Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general
Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon a ‘modern day George Washington’ at Arizona rally. Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.
'Let Them All Go Now': Trump Calls For Release Of Everyone Arrested In Jan. 6 Riot
Former President Donald Trump has called for releasing everyone arrested for the Jan. 6 insurrection last year at the Capitol. That would presumably include people like defendant Albuquerque Cosper Head, sentenced last month to 7 1/2 years in prison for assaulting then-Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and dragging him into the mob, where he was viciously beaten, threatened with his weapon and attacked with a stun gun.
Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week
The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
This Republican senator just dropped a truth bomb on his party
Republican Pat Toomey is retiring from his Pennsylvania Senate seat at the end of the term. But before he goes, he is speaking some hard truths to his party.
Obama says ‘we’d have a very different Supreme Court’ if Democrats had kept the Senate in 2014
Former President Obama on Saturday said that the makeup of the Supreme Court would be very different if Democrats had held onto the Senate in the 2014 midterms, laying out the importance of this midterm cycle, particularly on the future of reproductive rights. “If we had kept the Senate in...
Supreme Court rejects Arizona GOP chair’s attempt to block phone records from Jan 6 committee
The US Supreme Court has given the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol the green light to access phone records from an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.In a 7-2 decision on 14 November, the court rejected Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s attempt to block the committee from obtaining her records.The dissenting justices are Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who was the lone dissenting vote earlier this year rejecting the former president’s bid to withhold documents from the committee.His wife Virginia...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a GOP-led House will investigate companies that stopped donating to Republicans after the Capitol riot
"Because the way corporations have conducted themselves, I've always called it corporate communism," Greene said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.
Hillary Clinton says Republicans have plan to 'steal 2024 presidential election'
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton claimed Republicans are out to steal the 2024 presidential election in a video posted to Twitter.
Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived. The panel, like all other select committees established...
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Liz Cheney schools Marjorie Taylor Greene on Russia: ‘You stand with Putin against freedom and America’
Rep Liz Cheney hit out at fellow Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia lawmaker made remarks at a rally that her Wyoming colleague described as “exactly what Putin wants”. On Thursday night, Ms Greene was joined by former president Donald Trump where the pair of MAGA...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial
A government witness recorded a meeting with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes after January 6. Jason Alpers said Rhodes typed a message for Trump warning his children would "die in prison." Alpers denied that he was working on behalf of law enforcement during the January 10 meeting. Just days after...
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Fallon Says Indicting Trump After Midterms Is Like ‘Political Version of Waiting to Break Up’ Until After Holidays (Video)
Republicans are gearing up to deal with an indictment of twice impeached former president Donald Trump after election day, according to new reports. And to Jimmy Fallon, waiting until then feels a bit like strategically planning a messy breakup. During his “Tonight Show” monologue on Tuesday, Fallon cited a report...
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
BET
Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.
Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
Matt Gaetz blames bad weather as he drops out of Trump’s expected 2024 event – despite 80% of flights still on
DeSantis tells critcs to 'check out the scoreboard' after midterm success. Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz will skip Donald Trump’s announcement of his 2024 presidential run, scheduled for later on Tuesday, despite being invited. Mr Gaetz told the Associated Press on Tuesday that he will be there “in spirit” for...
Far-Right Republican Who Called For 'More Gallows' Wonders If GOP Had A Messaging Problem
In light of Kari Lake's loss, an Arizona state senator appears to have had an epiphany about Republicans' "echo chamber."
