PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday, after pleading guilty to a violent, home invasion robbery of about $1 million from a family who owned a South Philly restaurant, federal prosecutors say.The man, Khairyi Burgess of Philadelphia, was one of three people who entered a home near the Italian Market, pulled a 17-year-old girl from her bed, and hit her several times, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia said in a statement. The incident took place on Aug. 8, 2018.After the girl was pulled from her bed, she was held at gunpoint while the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO