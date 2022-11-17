ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

'Let Them All Go Now': Trump Calls For Release Of Everyone Arrested In Jan. 6 Riot

Former President Donald Trump has called for releasing everyone arrested for the Jan. 6 insurrection last year at the Capitol. That would presumably include people like defendant Albuquerque Cosper Head, sentenced last month to 7 1/2 years in prison for assaulting then-Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and dragging him into the mob, where he was viciously beaten, threatened with his weapon and attacked with a stun gun.
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
The Independent

Supreme Court rejects Arizona GOP chair’s attempt to block phone records from Jan 6 committee

The US Supreme Court has given the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol the green light to access phone records from an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.In a 7-2 decision on 14 November, the court rejected Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s attempt to block the committee from obtaining her records.The dissenting justices are Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who was the lone dissenting vote earlier this year rejecting the former president’s bid to withhold documents from the committee.His wife Virginia...
The Hill

Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived. The panel, like all other select committees established...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Business Insider

A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
CBS News

