NBC New York

3 Dead, Several Injured in New Jersey House Fire

A fatal fire claimed at least three lives in New Jersey at a family home in Clifton late Friday. Authorities said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Ladwick Lane. Emergency responders rushed to the house but three people were lost in the fire. The victims were...
CLIFTON, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police Investigating Suspected Murder Suicide

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located a 52-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect in this incident, a...
WILMINGTON, DE
94.5 PST

NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. "He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

2 dead following possible domestic shooting

Two men are dead following a reported shooting in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Wilmington Police. Police said the incident occurred in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. A 52-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man who was described as the suspect also was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WILMINGTON, DE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man shot and Killed Inside Car in West Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide in Trenton. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Responding officers arrived on scene to discover a white Mercedes SUV that had been struck numerous times by gunfire. An adult male was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released after family notification has been made.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report

A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police

A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Man sentenced for gunpoint, home-invasion robbery of South Philly family's life savings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday, after pleading guilty to a violent, home invasion robbery of about $1 million from a family who owned a South Philly restaurant, federal prosecutors say.The man, Khairyi Burgess of Philadelphia, was one of three people who entered a home near the Italian Market, pulled a 17-year-old girl from her bed, and hit her several times, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia said in a statement. The incident took place on Aug. 8, 2018.After the girl was pulled from her bed, she was held at gunpoint while the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hudsontv.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bucks Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Learns His Fate

The Bucks County man convicted of stabbing his own father to death will spend decades behind bars, authorities announced. Jordan Kurman, 22, of Newtown, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison for the April murder of his dad, dentist Gregory A. Kurman, said Bucks County District Attorney Kevin Weintraub in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

House fire in Chester claims the life of 72-year-old homeowner

CHESTER, Pa. - A 72-year-old Chester man has died in a house fire. Officials say the fire broke out late Friday afternoon, around 4 p.m., on Highland Avenue. Family confirmed the victim is 72-year-old William Perry. Fire officials say the flames spread to the first and second floors, with Perry...
CHESTER, PA
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

