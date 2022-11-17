Read full article on original website
Related
Drivers beware: Snowy blast makes road conditions treacherous in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police responded to multiple crashes Thursday, Nov. 17, on U.S. 131 and I-94 as lake-effect snow hit West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected this afternoon and evening into Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said. Michigan Department of Transportation reported...
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse
A 10-year-old Kentucky Mountain Horse gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. He started displaying clinical signs, including coughing and nasal discharge, on November 7. Strangles was confirmed on November 10. The gelding is recovering, and two other horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Witness describes 20-car pileup on US 131 southbound in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — You can expect delays and closures along US 131 Friday evening. In Kalamazoo County, first responders are tending to a 20-car pileup on US 131 southbound from D Avenue. Michigan State Police said there were some minor injuries and you're asked to find another route.
Hillary Scholten flipped several Republican-leaning areas blue in West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, most voters in Ada Township — a community with deep ties to the conservative DeVos and Van Andel families — supported Republican Peter Meijer over Democrat Hillary Scholten in West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race. This year, it was...
Kent County approves budget for 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Kent County Board of Commissioners adopted a $440 million budget for fiscal year 2023, which runs from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30. “The budget is structurally balanced, protects our financial reserves and supports critical needs in our region,” Stan Stek, chair of the Kent County Board of Commissioners, said in a press release. “I am proud the county board came together once again and unanimously adopted a spending plan (that) will keep Kent County moving forward.”
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
wtvbam.com
COA Board recommends Milestone Senior Services for catering meals program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Commission on Aging Board of Directors is recommending to the Board of Commissioners that they approve a proposal from Milestone Senior Services of Battle Creek to be the caterer of meals for the home-delivered and congregate programs at the Burnside Center starting on January 1, 2023.
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
Portage school board president ready to work with newly elected Vote4Change candidates
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Newly reelected Portage School Board President Randy Van Antwerp says he is ready to work with two newcomers elected with him in November who ran on the Vote4Change platform but felt their district concerns were misplaced. Emily Crawford and Kimberly Larson were two of three Vote4Change candidates...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of traffic camera scam, targeting emails
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety encouraged residents to beware of a recent scam that targets emails. The scam asks residents to pay their parking ticket, saying a traffic violation was recorded on a traffic light, police said Wednesday. Drive safe: Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in...
wtvbam.com
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
KDPS chief among recipients of traffic violation scam
Kalamazoo police are warning about a new scam that targets drivers. The scam email was even sent to a few law enforcement officers, who immediately sounded the alarm.
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
go955.com
Portage Road closure and I-94 ramp closures for bridge beam setting November 18 – 22
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Despite a wintry forecast for this weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation says it’ll carry on with it’s bridge beam setting plans at I-94 and Portage Road in Kalamazoo. M-DOT says Portage road will be closed at I-94 beginning 7 a.m. Friday,...
Grand Rapids increases city manager’s spending power from $10K to $100K
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids city leaders have increased the city manager’s spending limit from $10,000 to $100,000 in a move that aligns more with other municipalities around the state and updates a restriction not changed in at least three decades. The Grand Rapids City Commission on...
abc57.com
Cass County offering free housing assistance to residents this winter
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County officials are offering free, weekly housing assistance counseling to residents this winter thanks to a partnership with the nonprofit, Telamon Corporation. Each Thursday, residents in need of advice, financial aid, or any other housing-related information can meet with a counselor for free in the...
MLive
55K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0