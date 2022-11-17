ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KGW

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake off Oregon coast Friday morning; no damage

COOS BAY, Ore. — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck at about 7:42 a.m. Friday morning off the Oregon coast, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 120 miles west of Coos Bay, at a depth of about 7 miles. There was no tsunami threat from the quake, according to the National Weather Service, and no warnings, watches or advisories were issued.
KGW

Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Saturday she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam. “We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” she said Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
KGW

Number of Oregonians trying to buy a gun is soaring, report says

PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren Lacasse has strong feelings about Oregon ballot Measure 114, the new, tighter gun law slated to take effect in December. “Anytime you threaten people's rights you're going to have a problem,” said Lacasse, who owns The Gun Room Inc. in Southeast Portland. “I can't believe that people are so stupid that they would give away their Second Amendment rights.”
KGW

'There isn't one solution': How government, business and community groups work together to overcome the digital divide

PORTLAND, Ore. — During the early days of the pandemic, reliable and fast internet connectivity became a lifeline for nearly everyone in some fashion; whether it was online school, working from home, ordering groceries or telehealth doctors appointments. It also meant that people who don't have that connection for one reason or another had an extra burden during an already difficult time.
