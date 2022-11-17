Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Pike County Board of Education to appoint new member
Due to the withdrawal of the winning candidate for the Pike County Board of Education District 4 race, the Pike County Board of Education will now be tasked with appointing the District 4 representative. Tony May withdrew from the race before the general election but it was too late to...
wtvy.com
Dothan High students awarded for AP performance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan High School is set to be named a School Excellence by A+ College Ready. The honor comes after DHS exceeded their goal of qualifying AP test scores, with a total of 135. Along with the title, 86 DHS students will be recognized and rewarded for...
WSFA
Medical Advocacy & Outreach faces bankruptcy, turns assets over to fellow nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO) is facing severe financial hardship, forcing them to turn over their assets to another non-profit healthcare company. Formerly known as Montgomery AIDS Outreach, MAO has a long history of providing quality health and wellness services to those living with HIV, AIDS,...
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
WSFA
Nonprofit hosts sleep out in Montgomery for homelessness awareness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nov. 12 through Nov. 20 is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is trying to bring awareness to the issue by having people spend the night outside their homes in their cars, in tents and on the ground. Food and home...
wdhn.com
City food scandal: Dothan restaurateur demands millions from city
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant in Dothan is requesting $25 million from the city that she claims committed fraud, cheated, and intimidated her. She (Dorsey) hereby demands $25,000,000 that represents her damages from the USDA After School Food Program for at-risk youth,...
Renaming of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis schools will be first to test Alabama monuments law
The central office auditorium was tense on Thursday evening as Montgomery school board members considered the fate of two high schools, which, for more than 50 years, have borne the names of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. One board member prepared a presentation, fit with a re-enactment of The...
wtvy.com
Coffee Corner rises from the ashes into new operation
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Just 5 weeks ago, a fire in downtown Enterprise engulfed Coffee Corner in flames. But, they’re making a comeback serving the same coffee, but on a different corner. Owner Jennie Chancey said, “Two days after the building burned down I got a call from someone...
alabamanews.net
Five Employees Sue Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Alleging Discrimination
Five employees of Montgomery’s Hyundai assembly plant have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. Frederick Coleman, Edward Daniels, Jason Ingram, Stacy Trimble and Jimmy Williams, all Black males, are represented by attorneys Artur Davis and Ivey Best. Their lawsuit says that despite making up 85% of the...
wdhn.com
State report cards issued, Dothan City Schools gets “C”, other local schools scored
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Department of Education has released the State Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year, with Dothan City Schools receiving a “C”. The school system’s total score was 76. It’s based on multiple factors including academic achievement, academic growth, absenteeism, graduation rates, and college and career readiness for high school.
Andalusia Star News
Communities set to host annual Christmas parades
Four Covington County communities are gearing up for the holiday season with their annual Christmas parades on the first three days of December. The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the city of Andalusia’s Christmas Parade Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.” For more information email laura@andalusiachamber.com, maggie@andalusiachamber.com, or call 334-222-2030.
wdhn.com
Ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Opp
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—With the snip of the scissors, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke officially opened the new bridge. along U.S. Highway 331. A major north-south route to panhandle beaches. The new nine-million dollar bridge replaces the 1940 era structure which the Alabama DOT. considered one of the most dangerous bridges...
Troy Messenger
Saturday, November 19, 2022, Obituaries
Ruby E. Corley of Brundidge, AL passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. She was 76. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Matt McCord officiating and eulogy given by Freddie Turner. Burial will follow in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. She was born March 3, 1946 in Pike County, AL to the late Len H. Johnson and Lula M. Jordan Johnson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Len W. Johnson, and her sisters, Julia Hagler and Ann Mathis. She is survived by her significant other, Kenneth Maddox, Brundidge; brothers, Bennie Johnson, Brundidge, and Jimmy Johnson (Marie), Troy; sisters, Ruth Lee (Kenneth), Troy, and Helen Dyer (Walter), Elba; nieces, Mashone Fleming (Jade), Jennifer Dyer-Allen Dewayne), Jane Brooks, Jean Huggins (Billy) and Wilma Price (Raymond); nephews, Jack Brooks, Jerry Brooks (Regina), Wayne Hogan (Carol), Scott Hogan (Linda) and Joseph Whitehead (Michelle); great nieces, Tashia Shepherd, Jordyn Allen, Chrystal Allen, and Cassidy Allen, great nephew, Evan Allen, Jr. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass family continues annual tradition honoring late daughter
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations in the Wiregrass take part in selling Boston butts and ribs to raise funds for their cause. However, one Wiregrass family uses their fundraiser to honor their late daughter. Sarah Goree died in a car accident in 2001. This tragic event changed her family’s...
Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
wtvy.com
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of Dothan’s largest churches could be shut down and its members evicted, according to a lawsuit. Harvest Church filed that suit against United Methodist Church leadership on November 10 in fear the denomination will take over its Fortner Street campus. Though it seldom affiliates...
wdhn.com
Multi-million dollar solar project coming to Headland
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Henry County Commission approved a 20-year tax abatement for a solar project owned by the Chicago-based renewable energy company — Hecate Energy. “We’re excited about this project coming certainly this new renewable energy is going to be an asset to our community,” Rhonda Harrison said.
holmescounty.news
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation
Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
WSFA
3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
Troy Messenger
An invitation to the Troy Christmas Parade
The City of Troy Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Monday, December 5 in downtown Troy. “Everyone who enjoys Christmas and a parade is invited to be a part of this Troy holiday tradition,” said Willie B. Williams, Troy Tourism and Public Relations director assistant. “The theme of the 2022 Troy Christmas Parade is ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.’ It’s a fun theme and entry is open to organizations, churches, marching bands, anyone who wants to celebrate the coming of Christmas.”
Comments / 1