mynewsla.com
Thirteen Motorists Cited During Overnight DUI Checkpoint in Pomona
Thirteen motorists were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Holt and Union avenues began at 9 p.m Friday and ended at 3 a.m., the Pomona Police Department reported. No vehicles...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Pomona Freeway Crash
A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
Driver released from custody after arrest for Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits
A man who authorities believe intentionally crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits was released from custody Thursday evening, according to jail records.
countynews.tv
Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian
11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
mynewsla.com
Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Released
The man suspected of swerving his SUV into a group of law enforcement cadets on a training run in South Whittier, injuring two dozen of them, was free from custody Friday, with sheriff’s officials citing the extreme complexity of the investigation and the need to continue gathering evidence. Nicholas...
NBC San Diego
Big Rig Kills Man Who Exits Passenger Seat on I-8 While Audi Was Still Moving
A 26-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he exited a moving car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before...
Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty local Riverside County sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving-under-the-influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged today with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the collision that claimed the lives of sheriff's Corporal The post Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Tow Truck Driver Suffers Medical Emergency on Foothill Freeway in Monrovia
A tow truck driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the center divider Saturday on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Monrovia. A California Highway Patrol dispatcher initially reported the driver had died, but the driver actually was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Moreno Valley Shooting Leaves Two Women Dead
Two women are dead after they were shot in Moreno Valley, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to a report of a shooting at around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215 in Moreno Valley.
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
mynewsla.com
Two Gang Members Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Boy in MoVal to Stand Trial
Two of three gang members accused of gunning down a 26-year-old Moreno Valley man and trying to kill two of his friends in a retaliation attack must stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Daron Anthony Hooks, 21, and Davonte Christopher Rowe, 25, both of...
Barricaded Probation Officer in Custody After Hours-Long Standoff
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A Los Angeles County probation officer who is possibly a U.S. Army veteran, was taken into custody early Friday morning after a lengthy standoff with authorities that began Thursday evening. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station received two 911 calls at different times...
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's cadet who survived Whittier crash could face foot amputation, family friend says
A family friend of one of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets injured in the Whittier crash from Wednesday is now raising money for his medical expenses. Carole Lynch said she is close friends with the wife of one of the victims who is being identified only as Jose at this time. Jose is a husband and father of two.
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
mynewsla.com
Man Wanted as Suspect in Killing of His Two Cousins in West Covina
West Covina police Friday sought the public’s help to find a man who allegedly shot his two cousins to death. The crime occurred on Nov. 2 at 10:45 p.m. in a carport parking lot of the Walnut Ridge apartment complex near the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, the West Covina Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Admits Killing Ex-Boyfriend When He Tried to Flee with Their Son
A 42-year-old woman who fatally shot her ex-boyfriend during an altercation at her Riverside home during which he tried to flee with their son pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter. Balinda Dawn Ballinger killed 41-year-old Thomas Laughrey of Riverside in February 2018. In exchange for Ballinger’s admission to the felony...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Head-On Crash in Blythe
A person died Saturday evening when a big rig and a sedan crashed head-on in the Blythe area. The crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 95 at Hidden Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped in a vehicle and died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded During Shooting in Commerce
A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Burglary Attempt in Torrance
A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to burglarize a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance. Officers were sent to the 21800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard about 2:10 a.m. on a report that “someone was trying to break into the closed business, possibly through the roof,” Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary said in a statement.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Occupant Extricated, Airlifted to Hospital
Authorities extricated a person who became trapped in rolled-over vehicle in Desert Center Saturday. The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of westbound Interstate 10 and Red Cloud Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim, whose identity was not immediately provided, was taken to...
