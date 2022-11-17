ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray County, OK

KXII.com

One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
MILL CREEK, OK
News On 6

Westbound H.E. Bailey Turnpike Lanes Reopened In McClain County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a head-on collision that happened at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike south of Tuttle. The westbound lanes of the turnpike were closed as a result of the crash, which involved at least two vehicles. According to OHP,...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Elmore City woman killed in crash in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left a woman dead near Elmore City. Officials say 77-year-old Jessie Taylor of Elmore City was driving southbound on Highway-74 when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit a fence. Taylor was pronounced dead at...
ELMORE CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Antelope Springs no longer flowing due to prolonged drought

SULPHUR, Okla. (KOKH) — Antelope Springs is no longer flowing due to a prolonged drought, park officials announced Friday. “Due to the ongoing drought, the aquifer that feeds Antelope Springs hasn’t been getting enough water to stay fully charged” says Superintendent Bill Wright. “When the aquifer level drops low enough, Antelope Springs is the first to go dry. Based on past patterns, we expect to see Buffalo Springs continue to slow and dry up as well if the drought continues.”
SULPHUR, OK
KTEN.com

Garage fire spreads to Ardmore home; both totaled

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Ardmore firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Burch Street NW. Ardmore Fire Department spokesperson Jason Woydzaik said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to the residence. Both the garage and house are total losses. Woydzaik...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Marshall County convenience store closes after multiple violations

KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Her's an update about the recent shutdown of the Willis One Stop in Marshall County. According to Andrew Koester, an attorney for the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission, the Kingston convenience store had committed 66 violations related to buying alcohol from a business other than a wholesaler.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK
KXII.com

Hunter in Marshall County shoots self in leg with crossbow

MARSAHLL CO., Okla. (KXII) -A hunter in Marshall County was found trespassing after he called 911. The hunter called 911 after shooting himself in the leg with a crossbow in Madill off of Smiley Road and Whiskey Creek. Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
ARDMORE, OK

