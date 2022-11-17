Read full article on original website
piedmontexedra.com
Election 2022 | Election results update
Alameda County continues to work through ballots. Latest (last?) results were posted on Friday evening at 7:55 p.m. The county had not updated its unprocessed ballots information as of 8 p.m. Friday so it’s still unclear how many more ballots remain to be counted. The San Francisco Chronicle reported...
berkeleyside.org
Rashi Kesarwani declares victory in District 1
Updated Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m. Incumbent Rashi Kesarwani declared victory for the City Council District 1 seat after the Alameda County registrar’s office released completed results Friday night. Kesarwani had 53% of the ranked-choice votes to defeat challengers Elisa Mikiten and Tamar Michai Freeman. Kesarwani won 50% of the...
oaklandside.org
Sheng Thao narrowly leads Oakland mayor’s race after ballot count completed
Updated Nov. 19 with statements from Taylor and Thao’s campaigns and additional information about the status of the ballot count. Since Election Night, Sheng Thao trailed Loren Taylor in every vote count update posted by the county Registrar of Voters. But on Friday, Nov. 18, ten days after the election, Thao pulled ahead of Taylor with 50.3% of the vote after ranked-choice.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley and Alameda County votes are completed
The Alameda County registrar’s office completed tallying votes Friday night. Now it will begin the process of auditing the ballots. On Nov. 8, Berkeley voters cast ballots for four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They also decided on three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. They also casted ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
amadorvalleytoday.org
Update: Absentee ballots create hope for Bond Measure I
As Alameda County’s local election results continue to surface, absentee ballots for the PUSD Measure I Bond Proposal are still being considered. As such, the vote has once again come into question with this controversial proposal and the future of PUSD hanging in the balance. “I think that Measure...
berkeleyside.org
Why does it take so long to count votes in Alameda County?
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters started posting results for the Nov. 8 election just after polls closed at 8 p.m. But a week later, we still don’t know who the winner is in many local races. As ballots continue to be counted, some are asking what’s taking so...
Sheng Thao now leading in Oakland's mayor race, Pamela Price declares victory as Alameda Co. DA
Loren Taylor has been in the lead in the Oakland mayor's race lead since election night on Nov. 8, but Sheng Thao has been closing the gap. Meanwhile, Pamela Price has claimed victory in the historic race for Alameda County district attorney.
vallejosun.com
Palmares declares victory for Vallejo City Council District 4
VALLEJO – Vallejo Planning Commissioner Charles Palmares declared victory on Friday over former school board Trustee Ruscal Cayangyang in the race to represent District 4 (Mare Island/Downtown) on the Vallejo City Council. “With a 64-vote lead and only (about) 30 provisional ballots left to count for Solano County, I...
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor Wins Re-Election Beating 49ers’ Multi-Million Dollar Campaign Against Her
Mayor Lisa Gillmor was outspent by millions of dollars and still won re-election. The 49ers targeted Gillmor and spent an unprecedented amount of money in a Santa Clara election to beat her. They spent over $4.5 million and failed big time. As of Wednesday’s official tally, Gillmor led by 696...
KQED
For the First Time in 2 Decades, This Majority-Asian SF District Will Not Have an Asian Supervisor
Leland Yee. Fiona Ma. Ed Jew. Carmen Chu. Katy Tang. Gordon Mar. Since 2001, these six Asian American officials passed the torch to one-another, representing San Francisco’s majority-Asian District 4 on the Board of Supervisors. But now for the first time in more than 20 years — and the...
KTVU FOX 2
Pamela Price declares victory in Alameda County district attorney's race
OAKLAND, Calif. - With the latest round of votes coming in Friday evening, Pamela Price widened her lead over her opponent and has declared the win in Alameda County's district attorney's race. Price had 53% of the vote to Terry Wiley's 46% with 100% of the precincts reporting. The breakdown...
svvoice.com
2022 Election Results (as of Nov. 16)
As explained in a previous article, there are several thousand votes that still need to be counted in Santa Clara County races. Some of the races are too close to call and even if all the ballots are counted and certified, candidates have the opportunity to ask the Registrar of Voters for a recount.
New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems
OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
KQED
'Stunning Reversal of Fortune': Ann Hsu Voted Off SF School Board Following Racist Comments
San Francisco Unified school board commissioner Ann Hsu, who was widely condemned for racist comments she made earlier this year, has lost her seat to challenger Alida Fisher. Though previously Hsu was initially in third place in the Board of Education race — for three open seats — Hsu dropped to fourth place on Monday, and never recovered.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
sfstandard.com
Joel Engardio Captures Historic Victory in SF Sunset Race
San Francisco’s Sunset District has a new political leader who stands to make history in a number of ways. The latest election results show that challenger Joel Engardio should defeat incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar by a couple hundred votes. Engardio received 51% while Mar garnered 49%. In a text...
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Reverses Slide in SJ Mayor’s Race; Chavez Running out of Time and Votes
After seven days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan widened his lead slightly in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 4,256-vote margin, an increase of 625 votes, after three straight days of losing ground to Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, according to unofficial results reported Monday.
Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly
Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
ksro.com
More Midterm Results for Sonoma County Expected Friday
Sonoma County election officials expect to release another batch of midterm results tomorrow. The update will be of extra importance to Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Victoria Fleming and her challenger Terry Sanders. Fleming took the lead back from Sanders on Tuesday. She now has 40.1 percent of the vote to his 38.4 percent of the vote in the race for the District Four seat. However, Fleming is only ahead by 147 votes.
hoodline.com
Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran
The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
