The 45th Annual Potters Market, the largest pottery sale of its kind in the country, is back after a two-year Covid hiatus and just in time for the holidays. From Dec. 1-4, more than 120 artists from Michigan and the Midwest ― including 55 artists who are new to the event ― will join together to offer some 35,000 pieces of pottery in 17,000 square feet at the Southfield Pavilion, part of the Southfield Municipal Complex. Newcomers include Mingjie Zhang, known for her “porcelain work with amazing glazes” and Holly and Richard Purcell, who recently founded the Clawson Clay Guild, a large community studio. “We are so delighted to be returning to the Southfield Pavilion,” said Bridget Blosser, the Annual Potters Market manager. “We know that artists are anxious to show their latest work, and our visitors have been waiting a long time to buy the artistic gifts they love to give for the holidays.” Hours are 10 to 8 Fri., 10 to 7 Sat, and 10 to 5 Sun. A special $10 preview and advance sale takes place Thurs. from 6 to 9. Visit thepottersmarket.com.

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO