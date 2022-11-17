ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

One high school football quarterfinal will stand above the rest; see all New Orleans area pairings here

There are few schools more accustomed to making deep playoff runs into December than Edna Karr and Catholic-Baton Rouge. This week, one of those schools will have its football season end before the calendar turns to the final month of the year. This is one of the many twists that will occur in the state quarterfinal games set to be played this week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Catch Alicia Renee at the Dew Drop on Dec. 3

This season's musical series at the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall will conclude 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 when Alicia "Blue Eyes" Renee brings her big personality, versatile musicality and her band to the Dew Drop stage. Renee can sing it all, from classical and opera, to jazz and the blues, soul, pop and R&B, and she is expected to close out the hall's fall season on a high, memorable note.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast

South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

Ian McNulty: MaMou opens in French Quarter with wine, modern cuisine, art nouveau style

The contours are sinuous and sumptuous, precise while also seeming whimsical. And that’s just the beet salad. The setting where it’s served is all that and then some. This is MaMou, a new French restaurant in the French Quarter that makes a seductive first impression. It officially opens Friday, Nov. 18, in the former home of Meauxbar on North Rampart Street.
MAMOU, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner

A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'For Christian:' Death of classmate, ex-teammate fuels Pope John Paul II swim teams

Pope John Paul II swim coach Rick Kelly had a simple message when the Jaguars left Slidell to travel to the LHSAA state swim meet last week. "When we left school, I had a little meeting with all of the swimmers and showed them the banner that we had made to honor Christian Tullis," Kelly said. "I told them that we had a single, laser focus on what we wanted to do — bring two trophies home for Christian. And they did everything they could to make that happen. I couldn't be more proud. It was amazing."
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Holiday events in St. Tammany Parish

ELF: Bring the family to enjoy "Elf the Musical," a modern-day holiday classic being performed for four nights, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8-10, at the Cutting Edge Theatre. Shows at 7 p.m. Embrace your inner elves along with Buddy the orphan, who climbs into Santa's bag and is transported to the North Pole, where he is mistakenly raised as a giant elf who has no skills for toy-making. Whatever is Buddy to do?
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

