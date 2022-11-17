ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Cleveland.com

Ohio State football honors Virginia shooting victims with helmet sticker at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football is paying tribute to the victims of a shooting at Virginia earlier this week that left three Cavaliers football players dead. The Buckeyes will wear a helmet sticker with a blue state of Virginia adorned with a red heart. An Ohio State spokesman said Maryland was planning to wear the sticker and the Buckeyes adopted it as well.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

Look: Teammates Get In Fight On The Sideline

Things are getting chippy on the Arizona sideline this Saturday afternoon. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were visibly upset with each other during the third quarter. De Laura actually shoved Singer after they exchanged words. This obviously isn't a good look for either side involved....
TUCSON, AZ
Yardbarker

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt issues subtle warning ahead of South Carolina game

Jalin Hyatt issued a subtle warning to South Carolina ahead of Tennessee’s game against the Gamecocks on Saturday. Hyatt played at Dutch Fork High School, which is just outside of Columbia, where the University of South Carolina is located. Despite having Hyatt in their backyard, so to speak, South Carolina did not offer the receiver a scholarship. Instead, the four-star recruit chose Tennessee. He is having a breakout season this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Columbus Dispatch

Traditional powers to pace Central Ohio high school girls basketball

Even with a reconfigured roster, the annual conversation in central Ohio girls basketball wouldn’t be complete without Reynoldsburg. The Raiders featured two of the state’s top players last winter in 2022 graduates Imarianah Russell, a West Virginia freshman who was runner-up for Ms. Basketball, and Mya Perry, who is at Ohio State, and produced the program’s first Division I state championship while going 26-2.
OHIO STATE

