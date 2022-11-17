Read full article on original website
LA Unemployment Rate Inches Upward in October
Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.9% in October, up from a revised 4.7% in September, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 7.3% rate in October 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers...
Report: County’s Jobless Rate Unchanged in October
Despite gains in multiple sectors, Riverside County’s unemployment rate was unchanged last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in October, based on preliminary EDD estimates, remained the same as September — 4%. According to figures, the October rate was...
LA County Sees Small Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of coronavirus patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has increased by four to 670, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 76 were being treated in intensive care, up from 74 the previous day. Health officials have said previously that roughly 40% of the...
High Winds Push Sun Valley Fire to Major Emergency Status
Wind-driven flames that started in vegetation adjacent to the Golden State (5) Freeway in Sun Valley spread into a metal-clad building and escalated into a major emergency with a battle on the ground and in the air. The fire was first reported at 7:39 p.m. in the 11200 block of...
LA County Returns to `Strongly Recommending’ Masks Indoors as COVID Cases Rise
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for...
L.A. Auto Show Begins 10-Day Run at Convention Center Friday
The Los Angeles Auto Show’s 115th anniversary edition begins a 10-day run at the L.A. Convention Center Friday, with electric vehicles at the forefront of hundreds of displays from more than 30 automakers worldwide. “With California at the epicenter of electric vehicle manufacturing and design, our show continues to...
Fire Spreads From Transient Area to RV Storage Lot, Nearby Pallets
Approximately 80 firefighters knocked down a third-alarm fire at an RV storage lot in Garden Grove Saturday, as well as a blaze involving some pallets about a block away, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 10:43 a.m. to a reported RV fire in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue and a...
LA’s Project Roomkey Program Has Housed More Than 4,800 People, Officials Say
Project Roomkey, a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic, provided permanent housing to more than 4,800 people since it began in 2020, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced Friday. The program is ramping down, with 286 people remaining in two remaining sites — the Grand Hotel...
More Santa Ana Winds Heading for Southland; Fire Weather Watch Issued
Another round of gusty Santa Ana winds is expected to hit the Southland late Friday and into Saturday, again raising concerns about heightened wildfire conditions. The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch that will be in effect Saturday from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Los Angeles and Santa Monica mountains. The watch will be in effect from late Friday night to Saturday evening for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and the Malibu Coast.
Horvath Defeats Hertzberg in Board of Supervisors Race
Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the Third District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness. Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent, Sen. Bob Hertzberg, conceded. “I...
Woman Killed in Pomona Freeway Crash
A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
Probe Continues into Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees in South Whittier
An investigation was continuing Thursday into what caused a 22-year-old man behind the wheel of an SUV to swerve into a group of law enforcement trainees on a run in South Whittier, creating a scene of carnage that injured more than two dozen people, five critically. The Diamond Bar man...
Robbery Suspects At Large After Westchester Shooting
Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 54000 block of West Centinela Avenue where the four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told City News Service.
Blaze East of Hemet Destroys Mobile Home, Displacing Five Occupants
A fire destroyed a mobile home Thursday in Valle Vista, displacing the five occupants, who were not injured. The blaze was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 44500 block of Harvey Way, near Lincoln Avenue, in the unincorporated community, which borders Hemet to the east, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Released
Citing the extreme complexity of the investigation Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released the man suspected of driving into a group of cadets, sending several to hospitals with critical injuries. The driver of the SUV who swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a...
LAPD Captain Reaches Conditional Settlement in Suit Over Search of Home
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case. Lawyers...
Long Beach Pledge Guarantees Income For High-Need Households
The application period opened Friday for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Through Jan. 17, 2023, applications will be accepted for single-income earner households below 100% of the federal poverty line...
LAPD Recovers More Than $18 Million in Stolen Cargo in Train Burglaries
Stolen cargo valued at approximately $18 million was recovered and more than 90 arrests were made during a yearlong investigation into train burglaries in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday. The LAPD established the Train Burglary Task Force in July 2021 to combat the trend of train...
Woman Diagnosed With Depression Reported Missing in Santa Clarita
A 32-year-old woman who has depression last seen in Santa Clarita was reported missing Thursday. Jessica Laura Ramirez, aka ”Jess,” was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic, which has a CA license plate 4UDW126, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. She has a possible destination of the 9700 block of Roslyndale Avenue in Arleta, the department said.
Person Shot Near Freeway Offramp in Torrance Area
A person was shot and wounded Thursday near a freeway offramp in the Torrance area, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. near the Crenshaw Boulevard offramp from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wounded person was taken...
