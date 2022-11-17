Effective: 2022-11-21 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Northeast Clark County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Northeast Clark County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

