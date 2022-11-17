ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical Moment: On the cutting edge of Alzheimer’s treatments

(WNDU) - More than 6,000,000 Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, that number is projected to be 13,000,000. There’s no cure, and so far, only one FDA-approved drug that stops the progression in some cases. But there are two cutting-edge treatments that researchers are hoping to bring from bench to bedside.
Medical Moment: Can you pay off sleep debt?

(WNDU) - According to the American Sleep Association, up to 70-million adults in the U.S. have a sleep disorder. In the past, scientists thought that you could make up for lost sleep. But new research is showing you may not be able to pay off your sleep debt. You probably...

