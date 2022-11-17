ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Top Festive Spots to check out in DFW

DFW just got named the second most festive city in the nation, and My Curly Adventurers Blogger Jessica Serna takes us through the hottest spots to check out this season. For more information, follow her Jessica on @mycurlyadventures on TikTok.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Cozy & Chic holiday looks

The turkey, dressing, and oh the pumpkin pie – It all sounds so nice!. Holly Quartaro with Galleria Dallas shares some cozy and chic looks for turkey day and ideas of where to go with the family on Black Friday!. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com/holiday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Carbone's vs Carbone lawsuit settled as Carbone's agrees to change name

DALLAS — A trademark lawsuit between two similarly-named Dallas restaurants is finally over after reaching a settlement which includes the restaurant Carbone's Fine Food and Wine changing its name. Matthew Yarbrough, the attorney for Carbone's Owner Julian Barsotti, said the 10-year-old local restaurant would be closing Jan. 1, 2023,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas soccer fans cheer on US Men's National Team at FC Dallas watch party

FRISCO, Texas — More than 1,000 fans showed up for FC Dalla’s watch party in Frisco Monday for the U.S. Men’s National Team first game against Wales. Every four years, the soccer world comes together for its greatest tournament but for the United States, the wait has been even longer after it shockingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving

DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Paige visits the Trains at NorthPark

Paige was at the station for the annual NorthPark Train with your ticket to Christmas. The trains will run through January 6 and are open Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm; Sunday noon to 6 pm; Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. You do need a ticket for admission...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Celebrate the Love: 2022 Adoption Special

DALLAS — Whether you want to watch 'Celebrate the Love' in its entirety right now or are more interested in the stories featured within the special, you've come to the right place!. Watch the 2022 'Celebrate the Love' special at the top of this article.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

