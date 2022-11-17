ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson OL Trotter retires from football

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYTYz_0jDfLXA000

A back issue will force Clemson offensive lineman Mason Trotter to retire from football, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday night.

Trotter, a center/guard who played his high school football at Dorman, was expected to return to action at some point this season after being sidelined since the start of the campaign for undisclosed reasons.

“Back in late September they had to do back surgery on him and he’s done. They’re not going to let him play anymore,” Swinney said. “It’s very disappointing because we expected him to be back.”

“He got out of bed and couldn’t walk. He’s never had a back problem, it’s the weirdest thing ever,” Swinney added. “So they ended up having to do surgery on him. He came to me two or three weeks ago and let me know where he was medically and that doctors said it was best for his future to not play.”

Trotter played in 20 games, with seven starts, at Clemson. He’ll transition to the role of student assistant coach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

USC women rout Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball team (3-1) dropped their first game of the season to the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) in Littlejohn Collesium on Thursday evening. Ten different Tigers got into the action, with seven putting up points.  Senior Amari Robinson led the Tigers in points with nine, and freshman Ruby […]
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

High School Standouts: Alvin Lewis, Mathai Scott, RBs, Chapman

Alvin Lewis and Mathai Scott have played a big hand in Chapman’s turn around from a 1-4 start and they were front and center in last Friday’s playoff win over Seneca as they combined for 407 rushing yards. Lewis, a senior, carried 17 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns. Scott, a junior, was 18-253 […]
INMAN, SC
WSPA 7News

Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS visited a restaurant in Abbeville weaving Southern flavors into their dishes that represent cultures from around the world. From Sunday brunch to elevated dinners with live music Indigenous Underground will not disappoint. Owner Erica Miccier interest in cooking began as a mother of three undergoing treatment for kidney disease. She said […]
ABBEVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Missing Greenville Co. girl found

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a girl is missing in Greenville County.
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy