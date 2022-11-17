ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

piedmontexedra.com

Election 2022 | Election results update

Alameda County continues to work through ballots. Latest (last?) results were posted on Friday evening at 7:55 p.m. The county had not updated its unprocessed ballots information as of 8 p.m. Friday so it’s still unclear how many more ballots remain to be counted. The San Francisco Chronicle reported...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Rashi Kesarwani declares victory in District 1

Updated Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m. Incumbent Rashi Kesarwani declared victory for the City Council District 1 seat after the Alameda County registrar’s office released completed results Friday night. Kesarwani had 53% of the ranked-choice votes to defeat challengers Elisa Mikiten and Tamar Michai Freeman. Kesarwani won 50% of the...
oaklandside.org

Sheng Thao narrowly leads Oakland mayor’s race after ballot count completed

Updated Nov. 19 with statements from Taylor and Thao’s campaigns and additional information about the status of the ballot count. Since Election Night, Sheng Thao trailed Loren Taylor in every vote count update posted by the county Registrar of Voters. But on Friday, Nov. 18, ten days after the election, Thao pulled ahead of Taylor with 50.3% of the vote after ranked-choice.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley and Alameda County votes are completed

The Alameda County registrar’s office completed tallying votes Friday night. Now it will begin the process of auditing the ballots. On Nov. 8, Berkeley voters cast ballots for four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They also decided on three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. They also casted ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
amadorvalleytoday.org

Update: Absentee ballots create hope for Bond Measure I

As Alameda County’s local election results continue to surface, absentee ballots for the PUSD Measure I Bond Proposal are still being considered. As such, the vote has once again come into question with this controversial proposal and the future of PUSD hanging in the balance. “I think that Measure...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Why does it take so long to count votes in Alameda County?

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters started posting results for the Nov. 8 election just after polls closed at 8 p.m. But a week later, we still don’t know who the winner is in many local races. As ballots continue to be counted, some are asking what’s taking so...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Palmares declares victory for Vallejo City Council District 4

VALLEJO – Vallejo Planning Commissioner Charles Palmares declared victory on Friday over former school board Trustee Ruscal Cayangyang in the race to represent District 4 (Mare Island/Downtown) on the Vallejo City Council. “With a 64-vote lead and only (about) 30 provisional ballots left to count for Solano County, I...
VALLEJO, CA
svvoice.com

2022 Election Results (as of Nov. 16)

As explained in a previous article, there are several thousand votes that still need to be counted in Santa Clara County races. Some of the races are too close to call and even if all the ballots are counted and certified, candidates have the opportunity to ask the Registrar of Voters for a recount.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems

OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Joel Engardio Captures Historic Victory in SF Sunset Race

San Francisco’s Sunset District has a new political leader who stands to make history in a number of ways. The latest election results show that challenger Joel Engardio should defeat incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar by a couple hundred votes. Engardio received 51% while Mar garnered 49%. In a text...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly

Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

More Midterm Results for Sonoma County Expected Friday

Sonoma County election officials expect to release another batch of midterm results tomorrow. The update will be of extra importance to Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Victoria Fleming and her challenger Terry Sanders. Fleming took the lead back from Sanders on Tuesday. She now has 40.1 percent of the vote to his 38.4 percent of the vote in the race for the District Four seat. However, Fleming is only ahead by 147 votes.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
hoodline.com

Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran

The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
SAN JOSE, CA

