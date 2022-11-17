Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
Slick Wednesday morning commute! The snow ends but the slick roads remain – Kris
We are tracking snow-covered and icy roads for the morning commute and Wednesday Thanksgiving travel. The snow is tapering off, but a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for parts of the region. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will be a much better day to travel by road, however, if you...
KXLY
TRAVEL ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for snow this evening – Kris
We are tracking snow moving through the Inland Northwest. The snow is sticking to the roads and causing headaches for early Thanksgiving travel. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the region. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will be a much better day to travel by road, however, if you...
KXLY
TRAVEL ALERT: Rain and snow through tonight – Mark
A quick hit of winter weather impacting your roads and travel plans more today than Wednesday. There will be clouds and cold this morning, with increased clouds and showers this afternoon. Rain and snow is expected until tonight. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. Rain and snow will move in...
KXLY
TRAVEL ALERT: For those heading out today, Wednesday will be better – Mark
We’ll have a quick but impactful winter clipper with 1-3 inches of snow, and travel issues in the higher elevations. There will be mix of rain and snow in the afternoon, with more snow in the higher elevations. It should move out by midnight, and we’ll have some patchy freezing fog Wednesday.
KXLY
Chilly Monday before some rain and snow – Matt
A fast-moving system will complicate Thanksgiving travel Monday night through early Wednesday morning. Wintry weather will start late Monday in the Cascades and will peak Tuesday night in the Inland Northwest with rain, wintry mix, or snow depending on how far north you are. Northern Valleys could see an inch...
KHQ Right Now
A weak system is on the move, bringing unsettled weather to Spokane
Heading into the work week, we chance of some winter weather before a warm-up on Thanksgiving Day. chilly temperatures, Sunday only reaching about 29 degrees in Spokane! Sunday night is expected to dip toward 17 degrees. Air quality continues to be a concern across the state, with winter inversion on...
KXLY
Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt
Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
KXLY
Sunny cold days and clear, very cold nights – Mark
The skies will be clear throughout the day and night, but temperatures will stay very cold. Wear layers and stay warm as you go out for your walks with or without the dog. Early morning temperatures will be potentially in the single digits with slight warming throughout the day and very cold overnight lows. It’ll be dry and very cold statewide.
Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
Crews fix water main break at Francis and Crestline
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Spokane responded to a water main break at Francis Avenue and Crestline Street. The City said the northbound and southbound lanes of Crestline were closed, with detours in place. The eastbound lanes of Francis were closed and the westbound lanes were restricted and possibly detoured. The Water Department was working into the...
Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?
Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
rtands.com
BNSF’s New Sandpoint Bridge Opens for Business
Fifty years after Burlington Northern consolidated the traffic of two predecessor routes onto a single line featuring a nearly mile-long bridge near Sandpoint, Idaho, successor BNSF has opened its long-anticipated second bridge. The first train to officially cross the new structure was an empty coal train at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022.
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Spokane?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
List your "swear to never return again" places in Spokane?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Miller’s Country Store reopens as planned
SANDPOINT — You’d never know walking into Miller’s Country Store on Monday that just a few days prior there was a vehicle inside the Sandpoint business. While things did not go as planned on Friday morning, they did on Monday morning. The store reopened on schedule Monday...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Ross Shingle Mill forced to shut down
The dreams of the Cultus Club members are being realized. The long talk of a clubhouse is now in the making. A solid footing for the foundation has been placed, forms erected, and the foundation is being poured. The cornerstone will be placed in a few days. 90 Years Ago...
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
WSP reports three-car collision blocking right lane of eastbound I-90 at Altamont St.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Police (WSP) District 4 has tweeted out that a three-car collision is currently blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90 at Altamont Street. At this time, no injuries have been reported from the crash. WSP is saying drivers should expect delays. This is a...
Three dead in crash on US 95 near Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Three people died in a car crash near Coeur d’Alene Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a Subaru Legacy and Ford F550 were involved in a head-on collision on US 95 near milepost 423 at around 5:30 p.m. ISP says the Ford left the northbound lanes and entered the southbound lanes, hitting the Subaru. The driver...
KHQ Right Now
FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane
Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
Comments / 0