2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
NBC New York
3 Dead, Several Injured in New Jersey House Fire
A fatal fire claimed at least three lives in New Jersey at a family home in Clifton late Friday. Authorities said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Ladwick Lane. Emergency responders rushed to the house but three people were lost in the fire. The victims were...
firststateupdate.com
Police Investigating Suspected Murder Suicide
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located a 52-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect in this incident, a...
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. "He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.
Prosecutor’s Office Identifies 19-Year-Old Killed In Trenton Shooting Yesterday
November 18, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has identified Nay’sean Byrd, 19, of Trenton as the victim…
WDEL 1150AM
2 dead following possible domestic shooting
Two men are dead following a reported shooting in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Wilmington Police. Police said the incident occurred in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. A 52-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man who was described as the suspect also was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man shot and Killed Inside Car in West Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide in Trenton. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Responding officers arrived on scene to discover a white Mercedes SUV that had been struck numerous times by gunfire. An adult male was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released after family notification has been made.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot inside a vehicle and killed in broad daylight on Trenton street
TRENTON, N.J. - Police in Trenton are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Officials say the shooting happened on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue Thursday afternoon, about 1:30. Responding officers found a vehicle with many bullet holes and a man in the driver’s...
Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report
A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
Jury convicts Philadelphia man of double murder tied to drug sales in Kensington
Kevin Brogden was found guilty of third-degree murder and gun charges in the shooting deaths of Stephanie Rann and Effrain Rivera. Brogden will get an automatic life sentence behind bars.
Mercer County Homicide Task Force Responds To Carteret Avenue In Trenton For A Shooting Investigation
November 17, 2022 6:25 p.m. update: The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a…
Man dead, suspect arrested following shooting at N.J. apartment complex
One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday morning in an apartment parking lot in Gloucester County, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at The Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, according to officials with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police
A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
Man sentenced for gunpoint, home-invasion robbery of South Philly family's life savings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday, after pleading guilty to a violent, home invasion robbery of about $1 million from a family who owned a South Philly restaurant, federal prosecutors say.The man, Khairyi Burgess of Philadelphia, was one of three people who entered a home near the Italian Market, pulled a 17-year-old girl from her bed, and hit her several times, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia said in a statement. The incident took place on Aug. 8, 2018.After the girl was pulled from her bed, she was held at gunpoint while the...
N.J. man fatally shot by neighbor after feud over dog, cops say
Authorities charged a Gloucester County man with first-degree murder and weapons offenses after he allegedly shot another man to death following an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, of the Turnersville section of Washington Township, is accused of shooting Victor Marrero Jr., 39, in the...
Three more N.J. residents arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Three more New Jersey men, all from South Jersey, have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI this week arrested David Krauss of Sewell, along with Nicholas Krauss of Pitman and Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown for engaging in the Capitol attack, which injured more than 100 and killed five.
hudsontv.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
Bucks Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Learns His Fate
The Bucks County man convicted of stabbing his own father to death will spend decades behind bars, authorities announced. Jordan Kurman, 22, of Newtown, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison for the April murder of his dad, dentist Gregory A. Kurman, said Bucks County District Attorney Kevin Weintraub in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
fox29.com
House fire in Chester claims the life of 72-year-old homeowner
CHESTER, Pa. - A 72-year-old Chester man has died in a house fire. Officials say the fire broke out late Friday afternoon, around 4 p.m., on Highland Avenue. Family confirmed the victim is 72-year-old William Perry. Fire officials say the flames spread to the first and second floors, with Perry...
Police investigate pedestrian crash behind Mount Laurel, New Jersey Walmart
One person was killed by a semi-truck, authorities said.
Comments / 4