intensive care, down from 77 the previous day.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sac.media

Los Angeles County recommends indoor masking

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending that people wear masks while indoors as the county sees an increase in COVID-19 cases. While there is currently no official mask mandate, the public is urged to mask up as the holiday season approaches. The department also urges that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

UCLA Professor of Epidemiology discusses tips to prevent spread of illness during holiday season

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials are once again advising residents to wear face coverings indoor. They are not just concerned about rising COVID-19 cases, but also the ongoing flu season and the rise of RSV. Dr. Anne Rimoin, Professor of Epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, talked about upcoming holiday […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County unemployment rate inches upward in October

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.9% in October, up from a revised 4.7% in September, according to figures released Friday, Nov. 18, by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 7.3% rate in October 2021. Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

COVID positivity rates, hospitalizations creep up again in OC

Orange County’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations showed signs of creeping up again this week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. COVID-19-related hospitalizations went from 109 patients last Thursday to 143 as of Wednesday, with the number of patients in intensive care rising...
Deadline

Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar

With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Applications open for Long Beach guaranteed income program

The application period opened Friday for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Through Jan. 17, 2023, applications will be accepted for single-income earner households below 100% of the federal poverty line...
LONG BEACH, CA
thepanthernewspaper.org

State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus

Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy

Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

