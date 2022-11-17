ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

TRAVEL ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for snow this evening – Kris

We are tracking snow moving through the Inland Northwest. The snow is sticking to the roads and causing headaches for early Thanksgiving travel. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the region. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will be a much better day to travel by road, however, if you...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

TRAVEL ALERT: Rain and snow through tonight – Mark

A quick hit of winter weather impacting your roads and travel plans more today than Wednesday. There will be clouds and cold this morning, with increased clouds and showers this afternoon. Rain and snow is expected until tonight. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. Rain and snow will move in...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Chilly Monday before some rain and snow – Matt

A fast-moving system will complicate Thanksgiving travel Monday night through early Wednesday morning. Wintry weather will start late Monday in the Cascades and will peak Tuesday night in the Inland Northwest with rain, wintry mix, or snow depending on how far north you are. Northern Valleys could see an inch...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

A weak system is on the move, bringing unsettled weather to Spokane

Heading into the work week, we chance of some winter weather before a warm-up on Thanksgiving Day. chilly temperatures, Sunday only reaching about 29 degrees in Spokane! Sunday night is expected to dip toward 17 degrees. Air quality continues to be a concern across the state, with winter inversion on...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt

Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny cold days and clear, very cold nights – Mark

The skies will be clear throughout the day and night, but temperatures will stay very cold. Wear layers and stay warm as you go out for your walks with or without the dog. Early morning temperatures will be potentially in the single digits with slight warming throughout the day and very cold overnight lows. It’ll be dry and very cold statewide.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews fix water main break at Francis and Crestline

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Spokane responded to a water main break at Francis Avenue and Crestline Street. The City said the northbound and southbound lanes of Crestline were closed, with detours in place. The eastbound lanes of Francis were closed and the westbound lanes were restricted and possibly detoured. The Water Department was working into the...
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?

Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
WASHINGTON STATE
rtands.com

BNSF’s New Sandpoint Bridge Opens for Business

Fifty years after Burlington Northern consolidated the traffic of two predecessor routes onto a single line featuring a nearly mile-long bridge near Sandpoint, Idaho, successor BNSF has opened its long-anticipated second bridge. The first train to officially cross the new structure was an empty coal train at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Miller’s Country Store reopens as planned

SANDPOINT — You’d never know walking into Miller’s Country Store on Monday that just a few days prior there was a vehicle inside the Sandpoint business. While things did not go as planned on Friday morning, they did on Monday morning. The store reopened on schedule Monday...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Ross Shingle Mill forced to shut down

The dreams of the Cultus Club members are being realized. The long talk of a clubhouse is now in the making. A solid footing for the foundation has been placed, forms erected, and the foundation is being poured. The cornerstone will be placed in a few days. 90 Years Ago...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
MIX 106

Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three dead in crash on US 95 near Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Three people died in a car crash near Coeur d’Alene Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a Subaru Legacy and Ford F550 were involved in a head-on collision on US 95 near milepost 423 at around 5:30 p.m. ISP says the Ford left the northbound lanes and entered the southbound lanes, hitting the Subaru. The driver...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane

Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
SPOKANE, WA

