Clemson OL Trotter retires from football

A back issue will force Clemson offensive lineman Mason Trotter to retire from football, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday night.

Trotter, a center/guard who played his high school football at Dorman, was expected to return to action at some point this season after being sidelined since the start of the campaign for undisclosed reasons.

“Back in late September they had to do back surgery on him and he’s done. They’re not going to let him play anymore,” Swinney said. “It’s very disappointing because we expected him to be back.”

“He got out of bed and couldn’t walk. He’s never had a back problem, it’s the weirdest thing ever,” Swinney added. “So they ended up having to do surgery on him. He came to me two or three weeks ago and let me know where he was medically and that doctors said it was best for his future to not play.”

Trotter played in 20 games, with seven starts, at Clemson. He’ll transition to the role of student assistant coach.

