Punta Gorda, FL

Phony missing children posts being used to steal your personal information

By Samantha Serbin
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Criminals are finding a new way to access your personal information. This time they’re tearing at your heartstrings by posting limited information about a missing child.

Someone posted photos on Facebook saying their son had gone to school and not returned home.

Law enforcement leaders report there’s a few factors in the post itself that should lead you to think twice. First, the size of the child. Second, the mother doesn’t include what school the kid attends or his age. Lastly, the profile that made the post was only created an hour beforehand.

“That child’s not missing, it’s just a made up post to get attention on the internet, to go viral,” Claudette Smith said, public information officer for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith confirms Tyler Griffin is not a missing child in Punta Gorda. She says the misspelling of the city was the first clue that something wasn’t right. She also checked their internal database to see if detectives were on the case. They weren’t.

“Why would they put up a fake post like that unless they’re… I don’t know… I would have no idea why they’re doing that,” grandfather Roger Harris asked.

“It seemed like a post that was just made to seek attention more than look for a kid,” Alex Ocampos, father of three, added.

Smith said this is just the latest creative tactic to steal your information.

“Our people think there’s a child missing, and they want to help,” she said.

Criminals who make fraudulent posts like these retroactively will add malware to the post you shared meaning they can access your computer, phone or device.

“That’s how you’re getting hacked, they’re gaining access to all your accounts, your personal information,” she said.

The thing to take away from all of this is to take the time to really read and think about something before sharing it on social media. Truly missing kids will be posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

