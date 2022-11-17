Read full article on original website
Shaharzad Chaiツ
3d ago
Sure..we’re supposed to believe hospital stats or worse based on “accurate” PCR or Antigen tests??!!🤨👎🏼 Fear mongering BS…spin up dire need…go get your 8th booster!!!🤣😵💫🤬
Reply
3
Related
theavtimes.com
2,200 new COVID cases logged in LA County, with 8 more deaths
Los Angeles County continued reporting inflated numbers of COVID-19 cases Friday, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday, Nov. 18, gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098. According to state figures, there were 666 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, up from 648 on Thursday. Of those patients, 74 were being treated in intensive care, down from 77 the previous day.
sac.media
Los Angeles County recommends indoor masking
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending that people wear masks while indoors as the county sees an increase in COVID-19 cases. While there is currently no official mask mandate, the public is urged to mask up as the holiday season approaches. The department also urges that...
LA County 'strongly recommending' return to indoor masking as COVID-19 cases rising again
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to "strongly recommending" that people wear masks in all indoor public settings.
UCLA Professor of Epidemiology discusses tips to prevent spread of illness during holiday season
Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials are once again advising residents to wear face coverings indoor. They are not just concerned about rising COVID-19 cases, but also the ongoing flu season and the rise of RSV. Dr. Anne Rimoin, Professor of Epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, talked about upcoming holiday […]
theavtimes.com
LA County unemployment rate inches upward in October
Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.9% in October, up from a revised 4.7% in September, according to figures released Friday, Nov. 18, by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 7.3% rate in October 2021. Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment...
COVID positivity rates, hospitalizations creep up again in OC
Orange County’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations showed signs of creeping up again this week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. COVID-19-related hospitalizations went from 109 patients last Thursday to 143 as of Wednesday, with the number of patients in intensive care rising...
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
Inland Empire Health Officials Warn of Increased Cases of RSV in Children
State and local health officials have issued health advisories as cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other illnesses increase this winter. Higher levels of RSV cases have been reported this fall, though this virus is a common infection among children. RSV is a respiratory virus that usually causes mild,...
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Masks Recommended Again Amid LA COVID Surge
The health officer for Los Angeles County, Dr. Muntu Davis, gave a media briefing Thursday in which he again "strongly recommended" indoor masking for everyone amid a growing COVID surge. LA County is seeking a daily rate of 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents this week, which is an 86% jump over the prior week. [Twitter / Chronicle]
California reports first death of child under 5 due to flu/RSV
State health officials today confirmed California’s first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Applications open for Long Beach guaranteed income program
The application period opened Friday for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Through Jan. 17, 2023, applications will be accepted for single-income earner households below 100% of the federal poverty line...
Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes
Millennium Homes is one of Habitat LA’s latest projects in the city meant to connect low-income families to affordable, to-own units in Central Long Beach. The post Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
thepanthernewspaper.org
State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus
Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
Downtown Long Beach to clear out homeless encampments
Newly posted signs downtown Long Beach warn the homeless to remove their things because sidewalk encampments will be cleared out this weekend.
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
Los Angeles Gets A New Mayor And At Least 3 New Councilmembers
The top issues the city's new administration will tackle
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
Comments / 3