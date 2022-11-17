Read full article on original website
KXII.com
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
News On 6
Westbound H.E. Bailey Turnpike Lanes Reopened In McClain County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a head-on collision that happened at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike south of Tuttle. The westbound lanes of the turnpike were closed as a result of the crash, which involved at least two vehicles. According to OHP,...
One killed, 2 injured in Johnston County crash
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash in Johnston County.
okcfox.com
Elmore City woman killed in crash in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left a woman dead near Elmore City. Officials say 77-year-old Jessie Taylor of Elmore City was driving southbound on Highway-74 when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit a fence. Taylor was pronounced dead at...
okcfox.com
Antelope Springs no longer flowing due to prolonged drought
SULPHUR, Okla. (KOKH) — Antelope Springs is no longer flowing due to a prolonged drought, park officials announced Friday. “Due to the ongoing drought, the aquifer that feeds Antelope Springs hasn’t been getting enough water to stay fully charged” says Superintendent Bill Wright. “When the aquifer level drops low enough, Antelope Springs is the first to go dry. Based on past patterns, we expect to see Buffalo Springs continue to slow and dry up as well if the drought continues.”
KTEN.com
Garage fire spreads to Ardmore home; both totaled
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Ardmore firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Burch Street NW. Ardmore Fire Department spokesperson Jason Woydzaik said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to the residence. Both the garage and house are total losses. Woydzaik...
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Marshall County convenience store closes after multiple violations
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Her's an update about the recent shutdown of the Willis One Stop in Marshall County. According to Andrew Koester, an attorney for the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission, the Kingston convenience store had committed 66 violations related to buying alcohol from a business other than a wholesaler.
okcfox.com
Driver arrested after Pottawatomie County deputies find meth during traffic stop
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office were performing a routine traffic stop and found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On Nov. 11, deputies performed a traffic stop on Michael Medlock. Deputies learned Medlock did not have a valid license...
KTUL
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
okcfox.com
Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
KTEN.com
Marshall County crossbow victim investigated for hunting violations
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man who shot himself in the leg with a crossbow is now under investigation for hunting violations. Marshall County deputies were dispatched to Whiskey Creek Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call for help from the wounded hunter. Game warden Trey...
OHP: 17-year-old in critical condition after crash
A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a crash in Cleveland County.
Police: Body of man found in Norman ditch
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine what caused a man's death after his body was found in Norman.
KXII.com
Hunter in Marshall County shoots self in leg with crossbow
MARSAHLL CO., Okla. (KXII) -A hunter in Marshall County was found trespassing after he called 911. The hunter called 911 after shooting himself in the leg with a crossbow in Madill off of Smiley Road and Whiskey Creek. Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing,...
KXII.com
Outstanding electrical bill at Texoma apartments may have been six figures, source says
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The lights are finally back at East Coast Apartments, but tenants said it doesn’t cease their worries or questions about what happened. “I don’t know who had the lights turned on or how it was turned on, but I’m thankful we got the lights and heat in here now,” said Ronnie Hall, a resident.
KOCO
'It's haunting': Questions remain unanswered 17 years after Colton Clark's disappearance
OKLAHOMA CITY — The last time the public saw Rex and Rebecca Clark, they had just been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for torturing and killing their 9-year-old nephew, Colton Clark. That was five years ago. Despite their convictions, what they did with Colton's body remains...
KTEN.com
Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
KOCO
Head-on collision kills 22-year-old woman in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision early Friday morning in rural Pottawatomie County. The small community of Konawa is mourning the death of Shelby Gentry, who was a recent graduate of Oklahoma State University. The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old...
“I can smell it right now! That’s a lot of pot!” Traffic stop leads to huge pot bust for Seminole Police Dept.
Two men have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the biggest marijuana bust in Seminole Police Department’s history.
Comments / 0