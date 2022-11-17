ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi groups react to the Governor’s education priorities within his Executive Budget Recommendation

By Courtney Ann Jackson
WTOK-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WAPT

Mississippi governor addresses 2024 executive budget proposal

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the 2024 executive budget recommendation Thursday. Reeves said he wants to continue the Capitol police's intensity and presence in the complex improvement district downtown. "Here's the basic deal. If you commit a crime in the capitol city, you're going to get caught,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
magnoliastatelive.com

Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Lack of funding blamed for issues at Mississippi ABC warehouse

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been slow deliveries to liquor stores from the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Gluckstadt. The Northside Sun reported the ABC, which is part of the Mississippi Department of Revenue, handles the wholesale distribution of wine and liquor. They said low staff and delivery issues have been a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Governor Reeves will sign legislation Thursday for aluminum plant

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves will sign legislation for the state’s largest economic development project. We were in Jackson when a special session was held approving the project that’s happening in Lowndes County. A $2.5 billion capital investment by Steel Dynamics is bringing an...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Ranking puts Mississippi last in U.S. for overall prosperity.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A look at Mississippi by two groups does not paint a pretty picture of the state when it comes to overall prosperity. The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute placed Mississippi last in their American Dream Prosperity Index, which came out this month.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist’s Office, Mississippi is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if Mississippi had expanded Medicare in 2022. According to the report, expanding […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Despite loss, Chism campaign proves more expensive

The District 37 Mississippi House race proved that fundraising doesn’t always translate to votes. Despite David Chism’s loss in the special election Nov. 8, he outraised the victor, Andy Boyd, by a near 2-to-1 margin, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Alabama sees slight uptick in unemployment rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw a slight uptick in the unemployment rate in October at 2.7%. According to Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the rate is up slightly from September’s rate of 2.6%. However, it is below October 2021′s rate of 3.1%. October’s rate represents 61,760 unemployed persons, which is down from 70,569 in October 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
marketplace.org

How a Mississippi nonprofit helps Black entrepreneurs get funded

How do you start a business when you don’t have anything to use as collateral? In most cases, the answer is simple: You can’t — a bank won’t lend you the money. But one Mississippi-based nonprofit called Higher Purpose Co. is trying to change that for Black business owners in the Mississippi Delta.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Letter to the Editor: Blue Cross Blue Shield/UMMC debacle

Sylvia Taylor is a law student at Mississippi College School of Law. I am writing to highlight and expand on the concerns raised in the WLBT article: “Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC”. The article describes a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Governor wants lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police

PEARL, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves wants Mississippi lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police. He wants more jail time for drivers who don't pull over. Pearl officials said their officers will continue chasing suspects, and they like the tools the governor want to give them for police who refuse to pull over. The Pearl Police Department has now added some of its own, installing "PIT maneuver" bumpers to its police vehicles. The rounded front ends will enable trained officers to cause fleeing cars to wreck.
PEARL, MS
wtva.com

Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

