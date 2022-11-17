Read full article on original website
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake off Oregon coast Friday morning; no damage
COOS BAY, Ore. — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck at about 7:42 a.m. Friday morning off the Oregon coast, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 120 miles west of Coos Bay, at a depth of about 7 miles. There was no tsunami threat from the quake, according to the National Weather Service, and no warnings, watches or advisories were issued.
Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Saturday she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam. “We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” she said Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
Number of Oregonians trying to buy a gun is soaring, report says
PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren Lacasse has strong feelings about Oregon ballot Measure 114, the new, tighter gun law slated to take effect in December. “Anytime you threaten people's rights you're going to have a problem,” said Lacasse, who owns The Gun Room Inc. in Southeast Portland. “I can't believe that people are so stupid that they would give away their Second Amendment rights.”
OHSU welcomes first out-of-state OB-GYN resident to receive abortion care training
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion, health care providers have seen a vast change, even in states like Oregon. "We are seeing patients that are utterly desperate and overwhelmed. We are seeing people that...
'There isn't one solution': How government, business and community groups work together to overcome the digital divide
PORTLAND, Ore. — During the early days of the pandemic, reliable and fast internet connectivity became a lifeline for nearly everyone in some fashion; whether it was online school, working from home, ordering groceries or telehealth doctors appointments. It also meant that people who don't have that connection for one reason or another had an extra burden during an already difficult time.
Oregon Firearms Federation files federal lawsuit over Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — Opponents of Measure 114 filed a federal lawsuit, the first challenge of its kind in Oregon. It urges a judge to block the recently passed gun law, just three weeks before it's set to go into effect. On Friday the Oregon Firearms Federation, the Sherman County...
How did WA-03 flip blue, and why are political analysts pointing to this race as a sign of things to come?
VANCOUVER, Wash. — On Election Night, candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez said the preliminary vote totals in Washington's 3rd Congressional District "exceeded her expectations." Since then, Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat, has managed to hold onto her lead over Republican Joe Kent, albeit by a steadily decreasing margin. Gluesenkamp Perez leads...
