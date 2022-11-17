ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Dangers of extortion: Officials urge families to talk to their kids

By WXYZ Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUGvp_0jDfOmPo00

Jordan Demay was raised in Marquette in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and the handsome 17-year-old was a popular high school athlete. But then one day, it felt like his confident world was spiraling out of control.

Investigators say it started with a pretty girl Demay met on Instagram who asked him to exchange intimate images. And before he knew it, the person he thought was a new friend was blackmailing him, threatening to send the compromising photo to his family and friends if he didn't pay them.

Demay felt his world caving in. And less than six hours later, he'd taken his own life.

"It's interesting. In both our studies, we found boys were more likely to be targeted than girls," said Justin Patchin, Ph.D., at the Cyberbullying Research Center.

Patchin co-founded the Cyberbullying Research Center where for years, they've studied sextortion involving children. And he says it's on the rise with criminals engaging more and more with kids on social media.

"Boys sometimes make better targets because they're less likely to come forward. And there's even more of a stigma and a concern about, you know, them somehow getting into trouble for the behavior to begin with. And so that is a problem," Patchin revealed.

Fifteen-year-old Braden Markus of Ohio felt like he too was on top of the world. He was doing well in school and sports and had a smile that could light up a room. And in a Facebook post, his mother details what she's learned about a cyberbully's threats against him.

She says someone Markus thought was a teenage girl hounded him for a compromising picture. He sent it. And that's when what must've felt like hell began.

The person demanding nearly $2,000 or they'd share the picture with the world.

Markus said, "I am only 15 why are you doing this to me, I am only 15, you will ruin my life." 27 minutes later, Markus took his own life.

"What's hard for young people especially is to go to a parent or teacher or counselor, an adult in their lives and say I made a mistake and this is happening," said Mara Schneider, special agent and public affairs officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Schneider says they've seen an increase in cases of children being threatened and coerced into not just sending money but also more pictures and videos. She says it's critical that kids know that they haven't done anything wrong . They are the victims.

"Our job is to find the person on the other end of that screen from you and hold them accountable for their actions," Schneider said.

"Never give pictures on social media. The internet itself is just a portal for open activity. So when you share those pictures online, they're out there," said Sgt. Christin Winans with the Detroit Police Department's Cyber Crimes unit.

She encourages children to reach out to their parents, a counselor or other responsible adult if they're being targeted. And she encourages parents to talk to their kids.

"Checking in with them daily or periodically just to see if everything's okay with them. Maybe there's something they want to talk about, they're just scared, scared of the outcome, fear of being in trouble or just admitting that maybe a victim," Winans said.

Teen arrested after allegedly catfishing students, using inappropriate photos to demand payments

Detroit police recently arrested a 15-year-old Oak Park High School student for the same kind of extortion of classmates. That student allegedly posed as a girl online and then demanded money and explicit videos.

"The fear of having their pictures or anything, what they say put out there is scary," said officer Garrett Micallef with the Detroit Police Department's Cyber Crimes unit.

Cybercrime investigators say if someone asks you for pictures, say no and block them.

And they want kids to know that even if they've sent a nude or compromising photo, you have to tell someone because someone who's blackmailing you will keep up the pressure.

"When they latch on to them, then that's when they start hitting with hard demands. And, you know, after they get an image or anything from the person now, they feel like they got them and now they own them. So, and then that's when it just becomes more severe," Micallef said.

"When people request explicit photos, they're probably have malice intent," Winans said.

"I think as parents, we need to make sure our kids understand that we are there for them no matter what," Patchin said.

Click this link for the FBI's tips on staying safe online.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Legislation banning arrests of young children in school gives hope to hopeless

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Sitting in a chair at school facing a woman reading a book, a six-year-old little girl is listening.They are the only two people in the office until a police officer opens the door.He says, "Come over here."The woman in the room tells her she must go with the man who is pulling out handcuffs.The child appears initially confused and then terrified saying, "What are those for?" The officer begins to handcuff her saying, "Those are for you."She starts crying, "Don't put handcuffs on. Help me. Help me."FLORIDAAlso in Florida, a little boy begs, "Please, please, please!"...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Malibu school board is ordered to pay $45 MILLION to family of autistic 8-year-old twins who were routinely restrained and abused by school aid who put hand sanitizer on their cuts as punishment

A Malibu school district is ordered to pay $45 million to a family of autistic twins who were routinely abused by a school aid. Last week, a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of Charles and Nadine Wong and their now 12-year-old sons on October 20 after the couple alleged the boys were physically abused as second graders at Juan Cabrillo Elementary School by instructional aid Galit Gottlieb.
MALIBU, CA
Essence

Family Of Bullied Fifth Grader Who Died By Suicide Sues School

The claim alleges teachers openly commented on the only Black student’s hygiene and odor in front of other students, knowing her family was experiencing houselessness. The family of a Black autistic fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school according to the Associated Press. The family claims the school inadequately responded to reports of the girl being bullied over her race and disabilities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Baltimore

Handcuffs in Hallways: Mother of Handcuffed 5-year-old speaks as WJZ looks at child arrests in Maryland schools

BALTIMORE -- Each year hundreds of students nationwide are handcuffed at school for minor disciplinary actions with an outsize impact on Black and Hispanic children and kids with disabilities, according to an analysis of data by CBS News' Investigations. That data showed Maryland had one of the highest school arrest rates in the country.WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren takes you inside a disturbing case where a 5-year-old child was handcuffed and interviewed his mother for the first time, as part of the nationwide 'Handcuffs In Hallways' investigation. The Montgomery County case recently settled and dates to January 2020. The release of body-camera video led...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

'Leave them alone': Tennessee mom slams homophobic attacks in viral video

A Tennessee woman's speech defending the LGBTQ community went viral over the weekend, marking the latest flashpoint in America's simmering culture war. Jessee Graham, a mom of four from Columbia, gave an impassioned three-minute speech in front of the Maury County Board of Trustees after the county's public library director, Zachary Fox, was allegedly pressured to resign. Fox's resignation last week came after months of community pushback over the library's display of LGBTQ books for Pride Month in June. Community members were also dismayed when Fox's bar, Bad Idea Brewery, hosted a drag brunch last month.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WITF

Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones in Pennsylvania and other states

“Everything is just so politicized, so divisive. And I think parents just have a general fear of what’s happening with their kids during the day." Cellphones — the ultimate distraction — keep children from learning, educators say. But in attempts to keep the phones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn’t always come from students. In some cases, it’s from parents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Hoodie Ban Fuels Wild Brawls and 10 Arrests on High School Campus

A new policy banning hoodies and hats has roiled a Pennsylvania high school, fueling an out-of-control protest by furious students this week that led to fights and the arrests of 10 students.Just one day after the protests at Academy Park High School, the Southeast DelCo School Board of Directors held a contentious, four-hour emergency meeting—attended by hundreds of students and parents—that ultimately ended in members voting to backpedal on the ban against hoodies and hats altogether.“Starting Friday November 4th, students will be permitted to wear hooded sweatshirts during the school day,” a statement announcing the decision read. “However, the original...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vice

Teen Arrested for Synagogue Threats Wanted to ‘Curb Stomp’ LGBTQ People: FBI

Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old teenager for allegedly being behind the threats that forced the FBI to put New Jersey synagogues on high alert last week. The threats were first brought to the public's attention when the FBI office in Newark, New Jersey, issued a broad warning to synagogues in the area on November 3. The warning stated they had “received credible information of a broad threat” and told Jewish people to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”
NEWARK, NJ
BBC

Lincoln headteacher banned indefinitely from teaching

A headteacher who came to school "smelling of alcohol" and made inappropriate comments to staff and pupils has been banned from teaching. Jeremy Tucker, 64, was suspended from the Acorn School in Lincoln in 2018 after concerns were raised he "was under the influence of alcohol". A hearing by the...
Phys.org

Study: Teachers must stand up to bullying of LBGTQIA+ students

Unconscious bias and gender stereotypes are preventing teachers from intervening when they see LGBTQIA+ students being bullied, researchers from the University of South Australia say. In a new study published in the Journal of LGBT Youth, researchers assessed the intentions of 437 Australian teachers to intervene when they saw LBGTQIA+...
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy