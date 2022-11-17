Ruby E. Corley of Brundidge, AL passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. She was 76. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Matt McCord officiating and eulogy given by Freddie Turner. Burial will follow in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. She was born March 3, 1946 in Pike County, AL to the late Len H. Johnson and Lula M. Jordan Johnson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Len W. Johnson, and her sisters, Julia Hagler and Ann Mathis. She is survived by her significant other, Kenneth Maddox, Brundidge; brothers, Bennie Johnson, Brundidge, and Jimmy Johnson (Marie), Troy; sisters, Ruth Lee (Kenneth), Troy, and Helen Dyer (Walter), Elba; nieces, Mashone Fleming (Jade), Jennifer Dyer-Allen Dewayne), Jane Brooks, Jean Huggins (Billy) and Wilma Price (Raymond); nephews, Jack Brooks, Jerry Brooks (Regina), Wayne Hogan (Carol), Scott Hogan (Linda) and Joseph Whitehead (Michelle); great nieces, Tashia Shepherd, Jordyn Allen, Chrystal Allen, and Cassidy Allen, great nephew, Evan Allen, Jr. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.

BRUNDIDGE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO