mynewsla.com

Report: County’s Jobless Rate Unchanged in October

Despite gains in multiple sectors, Riverside County’s unemployment rate was unchanged last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in October, based on preliminary EDD estimates, remained the same as September — 4%. According to figures, the October rate was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Unemployment Rate Inches Upward in October

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.9% in October, up from a revised 4.7% in September, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 7.3% rate in October 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Spreads From Transient Area to RV Storage Lot, Nearby Pallets

Approximately 80 firefighters knocked down a third-alarm fire at an RV storage lot in Garden Grove Saturday, as well as a blaze involving some pallets about a block away, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 10:43 a.m. to a reported RV fire in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue and a...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

L.A. Auto Show Begins 10-Day Run at Convention Center Friday

The Los Angeles Auto Show’s 115th anniversary edition begins a 10-day run at the L.A. Convention Center Friday, with electric vehicles at the forefront of hundreds of displays from more than 30 automakers worldwide. “With California at the epicenter of electric vehicle manufacturing and design, our show continues to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Sees Small Increase in COVID Hospitalizations

The number of coronavirus patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has increased by four to 670, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 76 were being treated in intensive care, up from 74 the previous day. Health officials have said previously that roughly 40% of the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

High Winds Push Sun Valley Fire to Major Emergency Status

Wind-driven flames that started in vegetation adjacent to the Golden State (5) Freeway in Sun Valley spread into a metal-clad building and escalated into a major emergency with a battle on the ground and in the air. The fire was first reported at 7:39 p.m. in the 11200 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze East of Hemet Destroys Mobile Home, Displacing Five Occupants

A fire destroyed a mobile home Thursday in Valle Vista, displacing the five occupants, who were not injured. The blaze was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 44500 block of Harvey Way, near Lincoln Avenue, in the unincorporated community, which borders Hemet to the east, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

More Santa Ana Winds Heading for Southland; Fire Weather Watch Issued

Another round of gusty Santa Ana winds is expected to hit the Southland late Friday and into Saturday, again raising concerns about heightened wildfire conditions. The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch that will be in effect Saturday from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Los Angeles and Santa Monica mountains. The watch will be in effect from late Friday night to Saturday evening for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and the Malibu Coast.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Horvath Defeats Hertzberg in Board of Supervisors Race

Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the Third District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness. Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent, Sen. Bob Hertzberg, conceded. “I...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Robbery Suspects At Large After Westchester Shooting

Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 54000 block of West Centinela Avenue where the four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Pomona Freeway Crash

A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
mynewsla.com

One Person Killed in Head-On Crash in Blythe

A person died Saturday evening when a big rig and a sedan crashed head-on in the Blythe area. The crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 95 at Hidden Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped in a vehicle and died at the scene,...
BLYTHE, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Occupant Extricated, Airlifted to Hospital

Authorities extricated a person who became trapped in rolled-over vehicle in Desert Center Saturday. The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of westbound Interstate 10 and Red Cloud Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim, whose identity was not immediately provided, was taken to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Thirteen Motorists Cited During Overnight DUI Checkpoint in Pomona

Thirteen motorists were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. The checkpoint at Holt and Union avenues began at 9 p.m Friday and ended at 3 a.m., the Pomona Police Department reported. No vehicles...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Moreno Valley Shooting Leaves Two Women Dead

Two women are dead after they were shot in Moreno Valley, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to a report of a shooting at around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215 in Moreno Valley.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

JCF Awards $2.5M in Grants to Los Angeles Jewish Organizations

The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles Thursday announced it has awarded $2.5 million in grants to 10 organizations focused on developing programs dealing with such issues as antisemitism, Israel and Holocaust education and mental health. “Our team conducted rigorous research, including extensive conversations with nonprofit leaders and key stakeholders,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Burbank Store Burglary; Second Suspect Sought

A man who allegedly burglarized a store early Thursday in Burbank was arrested and a second suspect was being sought. The crime was reported about 1:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Magnolia Boulevard, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. Officers went to the location on a report of...
BURBANK, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Shot Near Freeway Offramp in Torrance Area

A person was shot and wounded Thursday near a freeway offramp in the Torrance area, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. near the Crenshaw Boulevard offramp from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wounded person was taken...
TORRANCE, CA

