Bethany, OK

KOCO

New report highlights upgrades to Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new report released Friday highlighted future upgrades planned for the Oklahoma County Detention Center. An annual report from the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council said upcoming improvements to the jail will keep inmates safe. The jail has had a history of complaints, including a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Moore tenants left with no heat and hope

One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
MOORE, OK
blackchronicle.com

Scobey Fails to Get Williams Fired

Newly-named jail trustee Rev. Derrick Scobey failed in his attempt to fire the jail administrator after an hour-long executive session of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. Trustee Scobey had been named to the trust just a few weeks ago. The trust took no action on the Scobey proposal to fire...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Deaths of construction workers at Edmond job site ruled accidental

Reports from the office of the chief medical examiner are shedding more light on two on-the-job deaths earlier this year. Alejandro Cabrera, 29, and Emilio Alonzo, 28, were both killed at the site of the Coffee Creek sewer interceptor project in June. According to the medical examiner, both men died...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit leading change through compassion, hope

City Center is an Oklahoma City nonprofit working to connect families in need to resources that can help. The organization is leading change through compassion and hope. City Center's founder, Jed Chappell, joined KOCO 5 to tell us more about the organization's mission. Open the video player above to learn more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspect after shooting in Oklahoma City, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Oklahoma City, police said. On Saturday, police responded to a scene near 112th Street and Greystone Avenue where there were reports of a shooting. Police said they received calls from neighbors that a person fired shots at the home and a vehicle in front of the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student

EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
EL RENO, OK
KFOR

okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

