NOLA.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NOLA.com
With jazz, incense, hands on her head, Louisiana Episcopalians ordain a woman bishop
Within the ornate confines of the historic Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans, The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth made history herself Saturday by being ordained and consecrated as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana. In an elaborate ceremony attended by about 750 people, Duckworth formally accepted the crosier...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs enter round two in the New Orleans area, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the metro area here. If you're having a hard...
NOLA.com
One high school football quarterfinal will stand above the rest; see all New Orleans area pairings here
There are few schools more accustomed to making deep playoff runs into December than Edna Karr and Catholic-Baton Rouge. This week, one of those schools will have its football season end before the calendar turns to the final month of the year. This is one of the many twists that will occur in the state quarterfinal games set to be played this week.
NOLA.com
Breeze Airways started flying 10 routes from New Orleans, now has 13, is adding three more
Breeze Airways, which began flying out of New Orleans in July 2021 to 10 destinations, is now up to 13 with three more coming in the new year. The airline counts New Orleans as one of its first four hub cities, in its effort to link smaller U.S. vacation destinations.
NOLA.com
It was cold on Friday night and so is revenge for Brother Martin in the playoffs
Revenge apparently is a dish best served cold. Playing in chilly temperatures in the 50s, Brother Martin exacted a pound of flesh from its Catholic League rivals from St. Augustine on Friday night with a 27-24 upset in a Division I select regional round game played at Tad Gormley Stadium.
NOLA.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
NOLA.com
Prep football: Four downs, 3 players to watch and 3 games we’re following Friday
1. AFTER THE BYE: This is the second week of the high school football playoffs. Schools that had a bye into the second round of games will be playing for the first time. Warren Easton (Division I select) and Newman (Division III select) had the top seeds among New Orleans area schools.
NOLA.com
Catch Alicia Renee at the Dew Drop on Dec. 3
This season's musical series at the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall will conclude 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 when Alicia "Blue Eyes" Renee brings her big personality, versatile musicality and her band to the Dew Drop stage. Renee can sing it all, from classical and opera, to jazz and the blues, soul, pop and R&B, and she is expected to close out the hall's fall season on a high, memorable note.
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 18-20
"Jingle, jangle, jingle, here comes..." the holiday season in the metro region! The calendar is filling up with festivals and festivities as New Orleanians start planning for the "most wonderful time of the year." Friday is the chance to get a first look at Celebration in the Oaks 2022 at...
NOLA.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: MaMou opens in French Quarter with wine, modern cuisine, art nouveau style
The contours are sinuous and sumptuous, precise while also seeming whimsical. And that’s just the beet salad. The setting where it’s served is all that and then some. This is MaMou, a new French restaurant in the French Quarter that makes a seductive first impression. It officially opens Friday, Nov. 18, in the former home of Meauxbar on North Rampart Street.
NOLA.com
Melba’s brings 24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop deck to Mid-City with second location
As the hour grows later, it’s harder to find a meal around New Orleans. If you’re after a restaurant meal in the true wee hours, the task is even taller. The loss of low-key but valued 24-hour spots like St. Charles Tavern and the Trolley Stop Café through the pandemic cut deep into the old-school ranks.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
NOLA.com
'Enough is enough': New Orleans residents fed up with long-stalled development projects
In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a decaying hulk of brick and metal, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson, who fell 50 feet while exploring the building. Earlier in the summer, the abandoned Navy base at the...
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Mounes Division / Elmwood Industrial Park subdivision, lot 16B1, square B: Santangelo Investments LLC to JNO Enterprises LLC, $1,200,000. Mounes Elmwood Industrial Park subdivision, lot 7A,...
NOLA.com
'For Christian:' Death of classmate, ex-teammate fuels Pope John Paul II swim teams
Pope John Paul II swim coach Rick Kelly had a simple message when the Jaguars left Slidell to travel to the LHSAA state swim meet last week. "When we left school, I had a little meeting with all of the swimmers and showed them the banner that we had made to honor Christian Tullis," Kelly said. "I told them that we had a single, laser focus on what we wanted to do — bring two trophies home for Christian. And they did everything they could to make that happen. I couldn't be more proud. It was amazing."
NOLA.com
Holiday events in St. Tammany Parish
ELF: Bring the family to enjoy "Elf the Musical," a modern-day holiday classic being performed for four nights, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8-10, at the Cutting Edge Theatre. Shows at 7 p.m. Embrace your inner elves along with Buddy the orphan, who climbs into Santa's bag and is transported to the North Pole, where he is mistakenly raised as a giant elf who has no skills for toy-making. Whatever is Buddy to do?
