wtvy.com
Heard Elementary Principal nominated for Distinguished Principal award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Heard Elementary Principal Tamika Fleming was announced as one of nine nominees for 2023′s Alabama NAESP National Distinguished Principal award. Fleming, who has served in education for 26 years, 23 of those with Dothan City Schools, was recognized at the Alabama Association of Elementary Schools Administrators (AAESA) annual conference earlier this week as the District IX nominee. She will now go through a judging committee review during the winter, where three finalists will be selected to host a site visit of judges.
WSFA
Medical Advocacy & Outreach faces bankruptcy, turns assets over to fellow nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO) is facing severe financial hardship, forcing them to turn over their assets to another non-profit healthcare company. Formerly known as Montgomery AIDS Outreach, MAO has a long history of providing quality health and wellness services to those living with HIV, AIDS,...
wtvy.com
Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama hospitals are stressed with both financial and workforce issues, and they have been for years. The pandemic is not the cause of these issues, but it magnified for severity of the struggle’s healthcare workers face each day in the state, according to Dr. Don Williamson.
Troy Messenger
Third graders learn about life on the farm
The 2022 Pike County Farm-City Committee’s annual Farm Day for all third graders in schools in Troy and Pike County was, once again, a great success. At Cattleman Park on Tuesday, more than 350 students had the opportunity to learn more about daily life on the farm. The third-graders visited the soil trailer and learned which animals and critters that are native to Pike County live underground. They had opportunities to have an up-close look, and even touch, a horse, a cow, a duck and to feel a fluff of cotton that had just been ginned. They learned about a tractor that was ready to work the field. The third-graders also learned how easily unmarked household products that are harmful can be mistaken for something “tasty and good.”
WSFA
Nonprofit hosts sleep out in Montgomery for homelessness awareness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nov. 12 through Nov. 20 is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is trying to bring awareness to the issue by having people spend the night outside their homes in their cars, in tents and on the ground. Food and home...
wtvy.com
Rehobeth student increase drives big change for next school year
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth’s population is growing. More families means more students in the classrooms. The increase in students has led Houston County Schools to make a big change. Starting next school year, which grade levels will be at Rehobeth schools will look a bit different. At...
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army of Montgomery receives large donation from Montgomery Head Start
The Salvation Army of Montgomery received a huge donation thanks to a local organization. The Montgomery Community Action Head Start presented the Salvation Army with over 29,000 pounds of canned goods. The non-perishable items were collected during a can food drive in October. Parents of students 2-5 years old collected...
Troy Messenger
Farm City Banquet honors Farm-City relationship
The Farm City Committee of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Farm City Banquet Friday night at Cattleman Park. Traci Shaver, committee chair, welcomed everyone and expressed appreciation for those who are contributing and supporting members of the Pike County farming community. The Farm-City Week theme is...
alabamanews.net
Five Employees Sue Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Alleging Discrimination
Five employees of Montgomery’s Hyundai assembly plant have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. Frederick Coleman, Edward Daniels, Jason Ingram, Stacy Trimble and Jimmy Williams, all Black males, are represented by attorneys Artur Davis and Ivey Best. Their lawsuit says that despite making up 85% of the...
Troy Messenger
Pike County Board of Education to appoint new member
Due to the withdrawal of the winning candidate for the Pike County Board of Education District 4 race, the Pike County Board of Education will now be tasked with appointing the District 4 representative. Tony May withdrew from the race before the general election but it was too late to...
dothanpd.org
Morgan Ashley McGill
It is the mission of the Dothan Police Department to preserve the peace and public order while enhancing quality of life in cooperation with all who share in the common interest of this wonderful city. CALEA Accreditation. The Dothan Police Department is an accredited agency by the Commission on Accreditation...
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
wdhn.com
Ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Opp
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—With the snip of the scissors, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke officially opened the new bridge. along U.S. Highway 331. A major north-south route to panhandle beaches. The new nine-million dollar bridge replaces the 1940 era structure which the Alabama DOT. considered one of the most dangerous bridges...
Troy Messenger
Togetherness and hope for future
The Lamar P. Higgins Ballroom at Troy University was packed Wednesday night for the 2022 Troy University ISCO Festival. And, to say everyone had a ball would be an understatement. “We had missed two ISCO Festivals because of COVID-19 and it was remarkable how the students pulled together to put...
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
wdhn.com
Local church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the...
wtvy.com
Coffee Corner rises from the ashes into new operation
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Just 5 weeks ago, a fire in downtown Enterprise engulfed Coffee Corner in flames. But, they’re making a comeback serving the same coffee, but on a different corner. Owner Jennie Chancey said, “Two days after the building burned down I got a call from someone...
955wtvy.com
Solar Power Coming to Henry County
Henry County will be getting a million-dollar solar farm that will benefit much of The Wiregrass. Chicago based Hecate Energy will build an 80-megawatt solar facility on a thousand acres northwest of Headland. Once complete that facility will generate enough electricity to power 13,000 homes.
wtvy.com
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of Dothan’s largest churches could be shut down and its members evicted, according to a lawsuit. Harvest Church filed that suit against United Methodist Church leadership on November 10 in fear the denomination will take over its Fortner Street campus. Though it seldom affiliates...
wdhn.com
City food scandal: Dothan restaurateur demands millions from city
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant in Dothan is requesting $25 million from the city that she claims committed fraud, cheated, and intimidated her. She (Dorsey) hereby demands $25,000,000 that represents her damages from the USDA After School Food Program for at-risk youth,...
