Kansas City, MO

'I don't know how he got out of that building': Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce believes the New York Giants made a mistake by getting rid of 'crazy athletic' Kadarius Toney

By Tyrell Feaster For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce believes the New York Giants made a mistake by trading away 2021 first round pick Kadarius Toney.

Toney was traded from the Giants to the Chiefs three weeks ago for third and sixth round draft picks.

'I don't know how he got out of that building,' Kelce said on the New Heights w/ Jason & Travis Kelce podcast that he hosts with his brother.

Kansas City's Travis Kelce (L) believes Giants made an error by trading Kadarius Toney (R)
'I don't get it one bit… I don't even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs general manager] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.'

Kelce went on to talk about how impressed he has been watching Toney since he entered the Chiefs' setup.

'When you get a trade like that, you think there's something you have to weigh out,' the Chiefs tight end said.

'Ever since he's been in the building it's, man this dude's smart, man this dude's crazy athletic, man this guy has a lot of confidence.

Kelce and his brother Eagles center Jason Kelce discuss Toney joining Chiefs on their podcast

'When you have a lot of confidence, that means you understand what's going on out there. You're seeing things, you know how to attack it.

'That goes back to being a smart player and a smart person. He's been a great teammate.'

Kelce (87) blocks for wide receiver Toney (19) during game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Throughout his time with the Giants Toney caught 39 balls for 420 yards in the 10 games he played last season. Through the two games he featured in this year for New York he did not record a single reception.

In the two games he has played for the Chiefs since the trade, including one as a starter he has recorded six catches for 69 yards and his first career touchdown to go with 33 yards rushing on two carries

Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had 90 total yards on six touches, which included a leaping sideline grab, a 23-yard catch-and-run with a dazzling spin move and a long jet sweep.

Toney takes a selfie with Chiefs fans following game against the Jaguars on Sunday

Comments / 67

Marcos S Rojas
2d ago

This move is exactly what Toney needed glad his talent was not wasted in New York

Reply
29
Derringer Bow
3d ago

The giants were right in trading him. They knew his talent was being wasted in that bum organization

Reply
18
Guy Brasile
22h ago

oh my God please shut up already enough now you got him that is what he wanted so enjoy him but don't talk to us anymore about it until he gets hurt then let us know if you still think we made a mistake he's a so called football player or is it a wannabe rap star he's a drama queen

Reply
3
 

