Huntington Beach, CA

mynewsla.com

Thirteen Motorists Cited During Overnight DUI Checkpoint in Pomona

Thirteen motorists were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Holt and Union avenues began at 9 p.m Friday and ended at 3 a.m., the Pomona Police Department reported. No vehicles...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Pomona Freeway Crash

A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
countynews.tv

Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian

11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Released

The man suspected of swerving his SUV into a group of law enforcement cadets on a training run in South Whittier, injuring two dozen of them, was free from custody Friday, with sheriff’s officials citing the extreme complexity of the investigation and the need to continue gathering evidence. Nicholas...
SOUTH WHITTIER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash

A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty local Riverside County sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving-under-the-influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged today with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the collision that claimed the lives of sheriff's Corporal The post Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Tow Truck Driver Suffers Medical Emergency on Foothill Freeway in Monrovia

A tow truck driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the center divider Saturday on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Monrovia. A California Highway Patrol dispatcher initially reported the driver had died, but the driver actually was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt told City News Service.
MONROVIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Moreno Valley Shooting Leaves Two Women Dead

Two women are dead after they were shot in Moreno Valley, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to a report of a shooting at around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215 in Moreno Valley.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy

Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Wanted as Suspect in Killing of His Two Cousins in West Covina

West Covina police Friday sought the public’s help to find a man who allegedly shot his two cousins to death. The crime occurred on Nov. 2 at 10:45 p.m. in a carport parking lot of the Walnut Ridge apartment complex near the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, the West Covina Police Department reported.
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Admits Killing Ex-Boyfriend When He Tried to Flee with Their Son

A 42-year-old woman who fatally shot her ex-boyfriend during an altercation at her Riverside home during which he tried to flee with their son pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter. Balinda Dawn Ballinger killed 41-year-old Thomas Laughrey of Riverside in February 2018. In exchange for Ballinger’s admission to the felony...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

One Person Killed in Head-On Crash in Blythe

A person died Saturday evening when a big rig and a sedan crashed head-on in the Blythe area. The crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 95 at Hidden Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped in a vehicle and died at the scene,...
BLYTHE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded During Shooting in Commerce

A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMMERCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Burglary Attempt in Torrance

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to burglarize a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance. Officers were sent to the 21800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard about 2:10 a.m. on a report that “someone was trying to break into the closed business, possibly through the roof,” Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary said in a statement.
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Occupant Extricated, Airlifted to Hospital

Authorities extricated a person who became trapped in rolled-over vehicle in Desert Center Saturday. The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of westbound Interstate 10 and Red Cloud Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim, whose identity was not immediately provided, was taken to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

