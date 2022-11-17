Mississippi groups react to the Governor’s education priorities within his Executive Budget Recommendation

Read full article on original website
WLBT
Gov. Reeves wants to allocate funds to train ‘guardians’ in case of school shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi and Jackson Association of Educators are speaking out about one of the items on Governor Reeves’ legislative wish list. The governor wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money in arming “guardians” to “be trained to provide armed intervention in the event of an active shooter threat.”
WAPT
Mississippi governor addresses 2024 executive budget proposal
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the 2024 executive budget recommendation Thursday. Reeves said he wants to continue the Capitol police's intensity and presence in the complex improvement district downtown. "Here's the basic deal. If you commit a crime in the capitol city, you're going to get caught,...
Senate Public Health hearing to delve into crisis facing hospital, health care as whole
Senate Public Health Committee Chair Hob Bryan, D-Amory, said no one is tasked with looking at Mississippi’s overall health care system. That is what he hopes to do in an upcoming meeting of the Public Health Committee. Bryan’s Public Health Committee is slated to meet at 1:15 Monday afternoon at the state Capitol to address […]
Gov. Reeves signs legislation for largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed legislation that finalizes the largest economic development deal in state history. Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners will be investing $2.5 billion into Mississippi. The deal will lead to the creation of 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000. “This is […]
magnoliastatelive.com
Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
mississippifreepress.org
Before Mississippi’s TANF Scandal, There Were Plantations and Haley Barbour’s Port Scheme
The plantation-owner model lingers in the Mississippi imagination. It’s manifested, for example, in the local soft spot for white columns on McMansions and even gas stations in suburban communities. The plantation archetype, however, is not a yokel, but the opposite. To make money off his cash crop—that’s the definition...
Lack of funding blamed for issues at Mississippi ABC warehouse
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been slow deliveries to liquor stores from the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Gluckstadt. The Northside Sun reported the ABC, which is part of the Mississippi Department of Revenue, handles the wholesale distribution of wine and liquor. They said low staff and delivery issues have been a […]
wcbi.com
Governor Reeves will sign legislation Thursday for aluminum plant
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves will sign legislation for the state’s largest economic development project. We were in Jackson when a special session was held approving the project that’s happening in Lowndes County. A $2.5 billion capital investment by Steel Dynamics is bringing an...
wtva.com
Ranking puts Mississippi last in U.S. for overall prosperity.
WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A look at Mississippi by two groups does not paint a pretty picture of the state when it comes to overall prosperity. The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute placed Mississippi last in their American Dream Prosperity Index, which came out this month.
Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist’s Office, Mississippi is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if Mississippi had expanded Medicare in 2022. According to the report, expanding […]
Commercial Dispatch
Despite loss, Chism campaign proves more expensive
The District 37 Mississippi House race proved that fundraising doesn’t always translate to votes. Despite David Chism’s loss in the special election Nov. 8, he outraised the victor, Andy Boyd, by a near 2-to-1 margin, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
WTOK-TV
Alabama sees slight uptick in unemployment rate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw a slight uptick in the unemployment rate in October at 2.7%. According to Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the rate is up slightly from September’s rate of 2.6%. However, it is below October 2021′s rate of 3.1%. October’s rate represents 61,760 unemployed persons, which is down from 70,569 in October 2021.
marketplace.org
How a Mississippi nonprofit helps Black entrepreneurs get funded
How do you start a business when you don’t have anything to use as collateral? In most cases, the answer is simple: You can’t — a bank won’t lend you the money. But one Mississippi-based nonprofit called Higher Purpose Co. is trying to change that for Black business owners in the Mississippi Delta.
WTOK-TV
Letter to the Editor: Blue Cross Blue Shield/UMMC debacle
Sylvia Taylor is a law student at Mississippi College School of Law. I am writing to highlight and expand on the concerns raised in the WLBT article: “Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC”. The article describes a...
WAPT
Governor wants lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police
PEARL, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves wants Mississippi lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police. He wants more jail time for drivers who don't pull over. Pearl officials said their officers will continue chasing suspects, and they like the tools the governor want to give them for police who refuse to pull over. The Pearl Police Department has now added some of its own, installing "PIT maneuver" bumpers to its police vehicles. The rounded front ends will enable trained officers to cause fleeing cars to wreck.
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Are Mississippi’s Eligibility Requirements and How Can You Apply?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the food stamp program, helps low-income families and individuals purchase the food they need from authorized locations. In Mississippi, SNAP is administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and benefits are distributed to SNAP recipients via EBT cards each month.
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
Hernando Desoto and neglected part of Mississippi past to be highlighted in history program
A USM professor will shine a light on an often neglected part of Mississippi history during the November meeting of the Natchez Hostorical Society. Max Grivno, faculty member of the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, will talk about Spanish explorer Hernando De Soto. Grivno’s presentation is titled, “Hernando De Soto...
mageenews.com
Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces Mississippi Local Food Initiative Between Mississippi Farmers and Food Banks
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces Mississippi Local Food Initiative Between. Mississippi Farmers and Food Banks. JACKSON, Miss. – Today, Commissioner of...
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
