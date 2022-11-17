Read full article on original website
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
WFAA
Top Festive Spots to check out in DFW
DFW just got named the second most festive city in the nation, and My Curly Adventurers Blogger Jessica Serna takes us through the hottest spots to check out this season. For more information, follow her Jessica on @mycurlyadventures on TikTok.
'She's trail-blazed the whole thing': Plano teen with dreams of coaching football defies odds, honors father's memory
While the odds may be stacked against her, Rayne Urech and her sisters have defied percentages and expectations since birth. Huddled around the kitchen island in her Plano home, Misty Urech and her daughters prepare dinner on a Wednesday night. Dinner time is sacred in the Urech household, even if...
'Sworn in to protect the streets of heaven': Grand Prairie Officer Brandon Tsai honored in funeral service
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Brandon Tsai, the Grand Prairie police officer killed in a crash last week pursuing a suspect, was honored in a funeral service Monday. "Mrs. Tsai, you did an outstanding job raising Brandon," an emotional Chief Daniel Scesney told Tsai's mother in front of the crowd.
WFAA
Cozy & Chic holiday looks
The turkey, dressing, and oh the pumpkin pie – It all sounds so nice!. Holly Quartaro with Galleria Dallas shares some cozy and chic looks for turkey day and ideas of where to go with the family on Black Friday!. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com/holiday.
Carbone's vs Carbone lawsuit settled as Carbone's agrees to change name
DALLAS — A trademark lawsuit between two similarly-named Dallas restaurants is finally over after reaching a settlement which includes the restaurant Carbone's Fine Food and Wine changing its name. Matthew Yarbrough, the attorney for Carbone's Owner Julian Barsotti, said the 10-year-old local restaurant would be closing Jan. 1, 2023,...
North Texas soccer fans cheer on US Men's National Team at FC Dallas watch party
FRISCO, Texas — More than 1,000 fans showed up for FC Dalla’s watch party in Frisco Monday for the U.S. Men’s National Team first game against Wales. Every four years, the soccer world comes together for its greatest tournament but for the United States, the wait has been even longer after it shockingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
'Love to our friends at Club Q': Dallas organizations respond to deadly shooting at Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub
DALLAS — LGBTQ+ organizations and notable figures across the country are sending love and honor for victims of the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night. The community is mourning five people that were killed and at least 25 others that were injured. That's in addition...
WFAA
DFW weather: Full Thanksgiving week forecast
Wondering what the weather is looking like this week? WFAA Meteorologist Greg Fields has you covered.
Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving
DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
WFAA
Paige visits the Trains at NorthPark
Paige was at the station for the annual NorthPark Train with your ticket to Christmas. The trains will run through January 6 and are open Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm; Sunday noon to 6 pm; Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. You do need a ticket for admission...
Money is tight. Can't afford a Thanksgiving meal? There is help available in DFW
DALLAS — Thanksgiving meals are more expensive this year, and there is help available if you need it. Wednesday, Dream Center Dallas will host its annual Thanksgiving food distribution. "When you see a mom with desperate eyes saying, 'I wasn’t going to be able to say I wasn’t going...
This North Texas city has been selected to host the 2030 NCAA Men's Final Four
ARLINGTON, Texas — The NCAA Men’s Final Four is coming to North Texas in 2030!. Tuesday, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee selected AT&T Stadium in Arlington as one of four future host sites for the tournament. This will be the second time the Final Four...
Celebrate the Love: 2022 Adoption Special
DALLAS — Whether you want to watch 'Celebrate the Love' in its entirety right now or are more interested in the stories featured within the special, you've come to the right place!. Watch the 2022 'Celebrate the Love' special at the top of this article.
WFAA
Sit-down with Luka: What keeps the Mavs star motivated and what does the future hold
The Slovenian native fell in love with basketball as a kid more than 5,000 miles away from Texas. Now in Dallas, the star wants to etch his name among the legends.
'It is not a free-for-all out there': North Texas police chase policies vary by department
DALLAS — They are glorified and dramatized in movies. But in real life, police pursuits have no scripted endings. And those who’ve been in a chase often look back on them as difficult and sometimes dangerous. “They are initially very exciting when you are a younger officer, but...
Dallas, Fort Worth mayors proclaim National Adoption Day as 'Celebrate the Love Day'
DALLAS — For the second year in a row, WFAA is celebrating National Adoption Day -- which falls this year on November 19 -- by airing an adoption-centric broadcast special called "Celebrate The Love." And, after winning the National Association of Broadcasters' 2022 Service to America Award for last...
Conspiracies and the gift of music compete on the 59th anniversary of the JFK assassination
DALLAS — The 59th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas brought hundreds to Dealey Plaza to offer 59 seconds of silence, to sell 59 years of conspiracy theories and books and to see the spot that changed the city's image forever. But, in the...
16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Richardson, police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 16-year-old from Dallas died in a motorcycle crash in Richardson on Monday, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of West Campbell Road and Nantucket Drive, according to a police news release. The teen victim was riding a motorcycle east on Campbell when he...
14-year-old high school student dies two months after road rage shooting on Dallas freeway
DALLAS — After a two-month battle for survival, a Dallas high school student has died after being shot in the head. Gabriel Zamora, 14, was shot during a road rage incident at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive. The family said they’re still left in the dark because...
Culinary staff at AT&T Stadium preparing massive Thanksgiving spread for Cowboys fans on game day
ARLINGTON, Texas — This is one of the busiest kitchens in North Texas right now is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The chefs and the staff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are preparing holiday favorites for fans going to the annual Thanksgiving Day game. The culinary playbook for...
