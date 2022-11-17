ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police

A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pleasantville Man Admits Illegally Possessing Handgun: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old Pleasantville man admitted brandishing a gun at a local convenience store, authorities said. Hector Ortiz entered a guilty plea on Thursday, Nov. 17 to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a five-year term of state prison where he must serve three and one-half years before being eligible for parole, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ

Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

