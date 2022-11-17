ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse

A 10-year-old Kentucky Mountain Horse gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. He started displaying clinical signs, including coughing and nasal discharge, on November 7. Strangles was confirmed on November 10. The gelding is recovering, and two other horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Kent County approves budget for 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Kent County Board of Commissioners adopted a $440 million budget for fiscal year 2023, which runs from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30. “The budget is structurally balanced, protects our financial reserves and supports critical needs in our region,” Stan Stek, chair of the Kent County Board of Commissioners, said in a press release. “I am proud the county board came together once again and unanimously adopted a spending plan (that) will keep Kent County moving forward.”
COA Board recommends Milestone Senior Services for catering meals program

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Commission on Aging Board of Directors is recommending to the Board of Commissioners that they approve a proposal from Milestone Senior Services of Battle Creek to be the caterer of meals for the home-delivered and congregate programs at the Burnside Center starting on January 1, 2023.
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of traffic camera scam, targeting emails

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety encouraged residents to beware of a recent scam that targets emails. The scam asks residents to pay their parking ticket, saying a traffic violation was recorded on a traffic light, police said Wednesday. Drive safe: Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in...
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
Cass County offering free housing assistance to residents this winter

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County officials are offering free, weekly housing assistance counseling to residents this winter thanks to a partnership with the nonprofit, Telamon Corporation. Each Thursday, residents in need of advice, financial aid, or any other housing-related information can meet with a counselor for free in the...
