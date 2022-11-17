Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Jackson city leaders approve EPA/DOJ Stipulated Order on water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City officials say they are one step closer to hashing out an agreement with the federal government after violating safe drinking laws. Thursday, a special called meeting made way for compliance with the Department of Justice and the EPA. “This is the last step before...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, November 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Mississippi Supreme Court has scheduled an execution date for a...
WAPT
Mississippi governor addresses 2024 executive budget proposal
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the 2024 executive budget recommendation Thursday. Reeves said he wants to continue the Capitol police's intensity and presence in the complex improvement district downtown. "Here's the basic deal. If you commit a crime in the capitol city, you're going to get caught,...
WLBT
Hinds Co. Election Commission certifies 2022 results
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shortly before the deadline Friday, the Hinds County Election Commission certified the results of the 2022 November elections. “The election has been certified as of today, and we have sent a copy to the Secretary of State’s Office,” said Commission Chair Shirley Varnado. “Now, we’re working on everything for the runoff election, which is on November 29.”
WLBT
Gov. Reeves wants to allocate funds to train ‘guardians’ in case of school shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi and Jackson Association of Educators are speaking out about one of the items on Governor Reeves’ legislative wish list. The governor wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money in arming “guardians” to “be trained to provide armed intervention in the event of an active shooter threat.”
Water giveaway held in Jackson ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and WRBJ 97.7 are helping to get clean water to people. Stokes, State Representative Debra Gibbs and 97.7 staff were handing out water Saturday on Bailey Avenue. The radio station was able to gather more than 100 pallets of water from donations made by other radio […]
WLBT
EXCLUSIVE: JMAA commissioner resigns after 3 On Your Side investigation revealed he didn’t live in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three weeks after a 3 On Your Side investigation revealed a Jackson airport commissioner didn’t actually live in the capital city, despite a requirement to do so, that public official is stepping down. A spokesperson for the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority board confirmed the resignation...
WLBT
Students from Alabama road-trip to Capital City to assist in water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of teenagers from Alabama took a day trip to the Capital City Saturday and distributed about 15,000 water bottles to those in need. The teens are part of a leadership group in Florence, Alabama called, “The Rescue Me Project.”. They were able to...
Convicted Yazoo County drug dealer denied appeal
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Yazoo County drug dealer convicted in 2021 lost his recent appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Yazoo Herald reported that Robert Fisher was convicted and sentenced for several drug possession and trafficking charges in April 2021. Investigators said 31 kilograms of marijuana were found inside a […]
WLBT
Hinds County Youth Court Coalition sponsors event to honor Champions for Children
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of those who are on the front lines to keep children safe are recognized by the Hinds County Youth Court. From law enforcement officers to social workers with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services, Judge Carlyn Hicks thanked them for their work throughout Hinds County.
WLBT
RECH Foundation uses funds from Google to assist former inmates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The holiday spirit is already flowing for one foundation in Jackson after receiving a grant from Google. “Christmas came a lot early for us with this award,” Pauline Rogers, director of the Reaching and Educating Community Hope (RECH) Foundation said. In June, Google announced it...
WLBT
Officials say downtown Jackson holding facility could open soon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The downtown misdemeanor holding facility has been a project that’s been in the works for several months now without a specific opening date. After two years without having one in Jackson, Hinds County Board of Supervisors President, Credell Calhoun, said the facility is almost complete.
WAPT
South Jackson vacant hotel catches fire
JACKSON, Miss. — A vacant South Jackson hotel caught fire Friday. Hotel O on Ellis Avenue caught fire Friday afternoon around 4:30 PM. This hotel caught fire at least 4 times back in February. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.
WAPT
Several northeast Jackson streets dealing with flooding from broken water mains
JACKSON, Miss. — Several streets in Northeast Jackson are flooded from water main breaks. Two of the worst damaged areas are on Brecon Drive and on Friar Circle. Trent Winters, one of the residents in the area, said he reported the problem on Thursday. Winters showed photos from inside...
Jackson police pick up 2021 murder suspect in New York
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrived back in the city after picking up a wanted murder suspect from New York on Friday, November 18. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers picked up Brock T. Williams Jr. from Oswego, New York, on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Williams was wanted in connection to […]
Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, November 17
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A grandfather sent his grandson to the hospital after shooting him...
WLBT
Fire breaks out at abandoned hotel near Ellis Avenue in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned hotel in Jackson Friday. Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the fire occurred at Hotel O near Ellis Avenue at Interstate 20. Jackson Fire Department Chief Patrick Armon says that units are gaining control of the fire. No injuries...
Comments / 0