South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police
A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
Police: 22-year-old shot eight times in Kensington deadly shooting
Police are looking for the gunman in a deadly shooting in Kensington.
fox29.com
Police: Man found slumped in doorway, fatally shot 8 times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man became the latest victim of Philadelphia weekend gun violence early Saturday morning. Police say he was found slumped in the doorway a home on the 100 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. He had been shot eight times. He was transported to a local...
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
fox29.com
Police: Man moving boxes from office carjacked at gunpoint in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are working to identify two suspects who stole a man's car in North Philadelphia earlier this week. According to authorities, the incident happened Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of N Hancock Street. Police say a man, 32, was moving boxes from his...
fox29.com
Police looking for 2 male suspects after armed carjacking at gas station in Tacony
PHILADELPHIA - An armed carjacking has sparked an investigation, and search for suspects in Philadelphia's Tacony section. Police say a vehicle was carjacked from an Exxon Gas station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle is described as a 2013 black Honda Civic or Honda Accord with PA tag LNC-9023.
Group of children mauled by dogs being taken for a walk in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Seven people including five children were bitten by two dogs in Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon. Atlantic City police said two children were taking the dogs for a walk in an apartment complex on Baltic Avenue around 3:40 p.m. when they encountered a third dog. The...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Masked suspects steal ATM from Olney deli at gunpoint, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects caught on video robbing a market in Olney. According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday night just before 8:00 p.m. at a deli on the corner of the 200 block of West Olney Avenue.
DOG ATTACK: Five Children, Two Adults Hurt In Unruly Atlantic City Incident
Five children and two adults were wounded when their two dogs encountered another on a walk and turned on them in Atlantic City, authorities said. Two of the juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area of Baltic Avenue when the animals encountered the third dog around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, local police said.
Pleasantville Man Admits Illegally Possessing Handgun: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old Pleasantville man admitted brandishing a gun at a local convenience store, authorities said. Hector Ortiz entered a guilty plea on Thursday, Nov. 17 to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a five-year term of state prison where he must serve three and one-half years before being eligible for parole, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
fox29.com
Suspects who shot man during robbery in Lawndale sought, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who shot a man during a robbery in Lawndale. According to police, the incident happened on the 4700 block of Bingham Street on November 12. Authorities say a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg in a...
fox29.com
Police: 2 people stalked, attacked before being robbed outside Philadelphia store
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
South Jersey Ex-Convict Admits Possessing Fentanyl, Weapons: Prosecutor
A 53-year-old ex-convict admitted possessing fentanyl and weapons, authorities said. Anthony Johnson, of Bridgeton, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 17 to an indictment charging him with the unlawful possession of fentanyl and certain persons not to possess firearms, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On July...
Man fatally shot by neighbor after feud over dog, NJ cops say
Authorities charged a Gloucester County, New Jersey, man with first-degree murder and weapons offenses after police say he shot another man to death following an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, of Turnersville, is accused of shooting the victim in the parking lot of the...
fox29.com
Officer injured in overnight crash in Germantown
A Philadelphia police officer was injured in an overnight crash in Germantown, according to authorities. FOX 29's Bob Kelly has the details.
Police investigate pedestrian crash behind Mount Laurel, New Jersey Walmart
One person was killed by a semi-truck, authorities said.
wpgtalkradio.com
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ
Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Village of 6 tiny homes will house formerly incarcerated men
A new mini village — complete with six 100-square-foot tiny homes, a communal bathroom, a kitchenette and outdoor picnic area — will house and support recently incarcerated people on parole in Cumberland County, officials who unveiled the project this week said. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, on...
