Brundidge, AL

Troy Messenger

Pike County Board of Education to appoint new member

Due to the withdrawal of the winning candidate for the Pike County Board of Education District 4 race, the Pike County Board of Education will now be tasked with appointing the District 4 representative. Tony May withdrew from the race before the general election but it was too late to...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan High students awarded for AP performance

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan High School is set to be named a School Excellence by A+ College Ready. The honor comes after DHS exceeded their goal of qualifying AP test scores, with a total of 135. Along with the title, 86 DHS students will be recognized and rewarded for...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

City food scandal: Dothan restaurateur demands millions from city

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant in Dothan is requesting $25 million from the city that she claims committed fraud, cheated, and intimidated her. She (Dorsey) hereby demands $25,000,000 that represents her damages from the USDA After School Food Program for at-risk youth,...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Coffee Corner rises from the ashes into new operation

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Just 5 weeks ago, a fire in downtown Enterprise engulfed Coffee Corner in flames. But, they’re making a comeback serving the same coffee, but on a different corner. Owner Jennie Chancey said, “Two days after the building burned down I got a call from someone...
alabamanews.net

Five Employees Sue Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Alleging Discrimination

Five employees of Montgomery’s Hyundai assembly plant have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. Frederick Coleman, Edward Daniels, Jason Ingram, Stacy Trimble and Jimmy Williams, all Black males, are represented by attorneys Artur Davis and Ivey Best. Their lawsuit says that despite making up 85% of the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

State report cards issued, Dothan City Schools gets “C”, other local schools scored

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Department of Education has released the State Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year, with Dothan City Schools receiving a “C”. The school system’s total score was 76. It’s based on multiple factors including academic achievement, academic growth, absenteeism, graduation rates, and college and career readiness for high school.
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Communities set to host annual Christmas parades

Four Covington County communities are gearing up for the holiday season with their annual Christmas parades on the first three days of December. The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the city of Andalusia’s Christmas Parade Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.” For more information email laura@andalusiachamber.com, maggie@andalusiachamber.com, or call 334-222-2030.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Opp

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—With the snip of the scissors, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke officially opened the new bridge. along U.S. Highway 331. A major north-south route to panhandle beaches. The new nine-million dollar bridge replaces the 1940 era structure which the Alabama DOT. considered one of the most dangerous bridges...
OPP, AL
Troy Messenger

Saturday, November 19, 2022, Obituaries

Ruby E. Corley of Brundidge, AL passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. She was 76. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Matt McCord officiating and eulogy given by Freddie Turner. Burial will follow in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. She was born March 3, 1946 in Pike County, AL to the late Len H. Johnson and Lula M. Jordan Johnson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Len W. Johnson, and her sisters, Julia Hagler and Ann Mathis. She is survived by her significant other, Kenneth Maddox, Brundidge; brothers, Bennie Johnson, Brundidge, and Jimmy Johnson (Marie), Troy; sisters, Ruth Lee (Kenneth), Troy, and Helen Dyer (Walter), Elba; nieces, Mashone Fleming (Jade), Jennifer Dyer-Allen Dewayne), Jane Brooks, Jean Huggins (Billy) and Wilma Price (Raymond); nephews, Jack Brooks, Jerry Brooks (Regina), Wayne Hogan (Carol), Scott Hogan (Linda) and Joseph Whitehead (Michelle); great nieces, Tashia Shepherd, Jordyn Allen, Chrystal Allen, and Cassidy Allen, great nephew, Evan Allen, Jr. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass family continues annual tradition honoring late daughter

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations in the Wiregrass take part in selling Boston butts and ribs to raise funds for their cause. However, one Wiregrass family uses their fundraiser to honor their late daughter. Sarah Goree died in a car accident in 2001. This tragic event changed her family’s...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives

ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of Dothan’s largest churches could be shut down and its members evicted, according to a lawsuit. Harvest Church filed that suit against United Methodist Church leadership on November 10 in fear the denomination will take over its Fortner Street campus. Though it seldom affiliates...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Multi-million dollar solar project coming to Headland

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Henry County Commission approved a 20-year tax abatement for a solar project owned by the Chicago-based renewable energy company — Hecate Energy. “We’re excited about this project coming certainly this new renewable energy is going to be an asset to our community,” Rhonda Harrison said.
HENRY COUNTY, AL
holmescounty.news

Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation

Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

An invitation to the Troy Christmas Parade

The City of Troy Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Monday, December 5 in downtown Troy. “Everyone who enjoys Christmas and a parade is invited to be a part of this Troy holiday tradition,” said Willie B. Williams, Troy Tourism and Public Relations director assistant. “The theme of the 2022 Troy Christmas Parade is ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.’ It’s a fun theme and entry is open to organizations, churches, marching bands, anyone who wants to celebrate the coming of Christmas.”
TROY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy