Oklahoma County detainee dies after medical emergency
The Oklahoma County Jail officials say a jail detainee has died at a hospital following a medical emergency.
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
New report highlights upgrades to Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new report released Friday highlighted future upgrades planned for the Oklahoma County Detention Center. An annual report from the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council said upcoming improvements to the jail will keep inmates safe. The jail has had a history of complaints, including a...
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
Moore tenants left with no heat and hope
One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
DOJ opens investigation into State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
The Department of Justice announced that it has opened an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards.
Scobey Fails to Get Williams Fired
Newly-named jail trustee Rev. Derrick Scobey failed in his attempt to fire the jail administrator after an hour-long executive session of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. Trustee Scobey had been named to the trust just a few weeks ago. The trust took no action on the Scobey proposal to fire...
U.S. Department of Justice opens civil rights investigation in Oklahoma, OKCPD
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The United States Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department. The investigation aims to find out if Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, leading to...
Deaths of construction workers at Edmond job site ruled accidental
Reports from the office of the chief medical examiner are shedding more light on two on-the-job deaths earlier this year. Alejandro Cabrera, 29, and Emilio Alonzo, 28, were both killed at the site of the Coffee Creek sewer interceptor project in June. According to the medical examiner, both men died...
Oklahoma City police looking to identify bus vandalism suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to find a man accused of vandalizing a bus. Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on November 8 in the area of Southeast 16th and Central. If you recognize the man seen on this page, call police at...
Oklahoma nonprofit leading change through compassion, hope
City Center is an Oklahoma City nonprofit working to connect families in need to resources that can help. The organization is leading change through compassion and hope. City Center's founder, Jed Chappell, joined KOCO 5 to tell us more about the organization's mission. Open the video player above to learn more.
Police search for suspect after shooting in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Oklahoma City, police said. On Saturday, police responded to a scene near 112th Street and Greystone Avenue where there were reports of a shooting. Police said they received calls from neighbors that a person fired shots at the home and a vehicle in front of the home.
El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student
EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
El Reno Public Schools says goodbye to a beloved student
EL RENO, Okla (KFOR) – El Reno school officials, students and friends are saying good-bye to a beloved student who they say was full of smiles, laughter and hugs! Daniel Maifield, a seventh grader at Etta Dale, passed away on Wednesday. El Reno Public Schools posted on it’s social media platform that Daniel made a impact on […]
Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
Oklahoma Trucking Company Seeks To Seal Lawsuit Documents From Public After Explosion Killed Contractor
A Minco company is seeking to have court documents hidden from public view as it denies wrongdoing in a Sept. 8, 2021 worksite explosion that killed Joey Bonds, a contracted welder and father of five. Kristin Bonds, Joey’s wife, said she still thinks of him every day. “My house...
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
