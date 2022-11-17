Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Judge suppresses key evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder trial
A judge ruled Wednesday to suppress evidence against an accused murderer, concluding that allowing it would violate the accused's due process rights. Prosecutors will not be able to use information from and evidenced seized as a direct result of a lie detector test given to Floyd Galloway by his defense team as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki, 28, of Farmington Hills. Evidence seized from search warrants "that contained or (were) built upon the privileged information" will be determined at a different time.
Detroit News
Mistrial declared in murder case against accused Seven Mile Bloods leader Arnold
Detroit — A federal judge Friday declared a mistrial in the homicide case against Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists. Jurors deliberated parts...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
Detroit News
Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights
A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
Detroit News
Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim
A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
Detroit News
Sisters charged in Warren road rage incident
Two sisters arrested Wednesday after an alleged road rage incident with one another in Warren that involved a hammer being thrown now face charges, police said. Latisha Yvonne Higgins, 36, of Warren, was arraigned Thursday in 37th District Court on several charges, including third-degree fleeing and eluding police, a 5-year felony; resisting/obstructing police, a 2-year felony; and domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor. A judge set her bond at $10,000 and scheduled her next court date for Dec. 1, 2022.
Detroit News
Man accused of stealing van in Ohio, police chase arrested in Monroe Co.
A Monroe man accused of stealing a van in Toledo and leading police on a chase back into Michigan Thursday has been arrested. Monroe County Sheriff's dispatchers received a call at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday from Toledo police officers who reported they were chasing a 2014 GMC box van that had been stolen from Perrysburg, Ohio, and was heading into Michigan on Interstate 75. Toledo police stopped their pursuit when the van crossed the state line.
Detroit News
1 dead, 1 injured in separate shooting, stabbing reports in Eastpointe
Eastpointe police are investigating a fatal shooting and stabbing in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 24000 block of Kelly at about 7 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man holding his side and bleeding profusely, police said in a statement. They learned the victim...
Detroit News
2 shootings confirmed near Detroit tree lighting, police chief says
Detroit — Two people were shot Friday night in a pair of incidents downtown, not far from the city's Christmas tree lighting event, police Chief James White said. At around 10 p.m., hours after the tree was lit up in Campus Martius Park in front of a crowd of thousands, a group of youths got into an altercation, White told reporters. That resulted in a teen boy shooting a 15-year-old in the neck near the corner of Michigan Avenue and Griswold, he said.
Detroit News
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 stores, including 7 in Michigan
Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company...
Detroit News
1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-75 at I-96
One person is dead and another injured after a rollover crash early Friday morning on Interstate 75 at Interstate 96 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. to a location on southbound I-75 near westbound I-96 for a report of a one-car rollover crash.
Detroit News
'It gave us a good life': Port Huron mourns the passing of its papermaking era
Port Huron — A paper mill is an unlikely place to offer one of the most breathtaking views in Michigan. Yet Dunn Paper, which sits at the mouth of the St. Clair River, shows the Fort Gratiot lighthouse to the north and the twin spans of the Blue Water Bridge to the south.
Detroit News
Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell not suspended by MHSAA, but 'review ongoing'
Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director Mark Uyl told The Detroit News on Saturday afternoon that it has not suspended Belleville head football coach Jermain Crowell for the rest of the postseason and the entire 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule, at least for now.
Detroit News
Detroit transit chief promises paratransit will improve under $49M contract, riders say 'we're not caving'
Detroit's Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby is pleading for riders and the City Council to jump on board with a new plan to improve paratransit services for disabled residents; however, some riders and advocates aren't buying in. Days ahead of the final vote on the controversial $49 million five-year...
Detroit News
Recap: Michigan rallies, stays perfect in 19-17 win
The bottom line in this one is the Michigan Wolverines did what they needed to do to get the win and stay undefeated but it wasn't necessarily pretty. J.J. McCarthy said, "I knew he (Jake Moody) wasn't going to miss when we got it down there." Moody kicked four field...
Detroit News
Comedian Mike Epps to open One Mike Detroit, a new venue, in former Punch Bowl Social space
One Mike Detroit will host stand-up comedy, live music and other entertainment, and will also have a restaurant and an upper lounge featuring Black-owned wine and spirit brands. The Detroit News. Stand-up comedian and actor Mike Epps and others are planning to open One Mike Detroit, a multi-faceted entertainment venue...
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Holiday markets, new stores and more
The 45th Annual Potters Market, the largest pottery sale of its kind in the country, is back after a two-year Covid hiatus and just in time for the holidays. From Dec. 1-4, more than 120 artists from Michigan and the Midwest ― including 55 artists who are new to the event ― will join together to offer some 35,000 pieces of pottery in 17,000 square feet at the Southfield Pavilion, part of the Southfield Municipal Complex. Newcomers include Mingjie Zhang, known for her “porcelain work with amazing glazes” and Holly and Richard Purcell, who recently founded the Clawson Clay Guild, a large community studio. “We are so delighted to be returning to the Southfield Pavilion,” said Bridget Blosser, the Annual Potters Market manager. “We know that artists are anxious to show their latest work, and our visitors have been waiting a long time to buy the artistic gifts they love to give for the holidays.” Hours are 10 to 8 Fri., 10 to 7 Sat, and 10 to 5 Sun. A special $10 preview and advance sale takes place Thurs. from 6 to 9. Visit thepottersmarket.com.
Detroit News
Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location
Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan's 'character' win sets stage for epic clash at Ohio State
Ann Arbor – J.J. McCarthy strolled into the postgame press conference Saturday, his cheeks flushed, his throwing arm bloodied and probably still an hour or so from completely thawing out. But Michigan’s sophomore quarterback also wore a big grin on his face as he took a seat and greeted...
Detroit News
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: Running back Blake Corum's knee is 'structurally good'
Ann Arbor — It will be wait-and-see regarding Michigan running back Blake Corum’s status after what appeared to be a left knee injury suffered late in the first half of Michigan’s win over Illinois on Saturday. Corum, a junior who has carried the offense this season, walked...
