Jackson, MS

WLBT

Jackson city leaders approve EPA/DOJ Stipulated Order on water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City officials say they are one step closer to hashing out an agreement with the federal government after violating safe drinking laws. Thursday, a special called meeting made way for compliance with the Department of Justice and the EPA. “This is the last step before...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, November 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Mississippi Supreme Court has scheduled an execution date for a...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi governor addresses 2024 executive budget proposal

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the 2024 executive budget recommendation Thursday. Reeves said he wants to continue the Capitol police's intensity and presence in the complex improvement district downtown. "Here's the basic deal. If you commit a crime in the capitol city, you're going to get caught,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Hinds Co. Election Commission certifies 2022 results

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shortly before the deadline Friday, the Hinds County Election Commission certified the results of the 2022 November elections. “The election has been certified as of today, and we have sent a copy to the Secretary of State’s Office,” said Commission Chair Shirley Varnado. “Now, we’re working on everything for the runoff election, which is on November 29.”
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Water giveaway held in Jackson ahead of Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and WRBJ 97.7 are helping to get clean water to people. Stokes, State Representative Debra Gibbs and 97.7 staff were handing out water Saturday on Bailey Avenue. The radio station was able to gather more than 100 pallets of water from donations made by other radio […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Convicted Yazoo County drug dealer denied appeal

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Yazoo County drug dealer convicted in 2021 lost his recent appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Yazoo Herald reported that Robert Fisher was convicted and sentenced for several drug possession and trafficking charges in April 2021. Investigators said 31 kilograms of marijuana were found inside a […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

RECH Foundation uses funds from Google to assist former inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The holiday spirit is already flowing for one foundation in Jackson after receiving a grant from Google. “Christmas came a lot early for us with this award,” Pauline Rogers, director of the Reaching and Educating Community Hope (RECH) Foundation said. In June, Google announced it...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Officials say downtown Jackson holding facility could open soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The downtown misdemeanor holding facility has been a project that’s been in the works for several months now without a specific opening date. After two years without having one in Jackson, Hinds County Board of Supervisors President, Credell Calhoun, said the facility is almost complete.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

South Jackson vacant hotel catches fire

JACKSON, Miss. — A vacant South Jackson hotel caught fire Friday. Hotel O on Ellis Avenue caught fire Friday afternoon around 4:30 PM. This hotel caught fire at least 4 times back in February. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police pick up 2021 murder suspect in New York

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrived back in the city after picking up a wanted murder suspect from New York on Friday, November 18. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers picked up Brock T. Williams Jr. from Oswego, New York, on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Williams was wanted in connection to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, November 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A grandfather sent his grandson to the hospital after shooting him...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out at abandoned hotel near Ellis Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned hotel in Jackson Friday. Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the fire occurred at Hotel O near Ellis Avenue at Interstate 20. Jackson Fire Department Chief Patrick Armon says that units are gaining control of the fire. No injuries...
JACKSON, MS

