KSAT 12
Man dead after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on IH-35, San Antonio Police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD. Police said a towing wrecker was reversing...
Crime Stoppers offering cash reward that leads to arrest of murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for killing a man on November 12. Officials say Cornelius Brown, 48, was sitting in his front yard at his home in the 4800 block of Castle Guard when someone shot him and his neighbor multiple times.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
SA man sentenced to 60 years in DWI crash that left Midland combat veteran dead
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 28-year-old San Antonio man was found guilty today of Murder in the 2021 death of a Midland combat veteran who once served as a combat translator in Afghanistan. Armando Gonzales, Jr. has been sentenced to 60 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Around 2:30 a.m. on January 24, 2021, […]
San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A San Antonio man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left one person dead, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Gonzales, Jr., 28, was charged with felony murder. The evidence presented in the...
KTSA
Woman facing human trafficking charges, accused of overworking six undocumented migrants
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is giving details on a case of human trafficking. Investigators say 52-year-old Rosita Lira had been on the law enforcement radar for possible drug smuggling or drug use, but when deputies pursued the case several weeks ago, they could not find Lira.
KSAT 12
1 critically injured, suspect arrested, 4 detained after shooting at South Park Mall food court, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at the food court at South Park Mall left one person critically injured, a suspect in custody and four others detained for questioning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called just after 2 p.m. Friday to the mall, located in the 2300 block...
17-year-old boy facing murder charges in ambush-style shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A teenage boy has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that took place back in May. Victor Rivas, 17, has been formally indicted this week in the killing of Ethan Soto. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block...
KSAT 12
Six arrested after deputies rescue 11 migrants being held at West Side home, Sheriff Salazar says
Six men were arrested on a slew of charges after deputies found 11 migrants being held at a residence on the West Side earlier this month, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called on Nov. 4 to a residence in the 3000 block of Perez Street after...
Man shot by step-son as he was assaulting the boy's mother, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman's son shot his step-dad after the man allegedly assaulted her, San Antonio police said. One of the bullets also went into a neighbor's home. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Center Street on the city's east side.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Tuesday. The crash happened on Rigsby in Bermuda at around 9:02 p.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler vehicle struck the man, and was found unresponsive on the roadway.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in robbery on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery on the city’s Southwest Side. According to police, a man entered a store on Nov. 10 at 5402 W Military Drive with a small black handgun, threatened the clerk, and demanded cash, lottery tickets, and vape pens.
KSAT 12
Man who drove off elevated I-35 ramp, killing passenger, will be charged with murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man who lost control of his car and drove off an elevated off-ramp from Interstate 35 downtown early Thursday will be charged with murder, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. At a Thursday afternoon news conference, Salazar said that James Chancellor had a...
KSAT 12
Questions, speculations remain as search for missing people continues in Bandera County
Four people were reported missing in Bandera County from April to August. So far, three bodies have been found and identified. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office says the cases are unrelated, but residents and families say otherwise. “You have to tell the truth. I need to know what happened...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for gunman in fatal shooting of 18-year-old on Northwest Side
San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot an 18-year-old two years ago on the Northwest Side. Jaylan Alexander Richardson was killed at 4 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard. Police said the gunman, or gunmen, were in a...
1 Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred along Interstate 35 South and N. Frio Street just before 3 a.m. According to the deputies, they were trying to pull over the victim’s car. The suspects then tried to evade arrest by speeding away.
KSAT 12
5 juveniles hospitalized after rolling stolen vehicle into ditch off I-35, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Five juveniles are in the hospital after they rolled a stolen vehicle into a ditch while being pursued by officers late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 35, near South Laredo Street. According to police, officers were following...
Local man says someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his property
SAN ANTONIO — A Blanco Road businessman claims someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his commercial building is grateful the people in the camp have finally been dispersed, after months of complaining. Gary Arnold claims someone from a nearby encampment broke a window to gain access and...
Mother's car stolen just days after moving to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — On Monday morning, Michelle Salinas ran outside her apartment with her two boys. It was their first day of school in San Antonio, after the family returned to a city Salinas previously called home. "We had some tacos in the morning," she said, "and I am...
KSAT 12
In rare move, evidence from separate charge allowed in trial of man accused of permanently disabling 4-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – A rare procedural move played out in a Bexar County Courthouse Thursday in a trial of a man accused of severely injuring his child. All week Terrence Harper has been on trial for an injury to a child charge due to an incident in 2018 that left his four-month-old son permanently disabled.
