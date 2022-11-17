Read full article on original website
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
In Another Blow to Trump, Lisa Murkowski Looks Set for Victory in Alaska
Trump's midterm loses continued piling up after Senator Lisa Murkowski took a lead against his preferred candidate Kelly Tshibaka Friday night.
Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
Pelosi's encore
House Democrats want their longtime leader and the first female speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), to break history one more time — and stay intimately involved in House operations. Why it matters: Pelosi has a store of institutional knowledge on how to govern a sometimes unruly caucus. Democrats will...
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Washington Examiner
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Trump news – live: Republicans rejoice after Trump’s account reinstated on Twitter
After the former president’s account on Twitter was reinstated, Republicans are rejoicing even as Donald Trump has snubbed the social media platform.US representative from Texas, Troy Nehls, shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.”Paul Gosar, a republican from Arizona also welcomed Mr Trump back to the platform and wrote: “He’s back.”Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.It was after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s...
Biden-district Republicans brush off impeachment talk
Republicans who defended or flipped seats in districts that President Biden won in 2020 have a message for their party leaders: focus on the economy, not impeachment. Why it matters: Some rank-and-file Republicans and leadership aides fear overly politicized investigations — including impeachment — may backfire on a party seeking to rebuild credibility among independents after an underwhelming performance in the midterms.
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid for House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, on Friday formally announced his bid to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) as the House Democratic leader. The big picture: Jeffries, a Brooklyn native and former New York state legislator, would be the first Black leader of a...
The Jan. 6 committee has a clean-up crew
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, on Thursday said he has created a four-member subcommittee to handle "outstanding issues" as the panel looks to wrap up its work before the end of the year. Why it matters: The full select committee is focused on...
These are the 5 oldest U.S. presidents to hold office
President Biden will celebrate his 80th birthday Sunday, becoming the oldest sitting U.S. president. The big picture: If Biden runs for a second term, many believe his age would be a liability. Biden would be 82 years old on Inauguration Day 2025 if he wins and 86 at the end of a second term.
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday to rival Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), a high-profile conservative firebrand and ally of former President Trump. Driving the news: AP has not called the race yet as of early Friday afternoon. But with 99% of votes counted, Boebert had 50.1% of the vote and Frisch had 49.9%.
Four key Minnesota commissioners are stepping down
Four state agency heads — including the face of the state's pandemic response — are leaving the Walz administration. Driving the news: Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that Health commissioner Jan Malcolm and Public Safety commissioner John Harrington are not seeking reappointment for his second term. Malcolm —...
Scoop: State Democratic Party chair under fire for alleged threats
The chair of Washington's Democratic Party threatened to cut campaign aid to other Democrats if they supported — or even held a meeting with — this year's nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, two local Democratic officials told Axios. What’s happening: State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-Seattle) recently told...
Walker and Warnock fight waning voter interest in Georgia's Senate runoff
No other state knows how to do a runoff like Georgia lately, but this year's overtime contest between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker is confounding many political operatives. Driving the news: With Senate control no longer at stake, a shortened, four-week timeframe without a voter registration window,...
Time running out on insulin cost caps
An effort to lower the cost of insulin for privately insured patients faces long odds in the lame duck session, Axios' Peter Sullivan reports. Why it matters: More than 1 million Americans have to ration insulin because of the cost, according to an October study in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
The battle over Hunter Biden's bank records
Top oversight Republicans said Thursday they want bank records detailing suspicious transfers of funds from Hunter Biden's business dealings. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said at a news conference that Republicans on the committee are aware of approximately 150 “suspicious activity reports” by banks — forwarded to the Treasury Department — that involve a member of the Biden family, but they have been able to review details of only two.
AG Merrick Garland names special counsel in Trump criminal probes
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he is appointing veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as a special counsel to oversee the federal criminal investigations into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The appointment of a special counsel is...
