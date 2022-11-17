Colbert County woman killed after hitting utility pole
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman was injured and later died after a single-vehicle crash in Colbert County last week.
According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Destiny Greenwood was injured when her 2014 Nissan Sentra left the road, struck a ditch, and then a utility pole. Officials claim Greenwood was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.Local shelter participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ initiative
The crash happened on County Line Road around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, November 10.
Authorities say Greenwood was taken to the Huntsville Hospital for treatment. She passed away as a result of those injuries on Monday, November 14.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 1