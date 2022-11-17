Read full article on original website
Report: County’s Jobless Rate Unchanged in October
Despite gains in multiple sectors, Riverside County’s unemployment rate was unchanged last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in October, based on preliminary EDD estimates, remained the same as September — 4%. According to figures, the October rate was...
LA Unemployment Rate Inches Upward in October
Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.9% in October, up from a revised 4.7% in September, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 7.3% rate in October 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers...
Fire Spreads From Transient Area to RV Storage Lot, Nearby Pallets
Approximately 80 firefighters knocked down a third-alarm fire at an RV storage lot in Garden Grove Saturday, as well as a blaze involving some pallets about a block away, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 10:43 a.m. to a reported RV fire in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue and a...
L.A. Auto Show Begins 10-Day Run at Convention Center Friday
The Los Angeles Auto Show’s 115th anniversary edition begins a 10-day run at the L.A. Convention Center Friday, with electric vehicles at the forefront of hundreds of displays from more than 30 automakers worldwide. “With California at the epicenter of electric vehicle manufacturing and design, our show continues to...
LA County Sees Small Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of coronavirus patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has increased by four to 670, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 76 were being treated in intensive care, up from 74 the previous day. Health officials have said previously that roughly 40% of the...
High Winds Push Sun Valley Fire to Major Emergency Status
Wind-driven flames that started in vegetation adjacent to the Golden State (5) Freeway in Sun Valley spread into a metal-clad building and escalated into a major emergency with a battle on the ground and in the air. The fire was first reported at 7:39 p.m. in the 11200 block of...
LA County Returns to `Strongly Recommending’ Masks Indoors as COVID Cases Rise
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for...
LA’s Project Roomkey Program Has Housed More Than 4,800 People, Officials Say
Project Roomkey, a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic, provided permanent housing to more than 4,800 people since it began in 2020, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced Friday. The program is ramping down, with 286 people remaining in two remaining sites — the Grand Hotel...
Blaze East of Hemet Destroys Mobile Home, Displacing Five Occupants
A fire destroyed a mobile home Thursday in Valle Vista, displacing the five occupants, who were not injured. The blaze was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 44500 block of Harvey Way, near Lincoln Avenue, in the unincorporated community, which borders Hemet to the east, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
More Santa Ana Winds Heading for Southland; Fire Weather Watch Issued
Another round of gusty Santa Ana winds is expected to hit the Southland late Friday and into Saturday, again raising concerns about heightened wildfire conditions. The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch that will be in effect Saturday from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Los Angeles and Santa Monica mountains. The watch will be in effect from late Friday night to Saturday evening for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and the Malibu Coast.
Horvath Defeats Hertzberg in Board of Supervisors Race
Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the Third District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness. Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent, Sen. Bob Hertzberg, conceded. “I...
Robbery Suspects At Large After Westchester Shooting
Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 54000 block of West Centinela Avenue where the four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told City News Service.
Woman Killed in Pomona Freeway Crash
A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
One Person Killed in Head-On Crash in Blythe
A person died Saturday evening when a big rig and a sedan crashed head-on in the Blythe area. The crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 95 at Hidden Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped in a vehicle and died at the scene,...
Vehicle Occupant Extricated, Airlifted to Hospital
Authorities extricated a person who became trapped in rolled-over vehicle in Desert Center Saturday. The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of westbound Interstate 10 and Red Cloud Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim, whose identity was not immediately provided, was taken to...
Thirteen Motorists Cited During Overnight DUI Checkpoint in Pomona
Thirteen motorists were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Holt and Union avenues began at 9 p.m Friday and ended at 3 a.m., the Pomona Police Department reported. No vehicles...
Moreno Valley Shooting Leaves Two Women Dead
Two women are dead after they were shot in Moreno Valley, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to a report of a shooting at around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215 in Moreno Valley.
JCF Awards $2.5M in Grants to Los Angeles Jewish Organizations
The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles Thursday announced it has awarded $2.5 million in grants to 10 organizations focused on developing programs dealing with such issues as antisemitism, Israel and Holocaust education and mental health. “Our team conducted rigorous research, including extensive conversations with nonprofit leaders and key stakeholders,...
Man Arrested in Burbank Store Burglary; Second Suspect Sought
A man who allegedly burglarized a store early Thursday in Burbank was arrested and a second suspect was being sought. The crime was reported about 1:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Magnolia Boulevard, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. Officers went to the location on a report of...
Person Shot Near Freeway Offramp in Torrance Area
A person was shot and wounded Thursday near a freeway offramp in the Torrance area, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. near the Crenshaw Boulevard offramp from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wounded person was taken...
