ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Emergency officials preparing for possible landslides near Bolt Creek Fire burn areas

By Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywbNl_0jDfOkeM00

The Bolt Creek Fire has stopped burning, but what’s left behind still poses a danger along Highway 2. King County Executive Dow Constantine, along with representatives from emergency management and the National Weather Service, warned of an increased risk of debris flows along Stevens Pass.

Burnt trees, singed vegetation, rocks and dirt now have little to cling to. These dried-up slope slides have become a landscape prime for flash-flooding and mudslides.

“This is not a new hazard for the United States, but this is a new hazard for us in Western Washington,” said Reid Wolcott, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Most of the locations that have fires this severe don’t deal with the type of long-range atmospheric river events we have.”

USGS has identified the towns of Baring and Grotto along Highway 2 as most at risk. King County officials estimate roughly 300 homes west of Stevens Pass could be threatened.

“Flood and debris flow can happen quickly, within minutes of rainfall, so get ready now,” said Brendan McCluskey, Director of King County Emergency Management.

Constantine says debris flow will remain a risk throughout that area for the next two to five years, as it will take time for vegetation to regrow in the 15,000 acres consumed by the Bolt Creek Fire.

“Now you might think this is not an unusual thing, but we don’t often have a fire of this magnitude on the west side of the mountains, these happen in drier areas,” said Constantine.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Strong winds uproot massive tree at Enumclaw apartment complex

Strong winds have been hammering the Enumclaw area and at one apartment complex, took down a huge tree! Wind gusts there on Thursday topped 50 mph. “I thought, ‘Wow, that’s going to come down,’” Linda Harrold, who lives in the complex, said. “I heard something really loud and I looked out the window, there was no tree.” Harrold estimated that the tree was about 50 years old.
ENUMCLAW, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

No Thanksgiving snow projected this year but expect rain

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 19, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts no Thanksgiving snow this year, but rain is expected Tuesday to last for the remaining of the week throughout Snohomish County. Expect light winds 5-7 mph from the southeast with daily temperatures warmer this week fluctuating between a low of 39°F in the evenings to 50°F in the afternoons.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
CBS LA

4 killed in small plane crash near Seattle

All four people aboard a single-engine plane were killed when it crashed Friday morning just north of Seattle, Washington, officials said Saturday. The single-engine Textron 208B went down at 9:35 a.m. local time Friday in a field east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA had initially indicated Friday that two people were aboard the plane. However, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS News on Saturday that there were four people aboard, all of whom died. The identities of the four victims have not been released. The crash scene was in an "unworked field," Snohomish County Fire District 4 said, and crews had difficulty accessing it due to the "terrain, vegetation and irrigation canals." Firefighters struggled to extinguish a large fire caused by the wreck, and had to lay down 2,000 feet of water hose to battle the flames, the fire department said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. 
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

New ‘ramp support’ over I-5 needs to be replaced

A construction company needs to replace the State Route 520 concrete pier cap supporting a ramp that resides above Interstate 5 in Seattle, which inspectors found to have cracks and holes during an October inspection. Tony Black, the Construction Communications lead for SR 520, tells me the concrete pier cap...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site

TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Downtown Kent business suffers major damage after attempted break in

Pawn Express in downtown Kent suffered an estimated $75,000 to $100,000 in damages after a man reportedly rammed a stolen truck into the business. The man, who as of Nov. 18 remained at large, allegedly stole a Ford F-150 from Way Scarff Ford in Auburn, broke into a cabinet shop in Kent to steal tools and then tried to break in to Pawn Express, 320 E. Gowe St., according to Yuriy Khryukin, a Pawn Express employee who reached out to the Kent Reporter.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KING 5

2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW

SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
143K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy