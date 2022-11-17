ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Yardbarker

Sabres claim Tyson Jost off waivers from Wild

The Buffalo Sabres have claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers from the Minnesota Wild, according to multiple reports. Jost, 24, registered zero goals and three assists in 12 games with the Wild to begin the 2022-23 regular season. He’s in the final year of his existing contract (that carries a $2 million cap hit) and is eligible to become a restricted free agent next July.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm

The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

The Bills Share Some Must-See Blizzard Photos

If the Bills and the Browns were to play under these conditions in Buffalo (some forecasts are calling for six total feet of snow), there would be several Bills offensive players that would not be able to see over the snowdrifts. Two players of note are Buffalo’s two running backs,...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Look: Buffalo's Highmark Stadium is completely blanketed in snow

We knew Buffalo was going to get hammered with a massive snowstorm this weekend, and the pictures are unbelievable. The Bills posted a handful of pictures from Highmark Stadium to their Twitter account on Friday afternoon, showing a completely blanketed stadium that is buried under several feet of snow. That...
BUFFALO, NY

